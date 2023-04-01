Cheyenne and Laramie County
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
April 1, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Earth Extravaganza." Learn about the amazing plants, animals and resources all around us, and find ways to help solve the environmental problems we need to tackle. Then, be sure to put your new knowledge to use on April 22, when the whole world unites to celebrate Earth Day. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Artists Guild Show
April 1-31, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday. The Pastel Show; pastel colors represent neutrality; they are peaceful and soft. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players present "Accomplice"
April 1-2. Dinner theatre on April 1. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. The award winning "Accomplice" has thrilled audiences around the word. The New York Times has called it "a deliciously witty cocktail of a whodunit with a maniacally seamless plot where skullduggery emerges the winner.” This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter, even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Sunday Crawfish Broil
April 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $15 for one pound. Railspur's first authentic Live Crawfish Boil, featuring A&A Seafood delivering live crawfish straight from New Orleans! This traditional boil will consist of Cajun style crawfish, Andouille sausage, corn on the cob and Yukon gold potatoes. Boiled in beer and cajun spices then tossed in garlic butter. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
Racial/Ethnic Bias: Reaching for Understanding
April 4, 6-8 p.m. Explore the challenges and rewards of reaching across racial/ethnic divides for understanding and common ground. We will watch an abridged documentary and short follow-up related to one man’s controversial approach, and his success in changing hearts and minds. Then, there will be facilitated small-group discussions about issues raised by these film clips, designed to improve understanding of issues and perspectives related to racial and ethnic bias. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Elizabeth Smart: My Story
April 6, 6 p.m. The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time. Hear Smart's story and how writing about and sharing these parts of her life has been a major part of her advocacy work on behalf of abducted children. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
First Friday Future Gazing
April 7, 5-6:30 p.m. Plants & Tarot Readings by the incredible Maren. Recurring every first Friday of the month. Sunshine Plant Company, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
The Haunted Tavern
April 7-8, 7-8:30 p.m. $45. The Haunted Tavern is an immersive cocktail experience run by the descendants of Ichabod Crane. You will visit one of the most haunted locations in Cheyenne as the tavern keeper guides you through a four-part interactive cocktail journey. Hear the chilling and dark tales that haunt the venue. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Third Eye Blind @ the Civic Center
April 7, 8 p.m. Going strong for more than two decades, Third Eye Blind has broken its own attendance records with 2019’s Summer Gods tour – the biggest tour in the band’s history. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Experience Holi: The Festival of Colors
April 8, 1-1:30 p.m. Free. Celebrate the coming of spring with the Festival Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors. Come learn about Holi, stories, games and, of course, colors. Paul Smith Children's Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fairy Garden Workshop
April 8, 3-4:30 p.m. $40. All ages. Experience the magic of building a mini-garden fit for a fairy. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own fairy garden decorations if you're feelin' it. Sunshine Plant Company, 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
April 8, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Cheyenne Women's Connection Meeting 2023
April 11, 9:30-11 a.m. $17. Robin Bremner, from Grand Junction, Colorado will give a presentation titled "I Grew Up Under a Lake in the Colorado Rockies." Robin tells how the removal of the town in Dillon impacted her life with many heart changes. There will also be a special appearance by Cecilia Villar, Balloon Artist. The Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson 307-214-0874
Fill-A-Bag Sale
April 13-16, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The library will provide the books, the bag and the bargain. Come to the Book Sale Room to fill up one of our bags with books, movies and video games for $5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Library for All
April 13, 12:30-2 p.m. A program geared specifically toward adults with disabilities. Join the library for crafts, science and LEGO fun. Earth Day is celebrated in April each year, so we’ll be planting seeds from the Seed Library of Laramie County in take-home, biodegradable containers. You will be able to choose from a variety of veggie, flower and herb seeds. Please bring your staff with you. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
April 13, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Positive Aging: "The Fountain"
April 14, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of "The Fountain" (PG-13). Three parallel stories chronicle a desperate husband’s search for a cure for his cancer-stricken wife. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Annual Glow in the Dark Dodgeball Tournament
April 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. An event that brings community members together for friendly competition and to support a great cause. All proceeds earned from tournament registration go to Laramie County Grief Support Group to assist families that have lost a loved one. Register your team at laramiecountyevents.com/dodgeball before April 14. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy.
