Cheyenne and Laramie County
”A Thousand Words” Exhibition
– Through March 11, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. “A Thousand Words” examines the interplay between the figurative and literal term, consisting of several 8-inch by 5-inch collages incorporating with drawings of people’s faces executed on text-filled newsprint pages. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
”The Four Seasons” March Art Show
– Through March 31. Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. A season is a period of the year that is distinguished by special climate conditions. The four seasons--spring, summer, fall, and winter. Each has its own light, temperature, and weather patterns that repeat. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
39th Annual Glass Art Show
– Through April 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Join the Botanic Gardens for a showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. They will display the pieces in the second-floor hallway space. Many pieces are for sale this year. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Elementary School Art Show
– Through April 4, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit the library to see art created by K-6 students in Laramie County School District 1. Visit all three floors of the library to see the creative wonders. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Delta Kappa Gamma Used Book Sale
– March 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; March 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A charity book sale of more than 100,000 used books, run by a local chapter of the International Society of Women in Education. Most books are between $1 and $2. The drive is accepting donations through Feb. 27. Cheyenne Plaza, 3741 E. Lincolnway. 307-369-2940
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show Opening Events
– March 5, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. $35-$65. In celebration of the Western Spirit Art Show, the CFD Museum is holding a series of events on opening day. Three seminars and two workshops will run throughout the day, as well as an opening reception beginning at 5 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
41st Annual Western Spirit Art Show and Sale
– March 5-April 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Stephanie Hartshorn, artist and member of the American Impressionist Society, and Mark Vinich, co-founder of Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios, have selected 232 unique pieces of art for this year’s art show. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market
– March 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. A seasonal indoor farmers market, with live music, where local vendors sell their produce, meats, cheeses, crafts, canned good and more. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-222-9542
Storytime at Wyoming State Museum’s Family Day
– March 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The library is taking storytime to the museum. Head over to the Wyoming State Museum for its Family Day event to participate in an early literacy storytimes and other fun activities. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 301-777-7022
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– March 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Wyoming State Museum is celebrating 150 years of preservation, conservation, research and fun at Yellowstone National Park. Hear from organizations around the state, see an exclusive exhibit on display, and participate in tons of hands-on-activities to learn why we should love and protect these extraordinary places. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 301-777-7022
Seed Library Opening Day
– March 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. “Check out” seeds for your garden. The library has a wide variety of flowers, herbs and vegetables to choose from, all suitable for beginning gardeners in our climate. Seeds are free, and no library card is needed. Each person is limited to 12 packets of seeds. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Saturday Matinee and Lunch
– March 5, 12-2 p.m. Head to the Pine Bluffs Branch Library to enjoy a Saturday matinee of “La La Land” (PG-13), starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Virtual SaturD&D
– March 5, 1-3 p.m. RSVP online. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Teen Advisory Board
– March 5, 2-3 p.m. Want to have a say in teen events and services at the library? Join the library for an introductory meeting of the Teen Advisory Board. This meeting will establish the rules and goals of this ongoing group. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
All City Children’s Chorus – Global Classics
– March 5, 4 p.m. Free. This concert has a variety of musical style, cultures, timbres and rhythms from across the world. Several songs will include traditional dances. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Singer/Songwriters
– March 5, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The second night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition. Each performer will be given a 15-minute set. The event is open to all musicians within 50 miles of Cheyenne that are not signed to a label. All material performed must be original. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Southern Fryed Album Release Party
– March 5, 8 p.m. Free. Cheyenne based rock/country outfit Southern Fryed is holding a party to celebrate the release of its third studio album. Laramie artist Bad Daddy Bill will open. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Road. 307-634-4171
LCCC presents “Music ... Literally!”
