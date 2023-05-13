Cheyenne and Laramie County
11th Annual Spring Market
May 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free and open to the public. This market features over 30 plant, craft and bake sale vendors in the school, and 4 different food trucks out front. The plants for sale are indoor and outdoor, as well as plenty of goodies at the bake sale and a silent auction. Gilchrist Elementary School, 1108 WY-210. gilchristptonews@gmail.com
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
May 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Audubon Society Greenway Cleanup
May 13, 9 a.m. The public is welcome to join Cheyenne Audubon members in cleaning up a section of the Cheyenne Greenway beginning in the parking area near the intersection of Van Buren Avenue and Laramie Street. Trash bags and lightweight gloves will be supplied. Contact Mark Gorges at 307-287-4952 with questions.
Beginner Bonsai Class with Cheyenne Bonsai Society
May 13, 10 a.m.-noon. $55. Members of the Cheyenne Bonsai Society will guide participants in pruning, potting up and caring for their trees. Materials included are the Fukien tea tree, pot and bonsai soil. Please pre-register for the class. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Mommy and Me Painting Class
May 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. $35. Come celebrate being a mom with our acrylic painting class for moms and kiddos. Everything will be provided to complete a 12×12 painting in one hour. Please expect to get messy, so dress accordingly. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Nay & Jays' Mother's Day Picnic
May 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. A special picnic that features family competition and a 3v3 basketball tournament. Holliday Park, 1121 E. Lincolnway. 307-275-0874
Beyond Basics Zentangle Class
May 13, 1-3 p.m. $30. This class is perfect if you've taken the Intro to Zentangle class. Participants will be using tan tiles, white chalk and a gray Gelly Roll pen. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
The Final Seance
May 13, 6 p.m. $50. 21+. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives is hosting "The Final Seance," an immersive theatre performance by The Exposure Project. This 75-minute experience will make you part of the show as one of the attendees to try and conjure a spirit from the great beyond. Your journey starts at the newest Victorian Speakeasy at an undisclosed location. From there, you are taken to the private seance room, where you will see if you can touch the other side. MC Wonder's Fantastical Traveling Treasures, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Local Music Showcase — Singer/Songwriter Night
May 13, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
May 13-14, 19-21, 7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Mother's Day Buffet
May 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $35 for adults, $15 for children. Reserve online. Celebrate Mother's Day with a brunch buffet for the whole family. Private rooms available for an additional fee. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Arts, Crafts and Drafts
May 16, 6-9 p.m. $40 in cash. Local artist James Overstreet will guide the group through an extraterrestrial artistic experience. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. Reserve a spot with Overstreet at jamesoverstreet88@gmail.com.
"Cats" @ the Civic Center
May 16-17, 7:30 p.m. The critically acclaimed, Tony award-winning production is coming to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
PRIDE Photoshoot
May 17, 4-7 p.m. Bring friends, allies, LGBTQ+ flags, props and outfits to show-out. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tobler & Friends Comedy Night
May 18, 8-10 p.m. $10. A night with comedian/professional pickleball player, headliner Brandt Tobler. Join Black Tooth for beers, laughs and some new material from Brandt and his comedian friends. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Bullets in the Bathtub
May 19, 5 p.m. $75. A murder mystery dinner set in the 1920s. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Friday Night Dueling Pianos
May 19, 7:30 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count
May 20, 6:30 a.m. Free. Members of Cheyenne Audubon invite anyone interested in birds to join them for the Big Day Bird Count. The count will begin in the parking lot off of South Lions Park Drive between the Children’s Village and the picnic shelter/restroom. Call Grant Frost at 307-343-2024 with questions.
