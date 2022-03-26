Cheyenne and Laramie County
CLTP presents “The Phantom Tollbooth”
– March 26, 7:30 p.m.; March 27, 2 p.m. $22. This family fantasy story is based on the famous book of the same name. It follows the story of a boy named Milo, whose adventures in the Land of Wisdom lead him to realize that his attitude toward learning will never be the same. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
{div class=”subscriber-only”}– March 26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053{/div}
Saturday Morning Book Club
– March 26, 10-11 a.m. Join Pine Bluffs Branch Library for a relaxing morning discussion of “Ben: A Novel and a True Story” by Robyn S. Brow. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Beekeeping Basics
– March 26, 11:30 a.m. Join the Botanic Gardens for an informational class on owning bees in Wyoming. You will learn about housing, collecting honey, necessary equipment, and how and when to purchase bees. Pre-registration is required. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
”Blippi The Musical” at the Cheyenne Civic Center
– March 26, 2 p.m.; doors at 1 p.m. $25-$60. Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and lovable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Chat with a Parkinson’s Professional
– March 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. RSVP online. This is an informative and educational program from the Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies. Dr. Heather Heiser will present information for individuals with and those caring for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– March 26, 1-3 p.m. RSVP online. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Spring Break Binge Bundles
– March 28-29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. RSVP online. Choose from a variety of themed bundles containing movies, books and snacks to see you and your family through spring break. Choose from the library’s online list of themes and pick up your bundle March 28-29. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
All Day LEGO Build
– March 28, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. If you have the imagination, the library has the bricks. Stop by to work through multiple challenges and activities throughout the day. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Make It Mondays
– March 28, 1-5 p.m. Feeling crafty? Make our March-themed craft to take home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– March 29, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home a paper quill shamrock card to bring a little luck your way. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Fun For Kids! Burns
– March 29, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Storyteller’s Favorites.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Papercrafts Workshop
– March 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m., grades K-2; 2:30-3:30 p.m., grades 3-6. RSVP online. The library is excited to bring you Emily’s Papercrafts. Learn some fun techniques on how to fold paper into amazing shapes. Choose how you want to participate, in person or virtually from, well, anywhere. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– March 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Catch up on your to-be-read list and join Laramie County Library’s book discussion for our March read, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Corb Lund at Terry Bison Ranch
– March 29, 7 p.m. $20-$50. Canadian country singer Corb Lund will give a performance, with a guest performance by Lauren Morrow. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 Interstate 25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
Mini Figure Painting Workshop
– March 30, 5-6 p.m. RSVP online. Grades 3-12. Award-winning minis painter Kyle McCormick from Olympus is dropping by to teach the ins and outs of mini figure painting. We will provide a kit with a figure, paint and brush. You can attend in person at the library or virtually via Zoom. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
So You Wanna Dance?