– March 6, 2 p.m. Free. The LCCC Music Department’s first concert of the spring semester is a collaboration with the college’s theatre and art departments that features performances, original paintings and monologues inspired by literature. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Organic Vegetable Gardening Workshop
– March 6, 4 p.m. $5. Start the growing season off right with Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and your fellow gardening neighbors. This workshop is an opportunity for all skill levels to share and learn. Bring pictures, questions, soil samples, seeds to swap, seed catalogs or nothing at all. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– March 6, 4-5 p.m. RSVP at second-floor desk. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Make It Mondays
– March 7, 1-5 p.m. Feeling crafty? Make our March-themed craft to take home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Coffee Connections
– March 7, 2-3:45 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for coffee hour and spend some time with your friends and neighbors. On the 21st, there will be a matinee of “News of the World” (PG-13), starring Tom Hanks. Coffee and snacks will be provided. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– March 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home a paper quill shamrock card to bring a little luck your way. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Fun For Kids! Burns
– March 8, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Getting Dressed.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Tales Together
– March 8, 10, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
We Drink and We Know Things
– March 8, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme is always a surprise, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Filling the Gaps in Your Family Tree
– March 8, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society is hosting a help session where participants can bring in a genealogy topic, family history problem or research challenge to work on with the assistance of genealogy volunteers. Sunflower Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STEAM Connections
– March 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Explore a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building and problem solving. This month’s STEAM discoveries are fingerprint science and leprechaun trap engineering. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Wednesday Open Mic Night
– March 9, 7:30 p.m. $10. Find out if you’re as funny as your friends say you are. Join in the fun every Wednesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together
– March 10, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne ArtWalk
– March 10, 5-8 p.m. Cheyenne’s monthly celebration of artists and their work. During Artwalk, downtown art galleries, businesses and restaurants showcase a local or regional visual artist or musician, accompanied by light food and beverages. Multiple locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Brown Bag Book Club
– March 10, 6-7 p.m. RSVP online. Book club will meet twice during the month of March. The club will chat about the book, do some crazy activities and enjoy a delicious treat! Participants can bring a “brown bag” meal, and drinks will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– March 10, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Movies at the Library
– March 11, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn! This week is “Peter Rabbit” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– March 11, 1:30-3 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “Luca” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Friday Night Jazz
– March 11, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
CLTP presents “The Phantom Tollbooth”
– March 11-12, 7:30 p.m.; March 13, 2 p.m. This family fantasy story is based on the famous book of the same name. It follows the story of a boy named Milo, whose adventures in the Land of Wisdom lead him to realize that his attitude toward learning will never be the same. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– March 11, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Hands-on Introduction to Stained Glass
– March 12, 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. $30. Learn how to cut, grind, foil and solder pieces of a sun catcher from instructor Barb Christofferson of Glass Works Stained Glass Studio. All tools, supplies and instruction are included. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– March 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans while enjoying unique stands filled with jewelry, crocheted items, fleece blankets, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW Post 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Kindermusik
– March 12, 10:15-11 a.m. RSVP at second floor desk. Sing, sway, laugh and play with skilled educator Laura Sutton. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fierce Female Brunch
– March 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $35. Join JazMinn’s Events and Decor for a celebration of International Women’s Day. Hear from a panel of women speaking on a variety of subjects followed by a fashion show and local boutiques. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Virtual SaturD&D
– March 12, 1-3 p.m. RSVP online. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Second Saturday STEAM
– March 12, 2:30-3:30 p.m. RSVP online. Children in grades 3-6 can join the library each month as they explore a variety of STEAM topics (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) with crafts, games, experiments and more! This month, make your own drawing robot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Concert
– March 12, 7 p.m. Free. Spring concert presented by the Cheyenne Youth Symphony. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
NOTEworthy in the Chancel
– March 13, 1 p.m. Free. Enjoy a fun concert of all different styles of music featuring First United Methodist Church musicians and the Capitol City Brass. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. 307-632-1410
Young Readers Book Party
– March 13, 1:15-2 p.m. RSVP at second-floor desk. You’re invited to a party – a book party! Join the library for a celebration of reading with young readers that’s a little bit early literacy class and a little bit more. Read, talk about books, sing, play and learn. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
– March 14, 11:30 a.m. $25. The program will be a Spring Style Show, with models wearing apparel from Dillard’s and The Desperado Depot. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Call 307-632-2814 by March 11.