CSO presents "Postcards from the Isles"
April 15, 7:30 p.m. This concert features English and Irish composers including Vaughan Williams, Stanford and Elgar’s incredible Enigma Variations. CSO’s principal horn, Ben Shafer, will also be featured. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ice Cube @ The Lincoln
April 16, 8-11 p.m. SOLD OUT. Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director and producer. After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking songs “Straight Outta Compton” and “F**k Tha Police,” Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Art Revival Auction
Through April 20, reception on April 21. Do you have artwork that doesn’t suit your taste, touch your heart or work in your living space anymore? Perhaps you inherited some artwork that you don’t want to keep. Donate it to the Art Revival Auction. Proceeds from the sale of donated artwork will be given to arts education programming by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Cheyenne Little Theatre and Arts Cheyenne. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Water Talk with Laramie County Conservation District
April 22, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Gain a better understanding of the big picture of water in our county for Earth Day. Join water specialist Jeff Geyer as he discusses water conservation and water supply and demand in Cheyenne. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Local Music Showcase — Rock Band Night
April 22, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series to feature local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
SWCS presents How Sweet It Is
April 22, 7:30 p.m. $20. A tribute to James Taylor by the band How Sweet It Is. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-635-0833
Alan Kirkbride Memorial Poetry Gathering
April 23, 2-5 p.m. Regional poets will gather to honor the legacy of Alan Kirkbride with work highlighting a variety of poetry styles. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
In Concert with Classical Guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre
April 27, 6:30–8:15 p.m. Enjoy a night of music with French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, who has earned several major awards, including first prize at Guitar Foundation of America – classical guitar’s most prestigious competition. He is also praised for his musical sensitivity and freshness. Presented with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Positive Aging: "The Age of Adeline"
April 28, 1:30-4 p.m. Join the library for a viewing of "The Age of Adeline" (PG-13). An ageless young woman relinquishes her solitary lifestyle and secrets for the love of a philanthropist. Starring Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman and Harrison Ford. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Ongoing
40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration
Through April 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A showcase of regional glass artists from Colorado and Wyoming. The Botanic Gardens will be displaying glass art in its second-floor hallway space. Free, so come and look as often as you like, and bring a friend. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Western Spirit Juried Art Show & Sale
Through April 23, museum hours. Included with general admission. The largest show of the year at the CFD Old West Museum, full of hand-selected local and national artists. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Cosmic Ball Benefit Gala
April 1, 6 p.m. A gala to raise money for the UW Art Museum. There will be cocktails and hors d'Oeuvres, as well as a dinner and accompanying program. There will also be a live auction, paddle raiser, music and dancing. Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd St. 307-766-6622
Teenage Bottlerocket @ the Gryphon
April 1, 8 p.m. Teenage Bottlerocket returns to Laramie for the 8th Annual Brandon's Birthday Bash. With performances by Brendan Kelly, as well as the return of Laramie's own Redbush. Spangler will kick things off. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
International Flavor Festival
April 4-8, various times. Through collaborations, international flavors and conversations, Laramie International Flavor Festival celebrates diverse international residents and influences. In this festival, 20 participating downtown restaurants will infuse a menu item with flavors inspired by more than 80 international community members and students from over 40 nations. Various locations, downtown Laramie. flavorfestival@laramiemainstreet.org
Patti Fiasco with Taylor Shae @ The Gryphon
April 7, 7 p.m. $15 advance, $20 day of. Jet-fueled by powerhouse front woman Alysia Kraft, The Patti Fiasco rides the edge of emotional extreme, delivering a brash yet fiercely soulful brand of rock and roll with a heavy dose of rockabilly, blues and ballad. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Stories and Crowns w/Ms. Wyoming