– March 31, 10:15-11 a.m. RSVP online. Grades K-6. Time to dance your heart out. En Avant Dance Studio will be at the library doing a fun learning workshop focused on lyrical dancing that will get you up and moving. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun For Kids! Pine Bluffs
– March 31, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Pine Bluffs Branch for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Storyteller Favorites.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Hip-Hop Don’t Stop Dance Workshop
– March 31, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Teens. Come and learn some awesome hip-hop moves from the experts at En Avant Dance Studio. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing that you can move and groove in. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
”My Hero Academia” Binge Fest
– March 31, 3-6 p.m. RSVP online. Teens. It might be spring break, but that won’t stop the library from going back to school and fighting some bad guys. Bring your friends and watch as many episodes of “My Hero Academia” as the library can fit in one afternoon. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Poetry Month Poem Contest
– April 1-30, library hours. Participate in our poem contest to celebrate National Poetry Month. Enter by submitting a copy of your original poem, along with your name and phone number to pinebluffs@lclsonline.org or by dropping it off at the Pine Bluffs Branch Library by April 28. All poems will be displayed in the library, and judging will take place on April 29 in five age groups: grades K–2, grades 3–5, grades 6–8, grades 9–12 and adults. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
”Mountains and Monochromatic” April Art Show
– April 1-30. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. No explanation needed for the mountains. This art show also features monochromatic works to convey simplicity, peacefulness, starkness, purity or other meaning. It can use different shades of one color, but, by definition, should contain only one base color. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Super STEAM Day
– April 1, grades K-2, 10:15-11 a.m.; grades 3-6, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; grades 7-12, 3-5 p.m. A workshop centered around incorporating science, technology, engineering, art and math into fun activities. Visit lclsonline.org/spring-break/ to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STEAM Connections
– April 1, 1-3 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are Valentine’s Day coding and squishy circuits. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Laramie County Sportsman’s Expo
– April 1, 1-7 p.m.; April 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; April 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A weekend of vendors, demonstrations and equipment for the outdoor enthusiast. Fisherman, hunters, avid hikers, occasional campers and day-packers will all find a product or service suited to their next adventure. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– April 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “Coco” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Tween Make-It: Masquerade Masks
– April 1, 6-8 p.m. RSVP online. Grades 3-6. If you’re participating in the After Hours Masquerade Ball, then stop by and make your own unique mask. Those who won’t attend the Masquerade Ball are still invited to make a mask. Visit lclsonline.org/spring-break/ to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tween After Hours: Who Dunnit, Mystery at the Masquerade Ball
– April 1, 6-8 p.m. RSVP online. Grades 3-6. Laramie County Library is hosting a masquerade ball to celebrate the acquisition of an antique copy of a very rare book. Then something goes terribly wrong at the ball, and it is up to you to figure out the mystery! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– April 1, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Zach Williams at the Cheyenne Civic Center
– April 1, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. The Grammy award winning singer/songwriter will give a performance with special guest Anne Wilson. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
– April 1, 8-11 p.m. Face is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, which has been captivating audiences for more than a decade with its infectious energy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– April 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market with live music, where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Storytime at Wyoming State Museum’s Family Day
– April 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Head over to the Wyoming State Museum for their Family Day event to participate in one of the library’s early literacy storytimes and other fun activities. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Introduction to Pastel
– April 2, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-3 p.m. $25. Learn about pastel and create an impressionistic landscape painting. This workshop is for beginners, but all levels are welcome. After an introduction of the medium of pastel and some basics on papers, choosing a palette, composition and how to use pastel, participants will create their own painting. All materials provided. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum
– April 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Soar on down to the Wyoming State Museum for a fun and educational day all about the amazing birds that live in our state. Learn how birds adapt alongside plants and flowers, use STEM skills to protect a delicate egg from a fall, meet a live red tailed hawk from the Draper Museum and more. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Saturday Matinee and Lunch
– April 2, 12-2 p.m. Enjoy a matinee showing of “Let Him Go” (rated R), starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge and his wife, Margaret, leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Virtual SaturD&D
– April 2, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s teen Dungeons and Dragons online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. They offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Tales and Ales: A Drinking Tour with a History Problem
– April 2, 3-10 p.m. 21+. $35 preorder, $40 at the door. A historic downtown trolley tour and pub crawl. Learn about downtown Cheyenne’s rich and exciting history as you hop on and off the trolley to partake in exclusive drink specials at the watering holes in downtown. Departs from Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Rock Bands
– April 2, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The third night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Restaurant Week
– April 3-9, various business hours. Restaurant, breweries, specialty shops and food trucks around town will serve special menu items and offer different deals. Visit https://www.cheyenne.org/restaurantweek/ for a list of participating businesses. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-778-3133
