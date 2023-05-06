Cheyenne and Laramie County
LCMG Annual Plant Sale
May 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year's plant sale includes: tomatoes, veggies, ornamentals (perennials and annuals), roses, natives, a limited number of bare root fruit trees and raspberry shrubs, house plants, high-quality potting soil and more. Master Gardeners will be onsite and available to answer your questions on gardening in Laramie County. The annual plant sale is a fundraising event for the Laramie County Master Gardeners programs. Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. Reach LCMG at 307-633-4383
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Military Appreciation Month is a time to pay tribute to the people who serve in all branches of the U.S. military. The Wyoming State Museum will host members of the National Guard, Air Force and a variety of local military groups to give families an opportunity to learn, play and express their thanks. Check out military vehicles, run a PT course, and learn the history of national symbols like the bald eagle and the star. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
2023 Corgi Derby
May 6, 2-4 p.m. The Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Pine Bluffs Distilling are hosting the annual Corgi Derby, featuring the Running of the Corgis. Pine Bluffs Distilling Tasting Room, 115 Bourbon St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3000
Beginner Japanese with Yuki
May 6, 4-5 p.m. Learn beginner Japanese with Yuki from University of Wyoming’s Japan Outreach Initiative. Learn to speak and write basic phrases in Japanese and hear about Yuki’s experience growing up in Japan. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Cheyenne Chamber Singers Concert
May 6, 7 p.m. $35. The closing concert of the season, "As If We Never Said Goodbye," features music from stage and screen. Admission includes heaver hor d'oeuveres, wine and beverages. Catered by The Boardroom. Historic Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-433-1141
CLTP presents "Cinderella"
May 6-7, 11-14, 19-21, 7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-538-6543
All City Children's Chorus Concert
May 7, 4 p.m. Free. The local children's chorus will perform "Earth," the fourth and final concert of ACCC’s current “Elements" themed season. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th Street. 307-771-2275
PRIDE Photoshoot
May 10, 4-7 p.m. Bring friends, allies, LGBTQ+ flags, props and outfits to show-out. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty with Artist Talkback
May 10, 6-8 p.m. Enjoy a screening of the Off-Broadway one-woman show "Tea for Three," starring Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka. Tea for Three offers a behind-the-scenes look at three of America’s First Ladies–Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford–as they navigate the public sphere of First Ladydom. The screening will be followed by a virtual talkback with the actress. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Sunshine Market
May 11, 4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Open Jam Night
May 11, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Positive Aging: 'McFarland, USA'
May 12, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Based on a true story, a band of novice runners and an unlikely coach come together to create an enduring legacy. Kevin Costner stars in this inspirational movie about grit and determination in a predominantly Latino community. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
11th Annual Spring Market
May 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free and open to the public. This market features over 30 plant, craft and bake sale vendors in the school, and 4 different food trucks out front. The plants for sale are indoor and outdoor, as well as plenty of goodies at the bake sale and a silent auction. Gilchrist Elementary School, 1108 WY-210. gilchristptonews@gmail.com
Beginner Bonsai Class with Cheyenne Bonsai Society
May 13, 10 a.m.-noon. $55. Members of the Cheyenne Bonsai Society will guide participants in pruning, potting up and caring for their trees. Materials included are the Fukien tea tree, pot and bonsai soil. Please pre-register for the class. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Mommy and Me Painting Class
May 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-2 p.m. $35. Come celebrate being a mom with our acrylic painting class for moms and kiddos. Everything will be provided to complete a 12×12 painting in one hour. Please expect to get messy, so dress accordingly. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Nay & Jays' Mother's Day Picnic
May 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. A special picnic that features family competition and a 3v3 basketball tournament. Holliday Park, 1121 E. Lincolnway. 307-275-0874
The Final Seance
May 13, 6 p.m. $50. 21+. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives is hosting "The Final Seance," an immersive theatre performance by The Exposure Project. This 75-minute experience will make you part of the show as one of the attendees to try and conjure a spirit from the great beyond. Your journey starts at the newest Victorian Speakeasy at an undisclosed location. From there, you are taken to the private seance room, where you will see if you can touch the other side. MC Wonder's Fantastical Traveling Treasures, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Local Music Showcase — Singer/Songwriter Night
May 13, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Mother's Day Buffet
May 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $35 for adults, $15 for children. Reserve online. Celebrate Mother's Day with a brunch buffet for the whole family. Private rooms available for an additional fee. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
"Cats" @ the Civic Center
May 16-17, 7:30 p.m. The critically acclaimed, Tony award-winning production is coming to Cheyenne. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Cheyenne Depot Days
May 20-21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $35. This multi-day event features access to the Union Pacific Steam Shop, home of Big Boy 4014; the Heritage Collection in the Roundhouse and the offerings of the Cheyenne Depot Museum. Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Adopt-A-Shelter Pet at the Library
May 20, 10 a.m.-noon. Visit with some adorable, adoptable dogs and cats from Black Dog Animal Rescue, and possibly take one home to join your family. While you are here at the library, you can also donate pet food and supplies, learn more about pet care, and fill out adoption papers. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
