Cheyenne and Laramie County
ForMak 5K
June 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Race at 9:30 a.m. A 5K fun run event to raise money for installation of appropriate traffic signs/lights at school crosswalks throughout Cheyenne. There will be food trucks, face painting and games for kids. Lions Park, Carey and Eighth avenues. formak.307@gmail.com
Bruise-a-palooza
– June 4, 10 a.m.; June 5, 9 a.m. $10 for one day, $15 for two days. Cheyenne Capidolls and other skaters from around the region will compete in this roller derby event. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. Roller City Cheyenne, 5506 Weaver Road. 307-634-7291
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Learn what it takes to be a paleontologist and why they study the prehistoric past at this installment of the museum’s monthly event. Look up at our field of dinos to see how tall some of our favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, learn about dinosaur eggs, and even help the UW Geological Museum prepare some fish fossils. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Gardening Success at UW Extension
June 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $24. Gardening in Laramie County can be challenging, so this class will cover soil, water, irrigation techniques, vegetable gardening, trees, prairies and more. Sign up at https://lccc.coursestorm.com/course/gardening-success-life-1988. Pathfinder Building, University of Wyoming Laramie County Extension Office, 1400 E. College. 307-633-4383
Cornhole Tournament for Black Dog Rescue
– June 4, noon-5 p.m. $60 per team of 2, free for public. Join Danielmark’s for live music, raffles all day, food trucks and drinks from their Bison Beverage beer trailer. The tournament is regulation, double-elimination and includes monetary prizes for the top three teams. Civic Commons Park, 21st and Bent. 307-514-0411
‘90s Summer Kickoff Party @ Black Tooth
– June 4, 6-10 p.m. Dress in your best ‘90s style for this event. Music from Sound FX DJ Will Luna. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Charlie Chaplin’s “The Gold Rush” screening
– June 4, 7:30 p.m.; June 5, 2 p.m. $10. A screening of the silent comedy film, with live organ accompaniment by Dave Niemann. Proceeds will benefit the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Blue 2nd Annual Car Show
– June 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. A car show with food available on site. Awards will be Best Blue Car, People’s Choice, Best Classic Car (pre-1979), Best Modern Car (post-1980). Blue Community Events Center at World Headquarters, 2401 East Pershing Blvd. events@bluefcu.com
Artist Talk with Bria Hammock
– June 5, 3 p.m. $5. Local artist Bria Hammock will be the resident artist at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens throughout the summer. In this presentation, she will give insight into her artistry, inspiration and the art hanging in the Conservatory. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Symphony at Sunset
– June 5, 7 p.m. Free. A Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra pop-up concert in the park. Cheyenne native Julie Sorensen will guest conduct an evening of light classics, movie music, patriotic tunes and more. Bring the whole family, plus lawn chairs or a blanket; food trucks will be on site for food purchases. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Dr. 307-778-8561
Yoga at the Gardens
– June 6, 13, 20, 27, 7:30 a.m. $60. Join us at the gardens for a Gentle Yoga Practice. Class is suited to most bodies to relax and rejuvenate. Four-week series on Mondays on the third-floor observation deck. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting
– June 6, 7 p.m. Local quilter, Keith Blaney, will present a trunk show of the many quilts he has made. This meeting will also give members a chance to sign up for a class given by Robin Flockhart, who is known worldwide for her quilting techniques and patterns. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th Street. Contact Bea Dersham at 307-221-3501 for more information.