Dirt! Foundations of Soil Workshop
– April 3, 4 p.m. $5. This will be an interactive workshop with hands-on components, discussion and sharing resources. Learn how to estimate your basic soil properties and bring your soil sample from home! Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Make it Mondays
– April 4, 1-5 p.m. Get crafty at the library every Monday! Participants will be making beautiful heart paper flowers to celebrate the coming of spring. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Coffee Connections at Burns Branch Library
– April 4, 2-4 p.m. Coffee Connections is the place to come for coffee and conversation with your friends and neighbors. On April 18, they will be showing the film “News of the World” (PG-13), starring Tom Hanks. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– April 4, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting
– April 4, 7 p.m. Monthly quilting club meeting open to new members. The speaker for the evening will be Dawna Sanders, owner of “The Quilt Store” in Broomfield, Colorado. Dawna designs and sells pantographs which are used on long-arm quilting machines. Contact the club at info@chquilters.org. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street. 307-632-1410
Craftastic Tuesdays
– April 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home paper straw tulips set in plastic egg vases that will look perfect for the Easter season. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Tales Together
– April 5-7, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from the Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Burns Branch Library
– April 5, 10:15-11 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Strike Up the Band.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
National Library Week
– April 5-9, library hours. Show your love for the library all week long! Some of the fun activities you will find include Bookface Friday, Dewey’s Number of the Day game, bookmark crafts and more. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
STEAM Connections
– April 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving.This month’s STEAM discoveries are building bird nests and LEGO building challenge cards. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St.. 307-245-3646
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– April 6, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Taxpayer Advocate Service: Problem Solving Day
– April 7, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The Taxpayer Advocate Service (TAS) will be available throughout the day to educate taxpayers on filing accurate tax returns, to provide refund timing information, and to inform taxpayers about self-help tools and resources for checking on refund statuses. TAS can also assist individuals and small businesses with tax issues they have not been able to resolve with the IRS. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual Tales Together
– April 7, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fun for Kids! Pine Bluffs Branch
– April 7, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Strike Up the Band.” Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Art & Text: Artist as Storyteller
– April 8-May 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Enjoy visual stories and the written word created by K–12 students in Laramie County School District 1. Art is located throughout all three floors of the library. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Movies at the Library, Burns Branch
– April 8, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Peter Rabbit.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– April 8, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Teen Craft Afternoons
– April 8, 3-5 p.m. Never know what to do with your hands? Not anymore! Visit craft afternoons and spend some time making unique crafts. Snacks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– April 8, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Virtual Jeopardy!
– April 8, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Battle for prizes and bragging rights! Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link. Laramie County Library via Zoom.
Grafting Demonstration
– April 9, 10 a.m. $15. Scott Skogerboe, an experienced horticulturist from Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery, will explain and demonstrate the incredible process of grafting fruit trees onto rootstock. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tales Together
– April. 9, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– April 9, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s teen Dungeons and Dragons online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. They offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. To participate, you will need a phone, tablet, or computer with internet connection and a Discord account. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Second Saturday STEAM
– April 9, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grades 3-6. Join the library each month and explore a variety of STEAM topics (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) with crafts, games, experiments and more. This month, have fun making pixelated art with Perler Beads. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
”The Four Seasons” March Art Show
– Through March 31. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. A season is a period of the year that is distinguished by special climate conditions. The four seasons--spring, summer, fall, and winter. Each has its own light, temperature, and weather patterns that repeat. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
39th Annual Glass Art Show
– Through April 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for a showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. They will display the pieces in the second-floor hallway space. Many pieces are for sale this year. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Elementary School Art Show
– Through April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale
– Through April 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Stephanie Hartshorn, artist and member of the American Impressionist Society, and Mark Vinich, co-founder of Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios, have selected 232 unique pieces of art for this year’s art show. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Hardship, Heartache, and Horse Thieves Album Release Showcase
– March 26, 8 p.m. $5. Album release showcase for L-7 Production’s Hardship, Heartache, and Horse Thieves. A one time only event and celebration with live music from Tris Munsick & the Innocents, Kellen Smith, Kalyn Beasley, Jordan Smith, Sam Munsick, and Jordan Lisco. Stick around for the finale to hear the album single, Roan & Rope, performed live for the first and only time. Cowboy Saloon and Dancehall, 108 S. Second Street, Laramie. 307-200-8343
The Front Range
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730