High Plains Arboretum: Unbarred Tour
May 20, 1-4 p.m. $25. A tour through the historic greenhouse and lath house. The tour will then move to the Civilian Conservation Corps projects from the 1930s. Tickets include transportation from the greenhouse to the CCC camp by the Cheyenne Trolley. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Bourbons for Beethoven
May 20, 2 p.m. $70 per person. Join the Symphony Friends at the Cheyenne Country Club as they raise funds in support of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. This special afternoon includes a guided tasting of four incredible bourbons, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music and games, and culminates with a live viewing of the Preakness Stakes horse race. Cheyenne Country Club, 800 Stinner Road. 307-778-8561
Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Concert of Tea
May 20, 3 p.m. $15. A relaxed afternoon of music from both the Junior Symphony and Concert Symphony of the long-running local organization. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. cheyenneyouthsymphony2020@gmail.com
Delectable Desert Garden Workshop
May 20, 5-6:30 p.m. $40. Fill up your plate with good, desert vibes. We will be planting succulents spilling out of our cups and onto our plates. Then we add a heaping portion of decorations to create the desert scene we are all craving. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Sunshine Market
May 25, 4-7 p.m. Introducing a pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out some amazing local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Positive Aging: 'Mr. Holmes'
May 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dementia and declining years are working against Sherlock Holmes as he recalls the final case that forced him to retire and retreat to the coast of Dover, England. A young apprentice joins Sherlock’s adventure. Ian McKellen stars. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Show
Through May 31, 11:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. 10-4 p.m. Saturday. From bright days to stormy nights, and perfected dangers of swirl and churn of clouds. You can choose from a wide range of styles and color motifs. With a selection like this, your inner meteorologist will be identifying cloud types with all the gusto of a windstorm. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
N. Dominic Author Signing
May 6, 1 p.m. Free. N. Dominic is a freshly debuted author from Cheyenne and has her first novel available now. She will be at the store to sign copies, which will be available at the time of the signing. Blue Mountain Bookstore, 208 Grand Ave. 307-460-2601
The Skatepark Festival
May 6, noon. The first(?) Skatepark Festival, presented by the Green House and Skate Laramie. Featuring 10+ local punk and rock bands. Laramie Skatepark, 1165 N. Fifth St. greenhouselaramie@gmail.com
Pretending, Stay Awhile and Failure to Thrive
May 8, 8 p.m. $10. A punk show featuring Portland-based band Pretending and two local punk acts. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
WYNONA Album Release Show
May 12, 7 p.m. Celebrate local band WYNONA and the release of their new album. There will also be three additional bands in the line up with Musuji, SGRNY and Supportive Care. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Rumours – the Fleetwood Mac Experience
May 12, 8 p.m. $20. Rumours is a tribute to the '70s powerhouse pop group Fleetwood Mac. It is comprised of talented Fort Collins and Greeley, Colorado musicians and delivers an entrancing and exhilarating show. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Fort Collins, Colorado
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
New Belgium Prom: A Night Under the Stars
May 6, 8 p.m. There will be all the cringe things you want to see from a "classic" prom: a disco ball, dancing, DIY décor, a photo booth, DJ, balloon arch, pizza in the "cafeteria" and more. We're also taking the spiked punch bowl to a whole new level with a Spiked Punch IPA from our Fort Collins Pilot Brewery team. New Belgium Brewing, 500 Linden St. 970-221-0524
Built to Spill
May 10, 8 p.m. A performance from renowned indie/alternative rock outfit Built to Spill. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
May 11, 8 p.m. If David Byrne is one of the geniuses of modern times, then Start Making Sense is a tribute to genius. The musicians in this seven- to 10-piece Talking Heads tribute band take pride in faithfully recreating the music of Talking Heads' entire career. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
The Fort Showcase
May 18, 7:30 p.m. The nationally acclaimed Comedy Showcase that lived at The Colorado Room for four years is back. Hosted by Comedy Fort owner David Rodriguez and local celebrity Dan Jones. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave.
Denver
The Color Purple
May 6-7, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; additional 2 p.m. performance Saturday and Sunday. Beloved by audiences worldwide, "The Color Purple" traces one woman’s fraught journey toward freedom and self-love. It begins with 14-year-old Celie Harris, pregnant with her second child and the victim of unspeakable cruelty at the hands of her male family members. Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 720-865-4220
Ian Munsick with Ned LeDoux @ Mission Ballroom
May 6, 8 p.m. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Wyoming-born Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. He will be joined by beloved Wyoming musician Ned LeDoux. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Lil Wayne @ the Fillmore
May 7, 8 p.m. Lil Wayne has rewritten the game and inked his own image into it since he first appeared on the scene. It is just the way he operates, and when he performs live, fans are always blown away by his polished rhymes and infectious beats. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Death Grips @ Mission Ballroom
May 9, 8 p.m. Hailing from Sacramento, California, Death Grips formed in late 2010 and consists of Stefan “MC Ride” Burnett and Zach Hill. From inception, the band has received unparalleled critical praise from the likes of Pitchfork, NME, Spin, Rolling Stone, The New Yorker and more, while being featured on countless best of lists. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884
Pixies @ Mission Ballroom
May 10, 7:30 p.m. While Pixies have been acclaimed as one of the most influential, pioneering bands of the late '80s alt/rock movement, today, a whole new generation of music fans are discovering their iconic contributions. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 720-577-6884