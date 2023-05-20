Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count
May 20, 6:30 a.m. Free. Members of Cheyenne Audubon invite anyone interested in birds to join them for the Big Day Bird Count. The count will begin in the parking lot off of South Lions Park Drive between the Children’s Village and the picnic shelter/restroom. Call Grant Frost at 307-343-2024 with questions.
Cheyenne Depot Days
May 20-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $35. This multi-day event features access to the Union Pacific Steam Shop, home of Big Boy 4014; the Heritage Collection in the Roundhouse and the offerings of the Cheyenne Depot Museum. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Adopt-A-Shelter Pet at the Library
May 20, 10 a.m.-noon. Visit with some adorable, adoptable dogs and cats from Black Dog Animal Rescue, and possibly take one home to join your family. While you are here at the library, you can also donate pet food and supplies, learn more about pet care, and fill out adoption papers. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
High Plains Arboretum: Unbarred Tour
May 20, 1-4 p.m. $25. A tour through the historic greenhouse and lath house. The tour will then move to the Civilian Conservation Corps projects from the 1930s. Tickets include transportation from the greenhouse to the CCC camp by the Cheyenne Trolley. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Bourbons for Beethoven
May 20, 2 p.m. $70 per person. Join the Symphony Friends at the Cheyenne Country Club as they raise funds in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. This special afternoon includes a guided tasting of four incredible bourbons, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music and games, and culminates with a live viewing of the Preakness Stakes horse race. Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Concert of Tea
May 20, 3 p.m. $15. A relaxed afternoon of music from both the Junior Symphony and Concert Symphony of the long-running local organization. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Delectable Desert Garden Workshop
May 20, 5-6:30 p.m. $40. Fill up your plate with good, desert vibes. We will be planting succulents spilling out of our cups and onto our plates. Then we add a heaping portion of decorations to create the desert scene we are all craving. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
May 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
Crawfish Boil
May 21, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. $16. Railspur’s second crawfish boil of the summer. Featuring traditional Cajun-style crawfish, along with Andouille sausage, corn on the cob and Yukon Gold Potatoes, boiled to perfection in beer and cajun spices and tossed in garlic butter. Drink deals are also available. Railspur, 707 W. Lincolnway. 307-275-3449
The Classical Glass Corvette Club Celebration
May 23, 5-7 p.m. This club is celebrating its 40th summer by displaying members’ Corvettes. The club was established in 1983 to encourage planned trips, events and social activities for the club members and families. Non-members are also invited to also display their Corvette. Culver's, 2231 East Lincolnway. 307-631-8189
Sunshine Market
May 25, 4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Positive Aging: 'Mr. Holmes'
May 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dementia and declining years are working against Sherlock Holmes as he recalls the final case that forced him to retire and retreat to the coast of Dover, England. A young apprentice joins Sherlock’s adventure. Ian McKellen stars. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Fridays on the Plaza
June 2, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Indie rock band Welshly Arms kicks off the summer concert series. They're joined by indie rock band Elektric Animals. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
'The Outgoing Tide' Benefit Performance
June 2, 7:30 p.m. CLTP and its production of "The Outgoing Tide" have been given the opportunity to represent our five-state region at the American Association of Community Theatre’s biennial festival for the nation’s community theaters. All funds will go toward travel expenses for cast and crew. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Pride Cheyenne Street Fair
June 3, noon-6 p.m. A downtown street fair featuring live music, vendors, community art, games and drinks. 15th Street, downtown Cheyenne. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Silent Movies at the Atlas
June 3, 7 p.m.; June 4, 2 p.m. $12. The Historic Atlas theater will be showing the 1927 silent movie: "Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans" with musical accompaniment by Dave Neimann. The movie tells the story of a married farmer who falls under the spell of a visiting "city" girl. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Annual Blue Car Show
June 4, 10 a.m. A car show featuring food trucks, live music and local vendors. This year there are more categories for cars to compete in. Entries are $25 per vehicle. Blue Federal Credit Union, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. 800-368-9328
Frontier Trampoline Park Car Show
June 4, 10 a.m. A car show that will feature food trucks, live music and local vendors. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Frontier Trampoline Park, 3501 E. Lincolnway Suite B. 307-650-5867
Open Jam Night
June 8, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Arboretum Walk
June 9, 1-2 p.m. $10. Join author Jessica Friis and Director Scott Aker for a tour of the High Plains Arboretum. See some of the wonderful spring-blooming trees on the grounds and the historic greenhouse, head-house and lath house. High Plains Arboretum, 8301 Hildreth Road. 307-637-6458
Positive Aging: 'The Woman King'
June 9, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Please join us for a viewing of "The Woman King" (PG-13, 2022) starring Viola Davis. Inspired by historical events in the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries, warrior Nansica fights for her people's freedom while grappling with her past. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Fridays on the Plaza
June 9, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by Crooked Jacks. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Glow in the Dark Dodgeball
June 9, 6-7 p.m. The lights are out and the fun is on. Come and play Glow in the Dark Dodgeball at the library. Be sure to wear closed-toe shoes and clothing you can move around in. Spots are limited, so sign up at lclsonline.org/calendar today. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Pilgrimage
June 10, 9 a.m. People will gather at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine for a special service and Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after Mass. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, I-80 exit 401. 307-631-4606