Make It Mondays
– March 14, 1-5 p.m. Feeling crafty? Make our March-themed craft to take home. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Craftastic Tuesdays
– March 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Get crafty on Tuesdays. Create and take home a paper quill shamrock card to bring a little luck your way. Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Fun For Kids! Burns
– March 15, 10:15-11 a.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for an interactive storytime session to promote early literacy through books, songs, puppets, crafts and much more. This week’s theme is “Creepy Crawly Games.” Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Tales Together
– March 15-17, 10:15-10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. Join the library for an in-person interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. Call to reserve a spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Library for All Movie Day
– March 15, 1-3:30 p.m. RSVP online. Welcome to the library event specifically geared toward adults with disabilities. Enjoy some popcorn and other treats with your friends while watching a movie together. Please bring your staff with you. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Famous Illustrators
– March 15, 4:15-5 p.m. RSVP online. Ever wonder how illustrators make the beautiful pictures you see in books? Join in for a peek into how some of your favorite book illustrators make their art. This month, the focus is Eric Carle. Wear play clothes, as it could get messy! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Dinner and a Book Club
– March 15, 5:30-7 p.m. Join us at the Burns Branch Library for a potluck dinner and a lively discussion of this month’s read, “The Lager Queen of Minnesota” by J. Ryan Stradal. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Cheyenne Coin Club Meeting
– March 15, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne Coin Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month to discuss and present rare coin collections. They have several coin shows over the course of the year. Ascension Lutheran Church, 712 Storey Blvd. 307-630-2350
Wednesday Open Mic Night
– March 16, 7:30 p.m. $10. Find out if you’re as funny as your friends say you are. Join in the fun every Wednesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual Tales Together
– March 17, 9:30-10 a.m. Free. Join the Laramie County Library for a virtual interactive early literacy class where young children will practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Pick up weekly craft packet from Ask Here desk on the second floor. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Sit, Stay, Read! Read to a Therapy Dog
– March 17, 4-5 p.m. Everyone loves to hear a story, even our four-pawed friends. Visit the library and practice reading aloud to one of the community’s therapy dogs. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Arrowhead Identification and Hands-On Workshop
– March 17, 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring your arrowheads and stone tools to be identified (preferably from the Rocky Mountain region) by the state archaeologist, assistant state archaeologist and repository collections manager. They will also provide a hands-on workshop where you can learn about chip stone technology. Health Science Building, Room 111, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-287-3334
CLTP presents “The Phantom Tollbooth”
– March 17-19, 7:30 p.m.; March 20, 2 p.m. This family fantasy story is based on the famous book of the same name. It follows the story of a boy named Milo, whose adventures in the Land of Wisdom lead him to realize that his attitude toward learning will never be the same. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
STEAM Connections
– March 18, 1-5 p.m. Try your hand at a STEAM challenge that promotes creativity, building, problem solving and fun. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee
– March 18, 1:30-3 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the Pine Bluffs Branch library to watch a matinee. Each week will feature a different movie. This week’s movie is “The Lion King (2019)” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros.
– March 18, 3-5 p.m. RSVP online. ‘Nuff said. The library is limiting attendance capacities in an effort to safely host in-person events for children and teens. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Crafty Family Challenge: Leprechaun Traps
– March 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. RSVP online. Use an array of recyclable materials and craft supplies to create the best leprechaun trap. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring whatever materials you like. Leave your creations at the library, and staff will vote for their favorites. Winners will be awarded a prize and have their creations displayed for all to see. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Friday Night Jazz
– March 18, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
CSO presents “Symphony Underground with Patti Fiasco”
– March 18, 8 p.m. $30. Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra musicians and Maestro William Intriligator join Front Range rock band Patti Fiasco for an unforgettable evening at the newly renovated Lincoln theater. Featuring fan favs like “Saved By Rock ‘n Roll,” “Shake,” “Wyoming is for Lovers” and more. Cash bar available. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
– March 18-19, 8-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Storytime with a Therapy Dog, Burns
– March 19, 10-11:30 a.m. Volunteers from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs will be bringing their certified therapy dogs to the library for storytime. These four-legged friends love to have kids read to them, so bring the whole family and get to know these awesome pups and the amazing organization that brings them. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Dillinger’s Sip & Shop
– March. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sip and Shop is now a monthly event. Stop by to grab a drink and shop local vendors of varying craft. Dillinger’s Bar, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Virtual SaturD&D
– March 19, 1-3 p.m. RSVP online. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem! Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CSO presents “Family Matinee: A Time to Imagine”
– March 19, 2:30 p.m. $5-$10. Bring the entire family to enjoy music from hit films including “Frozen,” “The Avengers” and “Hamilton” at this Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra concert. Costumes are encouraged at this show, which will also feature lobby activities beginning at 1:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
The Front Range
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Demetri Martin at the Lincoln Center
– March 26, 7 p.m. Stand-up comedian, writer and director Demitri Martin is the winner of several national comedy awards and has several stand-up specials on Netflix. The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-6730