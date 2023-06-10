Cheyenne and Laramie County
Burns Day 2023
June 10, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Burns Day is an outdoor family-friendly event that celebrates community spirit, music and fun. The event is held all throughout downtown Burns, making it the perfect setting for a day out with family and friends. The event features live music from a variety of bands, providing entertainment for everyone. Downtown Burns.
Cats on Mats
June 10, 9-10 a.m. $30. An hour yoga session with the resident cats, and some time to relax after. Coffee and tea available. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th Street. 307-369-4181
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Pilgrimage
June 10, 9 a.m. People will gather at the Our Lady of Peace Shrine for a special service and Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Hamburgers and Hot Dogs will be served after Mass. Our Lady of Peace Shrine, I-80 exit 401. 307-631-4606
18th Annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival
June 10-11, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A festival featuring clan's, vendors, entertainment, education, athletic competitions, vendors, food drink and more. Lions Park, 408 S. Lions Park Drive. ryanseckman55@gmail.com
Fourth Annual Cornhole Tournament
June 10, 10:30 a.m. $75 per team, free for public. A tournament in support of Black Dog Animal Rescue. Features games, raffles, food trucks and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project Dedication
June 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. A celebration of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, including a dedication ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Celebration includes live entertainment, food trucks, guided tours and history presentations. Capitol Avenue, between 21st and 24th streets. Contact Harvey Deselms at 307-214-5709
Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl 2023
June 10, noon. Join Pride Cheyenne for a pub crawl as locals migrate from one downtown establishment to another. Enjoy a few beverages and food trucks along the way. Crawl begins in Blacktooth Brewing Co. at noon. pridecheyennewyo@gmail.com
Oh, The Places We'll Dance
June 10, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. En Avant Dance Studio, in collaboration with Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra present “Oh, the Places We’ll Dance.” Cheyenne area students perform a wide variety of dance styles including lyra/aerial hoop, Irish, jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical/contemporary, hip hop, modern, pointe and more. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
African-American Genealogy Research Basics
June 10, 4-5:30 p.m. Conducting family history research on your African-American ancestors can be difficult. This class will give you some hints about where to search beyond standard genealogy resources. We will look into census records, Freedman’s Bank Records, military records, newspapers, DNA research and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
Adult Night at the Beach
June 10, 4-11 p.m. The local drink company is pairing with neighboring Blue Raven Brewing for a night of music, food and alcoholic drinks, which Beach Please does not typically offer. Beach Please Drink Company, 200 E. 17th St. 307-426-4764
Local Music Showcase – Metal Band Night
June 10, 7 p.m. The Lincoln's new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play with professional sound and lighting systems. This month's installment features local metal bands. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Pink Paradise: A Drag Game Night
June 10, 7:30 p.m. $15. 18+. A drag game night hosted by Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Dog Days of Summer Concert
June 11, 5-7 p.m. Free, donations encouraged. A free concert with delicious food and drink to support the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Bring your pups and lawn chairs and enjoy a chill evening while listening to Johnny Velvick perform with his band. Nancy Mockler Dog Park, 800 Southwest Drive. 307-632-6655
Cheyenne Women's Connection Meeting 2023
June 13, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. A brunch that includes speaker Tammy Kensington and Sharon Fields. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Colette Johnson at 307-214-0874
Chillville
June 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We know that large events at the library can be overwhelming. The library would like to invite children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Stop by the Ask Here desk on the second floor to ask to use the space, and keep an eye out for Chillville at the library's large events all year long. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-773-7225
We Drink and We Know Things
June 13, 6 p.m. An in-house trivia night with a new theme every second Tuesday of the month. This month's theme is Wyoming craft beer. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Food Truck Rally
June 14, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary invites residents to gather for a food truck rally. Parking lot at 22nd Ave and Central Avenue. 307-635-9261
Father's Day BBQ class
June 16, 1-3 p.m. $35. Join Scott Aker and Isaiah Smith for a very tasteful demonstration of creative uses for herbs in the kitchen and your outdoor grill. You’ll learn how to prepare the herbal seasoning for grilled meats, how to make delicious herbal spreads for crackers and a refreshing herbal beverage. Samples of all recipes and take-home packets of herbs will be available, as well as tips on how to grow them. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Fridays on the Plaza
June 16, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by rock band The Trujillo Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
PRIDE Terrarium Workshop
June 16, 6-7:30 p.m. $40. BYOB. The shop is planting pride and watching love grow with this workshop. Come create your own living terrarium in a half-gallon apothecary jar. There will be lots of tiny plants and decorations to make a drag queen jealous. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. Email sunshineplantco.wyo@gmail.com to sign up.