Fourth Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 10, 10:30 a.m. $75 per team, free for public. A tournament in support of Black Dog Animal Rescue. Features games, raffles, food trucks and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Curt Gowdy Little House Celebration
June 10, 11 a.m. A celebration will be held for Curt Gowdy State Park's new Little House on the Park, the first of its kind in an American park system, which promises to be an educational, magical and important part of a child’s life now and in the future. The event will feature performances by the Cheyenne All City Children’s Chorus and Bob Mathews and the Cheyenne Fiddle Orchestra. Gov. Mark Gordon, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Laramie Mayor Brian Harrington, as well as a variety of other dignitaries are expected to attend a program scheduled for 1 p.m. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-632-7946
Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl 2023
June 10, noon. Join Pride Cheyenne for a pub crawl as locals migrate from one downtown establishment to another. Enjoy a few beverages and food trucks along the way. Crawl begins in Blacktooth Brewing Co. at noon. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
African-American Genealogy Research Basics
June 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Conducting family history research on your African-American ancestors can be difficult. This class will give you some hints about where to search beyond standard genealogy resources. We will look into census records, Freedman’s Bank Records, military records, newspapers, DNA research and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Local Music Showcase – Metal Band Night
June 10, 7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features local metal bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Pink Paradise: A Drag Game Night
June 10, 7:30 p.m. $15. 18+. A drag game night hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Chillville
June 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We know that large events at the library can be overwhelming. The library would like to invite children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to ask to use the space, and keep an eye out for Chillville at the library's large events all year long. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Food Truck Rally
June 14, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary invites residents to gather for a food truck rally. Parking lot at 22nd Ave and Central Avenue. 307-635-9261
Fridays on the Plaza
June 16, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Hard rock band Saliva takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by rock band The Trujillo Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Wyoming Brewers Festival
June 16-17. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Freedom Day Celebration
June 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A family friendly Juneteenth celebration featuring games, sports, pickle ball, food vendors and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. Contact Stephan Latham at 307-256-8724
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Wyoming Willow Woven Baskets
Through May 31, business hours. Laramie-based basket maker Kim Shaver is displaying her baskets through the end of the month, all of which are for sale. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Cosmic Mashups
May 20, 2 p.m. $5. Supermassive black holes are found in most galaxies, and we're beginning to uncover how the merging of galaxies activate galactic centers. This engaging, full-dome film was produced by Fiske Planetarium in collaboration with APS Professor, Dr. Julie Comerford and former graduate student Dr. Becky Nevin, through support from an NSF award. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th Street and East Fremont Street. 307-766-6506
WyoTech Annual Car Show
June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All ages can enjoy the cool cars and food trucks on site at this annual car show. WyoTech, 1889 Venture Drive. 307-742-3776
Putt Putt Pub Crawl
June 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $25. The Putt Putt Pub Crawl will take over the finest mini-golf courses around town and give you the chance to enjoy an ice cold beverage while you play. Golf courses include Bonds Brewing, Buckhorn Bar, Accomplice Brewing Company, Laramie Lanes, Mulligans and Buds Bar.
Initiate @ the Ruffed Up Duck
June 6, 7 p.m. $10. This Southern California hardcore band has just recently announced its new full-length album and has been producing music since 2016. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
37th Annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off
June 17, 9 a.m. One of the largest events in southeast Wyoming. There will be a chili cook-off, a car show, live music, various contests and competitions, and a rodeo to close out the day. Various locations, Chugwater. chugwaterchilicookoff@gmail.com
Fort Collins, Colorado
The Fort Showcase
May 18, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Drag at The Lyric
May 26, 8:30 p.m. $15. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that'll take you through a cinematographic journey – high kick champion Liz Agna, the tantalizing Makèr Tuckit and burlesque icon Bang Bang Von Loola. There will be the usual movie themed and group numbers, as well as games and movie trivia. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Meet Me At The Altar @ Washington's
May 31, 7:30 p.m. Coming off their debut album, this band has reignited the genre with their refreshing mix of pop melodies, blazing guitar riffs and punk attitude. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
David Cross @ the Aggie
June 3, 8 p.m. Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee David Cross will perform in Fort Collins as a part of his Worst Daddy In The World tour. Aggie Theater, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Fort Collins Pride Concert
June 17, 7 p.m. $32. Canyon Concert Ballet will celebrate Pride 2023 with a concert and gala showcasing the artistic talents of the LGBTQ+ community. An afterparty will be held in the Columbine Room at 9 p.m. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Loveland, Colorado
One Sweet Summer: Blues & Cruise Car Show
May 20, noon-7 p.m. Kick off summer with a day of great blues music and even better classic cars in the heart of downtown Loveland. The city has merged two popular events – the Blues Music Festival with a Classic Car Show to bring the best of both worlds. Various locations, downtown Loveland.
32nd Annual Governor's Art Show
Through June 11. $7. Recognized as one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year’s show introduces the public to 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. 970-962-2410
Denver
Rico Nasty @ the Bluebird
May 21, 8 p.m. The Maryland-based rapper and singer will perform. Bluebird Theatre, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
Logic and Juicy J @ the Fillmore
June 19, 8 p.m. In an unlikely pairing, acclaimed rappers Logic and Juicy J team up for a unique combination of technical proficiency and hard-hitting southern rap. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360