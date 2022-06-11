Cheyenne and Laramie County
13th Annual Spring into Green 5k/10k
– June 11, 8 a.m. A celebration run put on by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation with the purpose of fundraising to improve the Cheyenne Greenway. Cheyenne Greenway, Dell Range Boulevard and Friendship Circle. cheyennegreenwayfoundation@gmail.com
Plant Pandemonium
– June 11, 9 a.m. Join the Botanic Gardens staff in planting our annual color displays and installing our Plant Select Demonstration Garden. Everyone one is welcome, and it is free and open to the public. We encourage participants to bring a trowel, water and sunscreen, if possible. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
17th annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival and Highland Games
– June 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. A festival celebrating Celtic heritage with food, drink, family events and an athletic competition. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-256-2106
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Ceremony
– June 11, stations of the cross at 9 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. This ceremony will be presented by Father August and Father Lenz in celebration of the 23rd Annual Pilgrimage. The ceremony also features a performance from musician Chris Tuck. I-80 in Pine Bluffs. Take Exit 401 and follow signs to shrine. 307-631-4606
Garden Walk with the Botanic Gardens
– June 11, 1 p.m. Free Jessica Friis, horticulturist at the Paul Smith Children’s Village, is giving a garden walk of the arboretum. She will tell the stories of the plants in the arboretum while some are blooming. High Plains Arboretum, 8301 Hildreth Rd. 307-637-6349
Frontier Summer Bash Car Show
– June 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Music, food trucks and classic cars. To enter a vehicle, register the day of or ahead of time. $10 per vehicle. Frontier Trampoline Park, 3501 E. Lincolnway. 307-650-5867
17th annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival and Highland Games
– June 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. A festival celebrating Celtic heritage with food, drink, family events and an athletic competition. Lions Park Softball Field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-256-2106
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– June 12, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Civic Season Kickoff Picnic
– June 12, 1-3 p.m. This event kicks off the Civic Season, a new nationwide tradition of learning and action between Juneteenth and July 4. Join us on June 12 as one of the 20+ locations hosting simultaneous celebrations to mark the start of this moment. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
All Ages Chess
– June 12, 2-3 p.m. All ages are invited to participate in the chess event. This monthly event will begin with discussions around chess strategies, with the rest of the time being spent playing. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Water Fight at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– June 13, 1-2 p.m. Cool off with a water fight at the Paul Smith Children’s Village. You will get soaked at this event, so please dress accordingly. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Youth Chess Club
– June 14, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
We Drink and We Know Things
– June 14, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme kept secret, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
The Purple Society
– June 14, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow members of the LGBTQ+ and allies community. We will meet to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on fun crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Traditional Chinese Medicine @ Blossom Yoga
– June 14, 21, 28; July 5, 12. 7 p.m. $120 for series. The first installment of a five-part series exploring the elements of traditional Chinese medicine and the associated cycles, meridians, season and qualities. Lead by Jill Lovato, MS, E-RYT500. Blossom Yoga, 810A W. 21st St. 307-514-2980
St. Mary’s Food Truck Rally
– June 15, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary will host a food truck rally in their parking lot at and invites the greater Cheyenne community for food, fellowship and fun. The Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
Hops & Heels at Black Tooth
– June 15, 6-8 p.m. $20. Because the craft beer industry is male-dominated, Black Tooth wants to provide women the opportunity to learn more about the brewing process without feeling intimidated or left out. Throughout the night, head brewer Thomas Batson and general manager Steph Reece will discuss the brewery and hold a Q&A session. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Voting 101: Election Information
– June 16, 5-8:30 p.m. Learn about elections in Laramie County, discover how you can assist at the polls, register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find resources to help you become an informed voter. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Feste Fantini Ensemble Performance
– June 16, 7 p.m. This brass, organ and timpani ensemble will feature Steven Trinkle, Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern, Sean McKay on trumpet and Genie Burkett on timpani. Special guest artists will also include homas Strauß (organ) and Bernhard Münchbach (trumpet) of southern Germany. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Tracy Byrd with Southern Fryed
– June 16, 8-11 p.m. $40. Concert from country music star Tracy Byrd, with an opening performance from local rock/country band Southern Fryed. Byrd has laid down a slew of huge hits including “Watermelon Crawl,” “I’m From The Country,” “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” and more. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Summer Movies Series: “Luca”