April 8, 10:30 a.m. Hannah Redden, Ms. Wyoming, will host an event for sharing stories and making crowns. There will be hot chocolate from the Human Bean. Dress up in your favorite princess outfit and come on down. There will be a documentary crew in the building as they are doing a documentary on the Ms. Wyoming pageant. By showing up to the building for the event, you consent to being filmed. Blue Mountain Bookstore, 208 Grand Ave. 307-460-2601
Wyoming Women Artists to Watch
April 13, 6 p.m. Panel discussion & film screening featuring five Laramie based artists, hosted by the Wyoming Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Event will be introduced by The Honorable Nancy Freudenthal and concluded by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building, 1000 E. University Ave. info@wynmwa.org
Relative Theatrics presents 'Carrie: The Musical'
April 26-29, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, 2 p.m. Carrie White is a misfit, a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. Bullied by the popular crowd at school, and virtually invisible to everyone else, she’s dominated by her loving, but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it. University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building, 1000 E. University Ave. 307-766-1121
Fort Collins, Colorado
ACT Human Rights Film Festival
April 1-2, noon. Celebrate powerful films that center human rights stories from around the globe. Meet filmmakers and connect with community activists. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Snail Mail @ the Aggie
April 10, 8 p.m. $25-$29.50. The celebrated indie rock outfit is coming to Fort Collins. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
The Gateway Show @ The Comedy Fort
April 11, 7:30 p.m. Stand-up comedians take to the stage and tell their best jokes, then they go to an undisclosed location to get way too high, only to come back to the stage and attempt to tell more jokes completely baked. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
Canyon Concert Ballet presents "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz"
April 14-15, 7 p.m.; additional 2 p.m. performance on Saturday and Sunday, April 16. Follow Dorothy on her adventure through Oz, where she meets beloved characters like the Scarecrow, Tin-man and the Lion. See them battle the evil witch with her army of flying monkeys and watch them conquer their greatest fears. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
2023 Autism Resource Fair
April 23, noon-4 p.m. Enjoy activities for people of all ages, including arts and crafts, games, Lego building, social meetups, a free farm visit to Lee Martinez Farm, parent supports, food trucks and much more. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court. 970-221-6738
The Fort Showcase
April 27, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Boulder, Colorado
Bluebird Music Festival
April 29-30. The acclaimed annual folk festival returns. Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant St. 303-492-8423
Denver
1776
April 1-2, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical "1776" catapults to blazing new life in a thrillingly new production. Suddenly, the songs, humor and passion of this musical masterpiece soar as never before. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
The Color Purple
April 1-May 7, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. Beloved by audiences worldwide, "The Color Purple" traces one woman’s fraught journey toward freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
Key Glock with Big Scarr @ the Fillmore
April 2, 8 p.m. Key Glock is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. He is signed to Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire label and is best known for his mixtapes Glockoma and Yellow Tape. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
John Mayer @ Ball Arena
April 3, 7:30 p.m. What else is there to say about Mayer? He’s an international pop star, but also an authentic bluesman endorsed by some of the genre’s biggest legends. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle.
City Morgue @ the Ogden
April 20, 8 p.m. City Morgue brings the danger back to rap and rock. Since 2017, the New York duo – ZillaKami and SosMula – have gathered hundreds of millions of streams and views, sold out shows and infiltrated the culture with each subsequent release. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Ian Munsick with Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom
May 6, 8 p.m. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Wyoming-born Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. He will be joined by beloved Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux. The Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Lil Wayne @ the Fillmore
May 7, 8 p.m. Lil Wayne has rewritten the game and inked his own image into it since he first appeared on the scene. It is just the way he operates, and when he performs live, fans are always blown away by his polished rhymes and infectious beats. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360