Youth Chess Club
– June 7, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Chess club returns for the summer. Whether you’re a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band
– June 7, 7 p.m. Bring the family and chairs and enjoy this free outdoor band concert presented by talented Cheyenne musicians. Brimmer Amphitheater, Lions Park, Carey Avenue and 8th Avenue. 307-256-6987
Orville Peck @ The Lincoln
– June 7, 8-11 p.m. $36. Orville Peck is taking his new “Bronco Tour” to cities across the U.S. in 2022. His handmade, fringed masks, which obscure his features except for a pair of ice blue eyes, belie his deeply personal lyrics, while his ornate suits recall the golden age of country. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
World Oceans Day Craft
– June 8, 4-5 p.m. Join the library for a celebration of World Ocean Day with an ocean-themed craft. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Food For Thought @ The Metropolitan
June 9, 11:30 a.m. $25. Patrick Flemming, chief investment officer for the state of Wyoming will give a presentation titled "Investing in an Uncertain Market." Ticket price includes lunch. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Open Jam Night
– June 9, 7-10 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its next Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Celtic Bison Strongman 2022
– June 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Athletes will compete in a battery of events to see who is the strongest. Events will include a Dinnie Stone Walk, Axle Tire Deadlift, Head to Head Viking Press, Keg and Barrel Medley and the Yoke Ladder. Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St. 205-484-2703
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 10, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Flatfoot 56 with an opening performance by The Byrne Brothers. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Hell on Wheels Chuck Wagon Dinner and Rodeo
– June 10, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $25-$50. A real cowboy dinner and a homegrown rodeo under a famous Wyoming sunset. Cheer on hometown cowboys and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-778-3133
Friday Night Jazz
– June 10, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Battle of the Bands @ The Lincoln – Winner Showcase Performance
– June 10, 7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. $5. The final night of a four-month, multi-genre Battle of the Bands competition that will feature performances from the winners of each genre. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Mignon and Friends: Dancing Through The Library
– June 10, 6 p.m.; June 11, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. A new show from En Avant Dance Studio in partnership with the Laramie County Library. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
13th Annual Spring into Green 5k/10k
– June 11, 8 a.m. A celebration run put on by the Cheyenne Greenway Foundation with the purpose of fundraising to improve the Cheyenne Greenway. Cheyenne Greenway, Dell Range Boulevard and Friendship Circle. cheyennegreenwayfoundation@gmail.com
Plant Pandemonium
– June 11, 9 a.m. Join the Botanic Gardens staff in planting our annual color displays and installing our Plant Select Demonstration Garden. Everyone one is welcome, and it is free and open to the public. We encourage participants to bring a trowel, water and sunscreen, if possible. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Our Lady of Peace Shrine Ceremony
– June 11, stations of the cross at 9 a.m., Mass at 10 a.m. This ceremony will be presented by Father August and Father Lenz in celebration of the 23rd Annual Pilgrimage. The ceremony also features a performance from musician Chris Tuck. I-80 in Pine Bluffs. Take Exit 401 and follow signs to shrine. 307-631-4606
Garden Walk with the Botanic Gardens
– June 11, 1 p.m. Free Jessica Friis, horticulturist at the Paul Smith Children’s Village, is giving a garden walk of the arboretum. She will tell the stories of the plants in the arboretum while some are blooming. High Plains Arboretum, 8301 Hildreth Rd. 307-637-6349
Frontier Summer Bash Car Show
– June 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Music, food trucks and classic cars. To enter a vehicle, register the day of or ahead of time. $10 per vehicle. Frontier Trampoline Park, 3501 E. Lincolnway. 307-650-5867
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– June 12, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
All Ages Chess
– June 12, 2-3 p.m. All ages are invited to participate in the chess event. This monthly event will begin with discussions around chess strategies, with the rest of the time being spent playing. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Water Fight at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– June 13, 1-2 p.m. Cool off with a water fight at the Paul Smith Children’s Village. You will get soaked at this event, so please dress accordingly. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Youth Chess Club
June 14, 4-5 p.m. Grades 2-12. Whether you're a beginner or a novice, all are welcome to learn moves and strategies and to just have fun. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
We Drink and We Know Things
– June 14, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme kept secret, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
The Purple Society