– June 17, 2-4 p.m. A monthly movie screening. This week’s screening is the animated movie “Luca” (PG). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wyoming Brewers Festival
– June 17-18, 5-10 p.m. $35/$45. Serving up two days of fun, beer and food. More than 75 brews from 30+ regional and national brewers. Musical entertainment. Beer tokens can be purchased. Designated drivers get discounted entry fees (but no beer tokens). Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 17, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, with an opening performance by Amber Pacific. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– June 17, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Come and Let’s Celebrate Freedom
June 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The NAACP Cheyenne Chapter is holding a family friendly event to celebrate Juneteenth, which was signed into law as a federal holiday last year. The event will be filled with American history, food trucks and local vendors. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. 307-256-8724
Voting 101: Election Information
– June 18, noon-5 p.m. Learn about elections in Laramie County, discover how you can assist at the polls, register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find resources to help you become an informed voter. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Genealogy Basics
– June 18, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to get started finding your family in the U.S. Census and vital records using internet genealogy databases such as Ancestry Library and print resources in our special collections. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
{div class=”subscriber-only”}
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– June 18, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022{/div}
CLTP Youth Summer Stock
– June 20-July 9, 8-30 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 9-17 years old. A summer youth theatre class that culminates in a performance of “Mary Poppins.” Deliver registration forms to box office. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-638-6543
Magic with The Party People
– June 21, 10:15-11 a.m. There’s always magic when Kyle and The Party People come to town. Get ready to be wowed by an impressive and impossible magical experience. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Youth Chess Club
– June 21, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Seeing the National Forests for the Trees
– June 21, 7-8 p.m. Seeking new experiences in the outdoors? Learn about exciting exploration opportunities in the U.S. national forests that do not have the crowds of national parks. Local authors Scott and Tiff Sink will share their knowledge garnered by hiking in all 155 national forests. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Hell on Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner and Rodeo
– June 24, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$50. A real cowboy dinner and a homegrown rodeo under a famous Wyoming sunset. Cheer on hometown cowboys and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-778-3133
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 24, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Dragondeer, with an opening performance by Motherfolk. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– June 24, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Animal Shelter Fundraiser @ Blue Raven
– June 25, noon-11 p.m. Volunteers and staff at the animal shelter will be on site with some of their furry friends for an adoption and awareness drive. Just south of Blue Raven, Beach Please Drink Company is having their annual party in the parking lot. There will be live music, catered liquor from Alf’s and live acoustic music on the patio. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1968
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Lincoln
– June 25, 8-11 p.m. $45. The Grammy winning hip-hop group, signed and nurtured by the legendary Eazy-E (founder of Ruthless Records), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s brand of flowing, rolling, rapid-clip, harmonized rap is coming to Cheyenne. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing Rendezvous @ Clay Paper Scissors
– Through July 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wyoming artists working in a variety of media and subject matter are invited to participate in this two-part exhibition showcasing the breadth of Wyoming’s artwork. The exhibition is split into two parts, and both parts are shown in Cheyenne and Pinedale. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Art & Antiques @ Blue Door
– Through July 30. An eclectic mix of original art and genuine antiques from artists Vanda Edington, Win Ratz and Tracy Duck. Stop by on June 3 and July 1 to meet the artists. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Cheyenne Artists Guild June Art Show
– Through June 30. This month’s theme is “Realisms & Abstracts: Two Shows in One.” Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming Treasures Along the Platte
– June 10-12. Visit Platte County for 150 miles of art, street markets, antiques, collectibles, artisans and neighborhood garage sales. Various locations on Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 26. 307-322-6232
Fort Fetterman Kite Festival
– June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bring your own kite or buy one on location. Fort Fetterman staff will be on hand to assist in flying your kite and with games. This is part of Fetterman Days. Fort Fetterman Historic Site, 752 WY-93, Douglas. 307-358-2864
The Front Range Walker Hymn Sing
– June 18, 6 p.m.; doors and prelude music at 4:30 p.m. Free. An open-air evening of congregational singing and lifting high the name of our Lord through hymns and gospel songs. Arrive early and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy with your family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. 5925 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-5614