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
June 16, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Wyoming Brewers Festival
June 16-17. A downtown brewers festival featuring breweries from Wyoming and the greater United States. A portion of the proceeds go toward preservation of the Cheyenne Depot. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-632-3905
Freedom Day Celebration
June 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A family friendly Juneteenth celebration featuring games, sports, pickle ball, food vendors and more. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. Contact Stephan Latham at 307-256-8724
COMEA Toilet Bowl Races
June 17, 1-4 p.m. $125 per team, open to the public. Grab a team of four and assemble your throne. Cheyenne Civic Center Commons, 2101 O'Neil Ave. 307-632-3174
Civic Season Festival
June 17, 3-6 p.m. Free. Wyoming State Museum, along with a dozen other local and statewide organizations, will host a summertime celebration of who we are as a nation, how we got here and where we want to go next. Features live music, a live debate, and hear the stories of historic Wyomingites who inspire one young historian to be an active civic participant in our state. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Slice of History w/Kylie McCormick
June 17, 7-8:30 p.m. You might know that Wyoming is The Equality State, but do you know the history behind it? This event is a late-night exploration of history with Kylie McCormick, an emerging historian who loves snooping into the past to uncover meaningful stories. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Face Vocal Band @ The Lincoln
June 17, 7:30 p.m. Face Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado, that has been captivating audiences for over two decades with its infectious energy, punctuated by an endearing love of performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
June 17, 7:30 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Summer Art Camp: Urban Sketching
June 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. $15. Urban sketching is the art of capturing your personal vision of your immediate world and the places you travel to. This will be a walking course, where the workshop will start at the Creativity Center with brief instruction, then participants will head out around downtown Cheyenne to sketch. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
June 20, 7 p.m. Free. The concerts are free and last about an hour. Bring the family and chairs to enjoy this outdoor concert presented by talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater, Lions Park, Carey and Eighth Avenue. cheyennecityband@gmail.com.
Sunshine Market
June 22, 4-7 p.m. A pop-up outdoor market brought to you by Sunshine Plant Co., Flydragon Art Studio and Tumbleweed Honey. Bring the whole family to check out local art, soaps, honey, jewelry, teas, clothing, baked goods and so much more. Featuring rotating local food truck. Parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Fridays on the Plaza
June 23, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Rock band Fastball takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by rock band The Blues Dogs. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Angelina's Dream Foundation Cornhole Tournament
June 24, 8 a.m. Round-robin tournament with an upper and lower division, fundraising for the Angelina's Dream Foundation, which strives to offer a beauty school scholarship in memory of Angelina Harrison. Teams can register by downloading the scoreholio app. Registration fees will be cash only day it tournament. Elks Lodge, 100 E. 17th St. admin@angelinasdreamfoundation.org
Superday 2023
June 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. It is hosted by the Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities. South Lions Park, Carey Avenue and Eighth Avenue. 307-757-7166
Ali3nation Donation Invasion
June 24, noon. Join Wyoming Wave Studios for a rap showcase. All proceeds will go toward Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
How to be a Successful Art Vendor
June 25, 1-3 p.m. Free. Join local artist Steve Knox (a festival veteran) as he discusses the ins and outs of participating as an artist vendor at art festivals. Knox will lead a discussion on how to successfully apply for calls for vendor shows, how to plan your travel, time and costs, and how to set up a proper artist vendor booth. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Summer Soiree: This Is Wyoming
June 25, 2 p.m. $50. Join fellow readers, library lovers and bookworms at the for Laramie County Library Foundation’s afternoon event celebrating some of Wyoming’s incredible authors. Craig Blumenshine will moderate the panel of local writers including Dave Freudenthal, Rod Miller and Bob Budd, as they discuss their intriguing books, all of which explore different facets of our great state. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/foundation to reserve your spot. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.