Cheyenne Depot Days
May 20-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $35. This multi-day event features access to the Union Pacific Steam Shop, home of Big Boy 4014; the Heritage Collection in the Roundhouse and the offerings of the Cheyenne Depot Museum. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Adopt-A-Shelter Pet at the Library
May 20, 10 a.m.-noon. Visit with some adorable, adoptable dogs and cats from Black Dog Animal Rescue, and possibly take one home to join your family. While you are here at the library, you can also donate pet food and supplies, learn more about pet care, and fill out adoption papers. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
High Plains Arboretum: Unbarred Tour
May 20, 1-4 p.m. $25. A tour through the historic greenhouse and lath house. The tour will then move to the Civilian Conservation Corps projects from the 1930s. Tickets include transportation from the greenhouse to the CCC camp by the Cheyenne Trolley. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Bourbons for Beethoven
May 20, 2 p.m. $70 per person. Join the Symphony Friends at the Cheyenne Country Club as they raise funds in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. This special afternoon includes a guided tasting of four incredible bourbons, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music and games, and culminates with a live viewing of the Preakness Stakes horse race. Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Concert of Tea
May 20, 3 p.m. $15. A relaxed afternoon of music from both the Junior Symphony and Concert Symphony of the long-running local organization. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Delectable Desert Garden Workshop
May 20, 5-6:30 p.m. $40. Fill up your plate with good, desert vibes. We will be planting succulents spilling out of our cups and onto our plates. Then we add a heaping portion of decorations to create the desert scene we are all craving. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Crawfish Boil
May 21-11 a.m.-7 p.m. $16. Railspur’s second crawfish boil of the summer. Featuring traditional Cajun-style crawfish, along with Andouille sausage, corn on the cob and Yukon Gold Potatoes, boiled to perfection in beer and cajun spices and tossed in garlic butter. Drink deals are also available. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
Sunshine Market
May 25, 4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Positive Aging: 'Mr. Holmes'
May 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dementia and declining years are working against Sherlock Holmes as he recalls the final case that forced him to retire and retreat to the coast of Dover, England. A young apprentice joins Sherlock’s adventure. Ian McKellen stars. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Fridays on the Plaza
June 2, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Indie rock band Welshly Arms kicks off the summer concert series. They're joined by indie rock band Elektric Animals. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Pride Cheyenne Street Fair
June 3, noon-6 p.m. A downtown street fair featuring live music, vendors, community art, games and drinks. 15th Street, downtown Cheyenne. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Open Jam Night
June 8, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Fridays on the Plaza
June 9, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by Crooked Jacks. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Pilgrimage
June 10, 9 a.m. People will gather at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine for a special service and Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after Mass. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, I-80 exit 401. 307-631-4606
Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl 2023
June 10, noon. Join Pride Cheyenne for a pub crawl as locals migrate from one downtown establishment to another. Enjoy a few beverages and food trucks along the way. Crawl begins in Blacktooth Brewing Co. at noon. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Local Music Showcase – Metal Band Night
June 10, 7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features local metal bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Fridays on the Plaza
June 16, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Hard rock band Saliva takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by rock band The Trujillo Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Wyoming Brewers Festival
June 16-17. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
WYNONA Album Release Show
May 12, 7 p.m. Celebrate local band WYNONA and the release of their new album. There will also be three additional bands in the line up with Musuji, SGRNY and Supportive Care. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Rumours – the Fleetwood Mac Experience
May 12, 8 p.m. $20. Rumours is a tribute to the '70s powerhouse pop group Fleetwood Mac. It is comprised of talented Fort Collins and Greeley, Colorado musicians and delivers an entrancing and exhilarating show. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Cosmic Mashups
May 20, 2 p.m. $5. Supermassive black holes are found in most galaxies, and we're beginning to uncover how the merging of galaxies activate galactic centers. This engaging, full-dome film was produced by Fiske Planetarium in collaboration with APS Professor, Dr. Julie Comerford and former graduate student Dr. Becky Nevin, through support from an NSF award. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street and East Fremont Street. 307-766-6506
Initiate @ the Ruffed Up Duck
June 6, 7 p.m. $10. This Southern California hardcore band has just recently announced its new full-length album and has been producing music since 2016. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Fort Collins, Colorado
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
May 11, 8 p.m. If David Byrne is one of the geniuses of modern times, then Start Making Sense is a tribute to genius. The musicians in this seven- to 10-piece Talking Heads tribute band take pride in faithfully recreating the music of Talking Heads' entire career. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
The Fort Showcase
May 18, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
David Cross @ the Aggie
June 3, 8 p.m. Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Cross will perform in Fort Collins as a part of his Worst Daddy In The World tour. Aggie Theater, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Fort Collins Pride Concert
June 17, 7 p.m. $32. Canyon Concert Ballet will celebrate Pride 2023 with a concert and gala showcasing the artistic talents of the LGBTQ+ community. An afterparty will be held in the Columbine Room at 9 p.m. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Loveland, Colorado
One Sweet Summer: Blues & Cruise Car Show
May 20, noon-7 p.m. Kick off summer with a day of great blues music and even better classic cars in the heart of downtown Loveland. The city has merged two popular events – the Blues Music Festival with a Classic Car Show to bring the best of both worlds. Various locations, downtown Loveland.
32nd Annual Governor's Art Show
Through June 11. $7. Recognized as one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year’s show introduces the public to 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. 970-962-2410
Denver
Pond @ the Gothic
May 16, 8:30 p.m. Forming in Perth, Australia, in 2008, POND has established a devout following for its psych-rock style. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
Rico Nasty @ the Bluebird
May 21, 8 p.m. The Maryland-based rapper and singer will perform. Bluebird Theatre, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
Logic and Juicy J @ the Fillmore
June 19, 8 p.m. In an unlikely pairing, acclaimed rappers Logic and Juicy J team up for a unique combination of technical proficiency and hard-hitting southern rap. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360