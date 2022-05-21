Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Audubon Big Day Bird Count
May 21, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Novice birdwatchers are welcome to join the Cheyenne Audubon Society for the biggest day in birding. The day will begin at Lions Park, then move to Hereford Ranch and ends around the High Plains Grasslands Research Station. There will be a tally party potluck the following day. Meet at Lions Park, parking lot south of the Children's Village. Call 307-287-4953 for more information.
Virtual SaturD&D
– May 21, 1-3 p.m. Role-playing adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Afternoon Tea and Concert
– May 21, 3 p.m.; doors at 2:30 p.m. $15. The Cheyenne Youth Symphony presents its 22nd Afternoon and Tea Concert. There will also be an online silent auction through the Youth Symphony Facebook page. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Beer and Paint Night @ Black Tooth
– May 21, 5-8 p.m. $40, 3 beers and painting materials included. Your painting instructor for the evening is Danielle Kirby. The picture you will be painting could be random, funny or serious, but no matter what, it will make you smile. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
CLTP presents “Cabaret”
– May 21-22, 7:30 p.m. $24, dinner theater $48. In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the “Cabaret.” With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Guided Play
– May 23, 10-11:45 a.m. Each week, the library will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Ocean Art.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Celtic Woman @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– May 26, 7 p.m. $39-$150. Grammy-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman returns in 2022 with a brand-new show Postcards from Ireland. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Movies at the Library, Burns
– May 27, 1-3 p.m. Join the Burns Branch Library for a family-friendly movie and some popcorn. This week’s movie is “Clifford the Big Red Dog” (PG). Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St. 307-547-2249
Friday Matinee, Pine Bluffs
– May 27, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spend your Friday afternoons at the library to watch a family-friendly matinee. Bring a favorite snack and enjoy the show. This week’s movie is “Dinosaur” (PG). Pine Bluffs Branch Library, 110 E. Second St. 307-245-3646
Stay Hvzvrdous: An Electronic Music Experience Vol. 2
– May 27, 6 p.m-1 a.m. $25. Ages 18+. An electronic music experience brought to you by STVY HVZVRDOUS & Kratos Productions Featuring: Tsimba, Tr!p Hvzvrd, Lakye, Otatop, Kylloe, Jotunn Dubs, Spillz. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Virtual SaturD&D
– May 28, 1-3 p.m. Roleplaying adventure is just a click away. Join the library’s Teen D&D online community and get started on creating a character today. Don’t have a Discord account yet? No problem. Laramie County Library offers Discord Communities for teens to interact, chat, and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Book Discussion Group
– May 31, 6-7:30 p.m. May’s Book Discussion Group read will be Jodi Picoult’s “A Spark of Light,” which recounts the tense standoff between hostages and the hostage taker in a women’s health clinic. Visit the third floor of the library to retrieve your copy of the book and join us for tea and scones on the last Tuesday of the month. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– June 1-Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Kindermusik
– June 3, 10:15-11 a.m. Sing, sway, laugh and play with skilled educator Laura Sutton. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Artwalk
– June 3, 5-8 p.m. Recurring event highlighting local art in Cheyenne with a different venue chosen as the “hub” each month. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-222-4091
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 3, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Wyoming native Jalan Crossland, with an opening performance by The Low Road. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Capital City Whiskey Tasting
– June 3, 6 p.m. Magic City Enterprises presents its second annual whiskey tasting event, which features local Wyoming spirits, a live auction, live music and cash bar. Blue Community Events Center at World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-432-5846
Virtual Jeopardy!
– June 3, 7-8 p.m. Think you’ve got what it takes to be a trivia champ? Join the library for Jeopardy! Battle for prizes and bragging rights. Visit lclsonline.org/calendar/ to receive an email with the Zoom link.
ForMak 5K
June 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Race at 9:30 a.m. A 5K fun run event to raise money for installation of appropriate traffic signs/lights at school crosswalks throughout Cheyenne. There will be food trucks, face painting and games for kids. Lions Park, Carey and Eighth avenues. formak.307@gmail.com
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Learn what it takes to be a paleontologist and why they study the prehistoric past at this installment of the museum’s monthly event. Look up at our field of dinos to see how tall some of our favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, learn about dinosaur eggs, and even help the UW Geological Museum prepare some fish fossils. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Cornhole Tournament for Black Dog Rescue
– June 4, noon-5 p.m. $60 per team of 2, free for public. Join Danielmark’s for live music, raffles all day, food trucks and drinks from their Bison Beverage beer trailer. The tournament is regulation, double-elimination and includes monetary prizes for the top three teams. Civic Commons Park, 21st and Bent. 307-514-0411
Symphony at Sunset
– June 5, 7 p.m. Free. A Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra pop-up concert in the park. Cheyenne native Julie Sorensen will guest conduct an evening of light classics, movie music, patriotic tunes and more. Bring the whole family, plus lawn chairs or a blanket; food trucks will be on site for food purchases. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Dr. 307-778-8561
Youth Chess Club
– June 7, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Chess club returns for the summer. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Orville Peck @ The Lincoln
– June 7, 8-11 p.m. $36. Orville Peck is taking his new “Bronco Tour” to cities across the U.S. in 2022. His handmade, fringed masks, which obscure his features except for a pair of ice blue eyes, belie his deeply personal lyrics, while his ornate suits recall the golden age of country. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
World Oceans Day Craft
– June 8, 4-5 p.m. Join the library for a celebration of World Ocean Day with an ocean-themed craft. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Food For Thought @ The Metropolitan
June 9, 11:30 a.m. $25. Patrick Flemming, chief investment officer for the state of Wyoming will give a presentation titled "Investing in an Uncertain Market." Ticket price includes lunch. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Open Jam Night
– June 9, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Celtic Bison Strongman 2022
– June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Athletes will compete in a battery of events to see who is the strongest. Events will include a Dinnie Stone Walk, Axle Tire Deadlift, Head to Head Viking Press, Keg and Barrel Medley and the Yoke Ladder. Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. 205-484-2703
Ongoing
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
The Front Range
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Walker Hymn Sing
– June 18, 6 p.m.; doors and prelude music at 4:30 p.m. Free. An open-air evening of congregational singing and lifting high the name of our Lord through hymns and gospel songs. Arrive early and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy with your family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. 5925 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-5614