Giovannie and The Hired Guns @ The Lincoln
June 25, 8 p.m. One of the most crowd-thrilling bands to burst onto the national scene in recent years, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have pushed the boundaries of rock-'n-roll and country to forge a gritty sound all their own. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
June 30, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Military appreciation night. Mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding and more. Enjoy the West's favorite sport under the open sky with some of Wyoming's finest competitors. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Ongoing
In the Garden @ Clay Paper Scissors
Through June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. A collection of local and regional artwork inspired by and intended for the garden. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Printmakers & Printmaking Showcase
Through June 30, 11-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11-5 p.m. Friday (open till 8 p.m. during First Friday Artwalk) and Saturday. Join the Cheyenne Creativity Center for its June exhibition. Enjoy works of art from local and regional printmakers. Works include wood cut, linocut, monoprinting, and the intaglio families of etching, engraving, drypoint and mezzotint, lithography, and collagraph and more. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. info@ArtsCheyenne.com
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
37th Annual Chugwater Chili Cook-Off
June 17, 9 a.m. One of the largest events in southeast Wyoming. There will be a chili cook-off, a car show, live music, various contests and competitions, and a rodeo to close out the day. Various locations, Chugwater. chugwaterchilicookoff@gmail.com
Summer Solstice Festival
June 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Join the museum for its annual Summer Solstice Celebration. Join talented teaching artists to create a community window mosaic, make a sun catcher, and learn about the art of cyanotypes There will be a walk-in camera obscura, a smoothie bike and solar telescopes to learn all about the sun. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-766-6622
Fort Collins, Colorado
Taste of Fort Collins '23
June 10-11. $25 at the gate. A northern Colorado tradition, this two-day festival is a community celebration with family activities, food from local restaurants, entertainment, an eclectic display of fine artisans' work and acclaimed musicians the All-American Rejects and Lil Jon. Washington Park, 301 Maple St.
Bas Bleu Theatre presents "Grace"
June 10-11, 16-18, 23-28, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performance on June 18. Grace is an eminent scientist committed to a view of the world without God, a view which puts her into direct conflict with her son Tom when he gives up his career as a successful lawyer to become an Episcopal priest. Bas Bleu Theatre Company, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Drag at The Lyric
June 16, 9 p.m. $12-$15. Brazilian goddess Krisa Gonna is bringing to you a cast that'll take you through a cinematographic journey – high-kick champion Liz Agna, the tantalizing Makèr Tuckit and burlesque icon Bang Bang Von Loola. There will be the usual movie-themed and group numbers, as well as games and movie trivia. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Patti Fiasco @ The Lyric
June 17, 7 p.m. $18-$22. Fort Collins-based The Patti Fiasco will perform, accompanied by Poet Laureate Ally Eden and Veronica May & Friends. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Fort Collins Pride Concert
June 17, 7 p.m. $32. Canyon Concert Ballet will celebrate Pride 2023 with a concert and gala showcasing the artistic talents of the LGBTQ+ community. An afterparty will be held in the Columbine Room at 9 p.m. The Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Creative Writers Meetup and Writing Space
June 20, 5-6:30 p.m. Free. This creative writing group will have a space for writers to come together to work on upcoming projects, including word sprints, critiques and community. Hosted by Old Firehouse Books. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
The Fort Showcase
June 22, 7:30 p.m. $10. Ages 21+. A recurring showcase of regional comedians. The Comedy Fort, 167 N. College Ave. 970-232-9288
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ The Gardens
June 24, 5 p.m. $36. An outdoor performance from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – or, as it is sometimes referred to, DLO3. The band specializes in the lost art of “feel-good music.” The precise sequence of music chosen by Delvon is unique in itself, as he creates an experience for each show based on the vibe and feel of that audience. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. 970-416-2486
Loveland, Colorado
One Sweet Summer: Bluegrass & Brews Festival
June 10, 6-10 p.m. In its third year, the city of Loveland is hosting a unique, two-day festival, featuring live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries and more. Foundry Plaza, 230 E. Third St.
32nd Annual Governor's Art Show
Through June 11. $7. Recognized as one of the largest fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, this year’s show introduces the public to 62 of Colorado’s top fine artists. Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave. 970-962-2410
Denver
We Are Here: The Drag Guide to Pride
June 15 and 16, 8 p.m. 21+. Brace yourself, Pride is coming – month-long journey of parties and parades. It’s a Drag-eat-Drag world out there, but fret not, friends! The House of L’Whor is proud to present your full-coverage survival guide. Meow Wolf Denver, Convergence Station, 1338 First St. 866-636-9969
Logic and Juicy J @ the Fillmore
June 19, 8 p.m. In an unlikely pairing, acclaimed rappers Logic and Juicy J team up for a unique combination of technical proficiency and hard-hitting southern rap. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St. 303-837-0360
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour @ The Paramount
June 22, 7 and 9 p.m. Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. The Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 303-623-0106
Fall Out Boy @ Fiddler's Green
July 9, 6:30 p.m. Legendary pop-punk band Fall Out Boy will perform in Denver. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton @ the Ogden
Aug. 2, 8 p.m. Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874