– June 14, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow members of the LGBTQ+ and allies community. We will meet to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on fun crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Traditional Chinese Medicine @ Blossom Yoga
– June 14, 21, 28; July 5, 12. 7 p.m. $120 for series. The first installment of a five-part series exploring the elements of traditional Chinese medicine and the associated cycles, meridians, season and qualities. Lead by Jill Lovato, MS, E-RYT500. Blossom Yoga, 810A W. 21st St. 307-514-2980
Hops & Heels at Black Tooth
– June 15, 6-8 p.m. $20. Because the craft beer industry is male-dominated, Black Tooth wants to provide women the opportunity to learn more about the brewing process without feeling intimidated or left out. Throughout the night, head brewer Thomas Batson and general manager Steph Reece will discuss the brewery and hold a Q&A session. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Voting 101: Election Information
– June 16, 5-8:30 p.m. Learn about elections in Laramie County, discover how you can assist at the polls, register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find resources to help you become an informed voter. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Feste Fantini Ensemble Performance
– June 16, 7 p.m. This brass, organ and timpani ensemble will feature Steven Trinkle, Bruce Barrie, Gary Malvern, Sean McKay on trumpet and Genie Burkett on timpani. Special guest artists will also include homas Strauß (organ) and Bernhard Münchbach (trumpet) of southern Germany. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Tracy Byrd with Southern Fryed
– June 16, 8-11 p.m. $40. Concert from country music star Tracy Byrd, with an opening performance from local rock/country band Southern Fryed. Byrd has laid down a slew of huge hits including “Watermelon Crawl,” “I’m From The Country,” “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” and more. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Summer Movies Series: “Luca”
– June 17, 2-4 p.m. A monthly movie screening. This week’s screening is the animated movie “Luca” (PG). Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wyoming Brewers Festival
– June 17-18, 5-10 p.m. $35/$45. Serving up two days of fun, beer and food. More than 75 brews from 30+ regional and national brewers. Musical entertainment. Beer tokens can be purchased. Designated drivers get discounted entry fees (but no beer tokens). Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square, 121 W. 15th St. 307-632-3905
Fridays on the Plaza
– June 17, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, with an opening performance by Amber Pacific. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Friday Night Jazz
– June 17, 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400
Come and Let’s Celebrate Freedom
June 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The NAACP Cheyenne Chapter is holding a family friendly event to celebrate Juneteenth, which was signed into law as a federal holiday last year. The event will be filled with American history, food trucks and local vendors. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Ames Avenue and Martin Luther King Court. 307-256-8724
Voting 101: Election Information
– June 18, noon-5 p.m. Learn about elections in Laramie County, discover how you can assist at the polls, register to vote, see what’s on your ballot and find resources to help you become an informed voter. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Genealogy Basics
– June 18, 3-4:30 p.m. Learn how to get started finding your family in the U.S. Census and vital records using internet genealogy databases such as Ancestry Library and print resources in our special collections. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
June, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ongoing
Art & Antiques @ Blue Door
– Through July 30. An eclectic mix of original art and genuine antiques from artists Vanda Edington, Win Ratz and Tracy Duck. Stop by on June 3 and July 1 to meet the artists. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Cheyenne Artists Guild June Art Show
– Through June 30. This month’s theme is “Realisms & Abstracts: Two Shows in One.” Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Pollinator Festival
– June 4, 2-8 p.m. A fundraising event for Science Loves Art, a Wyoming nonprofit, that will feature live music, local beer, food and art activities. 4th Street Studios & Victorian Greenhouse, 315 S. Fourth St. 307-399-5262
Treasures Along the Platte
– June 10-12. Visit Platte County for 150 miles of art, street markets, antiques, collectibles, artisans and neighborhood garage sales. Various locations on Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 26. 307-322-6232
The Front Range
”Black and White in Black and White” Exhibit
–Through May 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $8. This new exhibit features striking photographs attributed to African American photographer John Johnson who took powerful, early 20th-century portraits of African Americans in Lincoln, Nebraska. Greeley History Museum, 714 9th St, Greeley, Colorado. 970-350-9220
Walker Hymn Sing
June 18, 6 p.m.; doors and prelude music at 4:30 p.m. Free. An open-air evening of congregational singing and lifting high the name of our Lord through hymns and gospel songs. Arrive early and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy with your family. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. 5925 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-221-5614