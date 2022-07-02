Cheyenne and Laramie County
Wiggle and Giggle Dance Party
– July 2, 10:15-11 a.m. 18 months to five years. The library is having a dance party. Go dance, sing, lay and get your groove on. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 2, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don’t have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Cheyenne Fourth of July Celebration
– July 4, 9:35 p.m. This fireworks show is designed to maximize aerial displays for visibility from locations all over Cheyenne. Carey Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and Lions Park will be open to foot traffic only on July 4, so plan to enjoy the show from your own neighborhood or other open, flat areas if you can’t walk in the park. The grandstand is not open to the public. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Laramie County School District have offered their parking lots for those who wish to view the fireworks. Frontier Park.
Cheyenne Civic Concert Band performance
– July 5, 7 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Civic Concert Band will give a concert at the Lions Park Amphitheater. Bring your lawn chairs or lie in the grass to listen to live music from talented local musicians. Lions Park Amphitheater, 4639 Lions Park Drive. cheyennecityband@gmail.com
Cheyenne Independence Day Slow Roll
– July 6, 6 p.m. Every Wednesday until Aug. 24, join a group of bikers as they slow roll through downtown Cheyenne. Meet at the Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 19th Street and Morrie Avenue. cheyenneslowroll@gmail.com
On the Cold Trail of the Elk Mountain Murderers with Mark E. Miller
– July 7, 6-8 p.m. Retired Wyoming State Archaeologist Mark E. Miller will discuss his new book “Big Nose George: His Troublesome Trail.” Part true crime, part Wyoming history, Miller separates fact from Wild West legend as he examines the investigation into the Elk Mountain murders committed by notorious Wyoming outlaw Big Nose George and his Powder River Gang in August 1878. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Wyoming International Film Festival
– July 7-10. $12-50. The yearly film festival that just keeps growing. This year, there’s 128 films from 18 counties. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 8, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Ayron Jones, with an opening performance by The Catcalls. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– July 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. This month’s theme is “Great Outdoors.” Partners from Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and others are excited to teach kids how they can become more connected with nature. Kids can make crafts, use story stones to tell stories about their time in nature, play with sidewalk chalk and hear presentations from a museum educator. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 9, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don’t have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
Genealogy Beyond the Basics
– July 9, 3-4:30 p.m. This class will take you beyond the very basics of genealogy research and into some forgotten resources that can tell you about your ancestors. We will discuss how to research your ancestors in newspapers and wills along with church, land, immigration and military records using both internet and print resources. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
True Troupe presents Classics in the Park
– July 9, 7 p.m. True Troupe once again presents Classics in the Park. This month, experience Shakespeare’s timeless tale of magic, murder and power, Macbeth. This production is presented in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. Holliday Park, 19th Street and Morrie Avenue. 307-278-9117

Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– July 10, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
True Troupe presents Classics in the Park
– July 10, 2 p.m. True Troupe once again presents Classics in the Park. This month, experience Shakespeare’s timeless tale of magic, murder and power, Macbeth. This production is presented in part by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council. Holliday Park, 19th Street and Morrie Avenue. 307-278-9117
The Purple Society
– July 12, 6-8 p.m. Teens. Join members of the LGBTQ+ and Allies community to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy snacks in a safe environment. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
St. Mary’s Food Truck Rally
– July 13, 4 p.m. The Cathedral of St. Mary will host a food truck rally in their parking lot at and invites the greater Cheyenne community for food, fellowship and fun. The Cathedral of St. Mary, 100 W. 21st St. 307-635-9261
We Drink and We Know Things
– July 14, 6 p.m. Monthly themed trivia night on the second Tuesday of each month. The theme kept secret, so gather your team, drink some beers and show us what you know! Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave. 307-514-5314
Open Jam Night
– July 14, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
B.O.B @ The Civic Center
– July 14, 7 p.m. If you don’t know his name, you most likely know his hit songs. B.O.B has dropped a number of radio classics with “Nothing on You,” “Airplanes,” “Good Life,” “Strange Clouds (Ft. Lil Wayne).” This is the first time a hip/hop artist will perform on the Civic Center stage. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6370
66th Old Fashioned Melodrama
– July 14-17, 21-31, August 4-7. Monday through Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sundays, 2 p.m. July 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, will also have 9 p.m. shows. This Cheyenne Frontier Days tradition returns for another performance. More details coming soon. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Summer Movie Series: “Finding Dory”
– July 15, 2-4 p.m. The friendly, but forgetful blue tang, Dory, begins a search for her long-lost parents, and everyone learns a few things about the real meaning of family along the way. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Teen Terrace Hangout
– July 15, 3-5 p.m. Teens. Enjoy the sunshine with friends on the Teen Terrace. Beverages and popsicles will be provided. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
– July 15, 5:30 p.m. A weekly summer concert series featuring acts from around the country. This week’s headliner is Mystery Skulls, with an opening performance by Sensei. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Virtual SaturD&D
– July 16, 1-3 p.m. Join the library’s online Dungeons and Dragons community. If you don’t have a Discord account yet, the library offers Discord communities for teens to interact, chat and play online. RSVP for the event at lclsonline.org/calendar/.
6th Annual Pin-Up Competition
– July 16, 2 p.m. $20 early registration, $25 the day of. As a part of the 4-Ever-West Tattoo Festival, Luhu’s Haircuts and Honey’s is hosting a Pin-Up model competition. Each competitor will be given a mini photo shoot with a professional photographer and have the opportunity to purchase their shots from that photographer. Each Pin-Up will be scored by three judges on the following categories: Hair and Makeup, Class, Authenticity and Style. After all scores have been tallied, judges will announce the winners. Venmo Lesley Lara@Laras-Love_Light to register or email laralesley77@gmail.com. Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St.
Fridays Extended
– July 16, 5:30 p.m. An extension of the weekly Fridays on the Plaza summer concert series. Today’s headliner is Twista, with an opening performance by Petey Pablo & DJ Sammy G. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-637-6200
Bring Your Own Tie Dye at the Paul Smith Children’s Village
– July 18, 4–6 p.m. Ready for something groovy? Bring some white clothing items and join the library at the Paul Smith Children’s Village for some bring-your-own-tie-dye fun. Dye will be provided, and if you forgot to bring some clothes, we will have some shirts you can use. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 616 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Ongoing
Rendezvous @ Clay Paper Scissors
– Through July 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wyoming artists working in a variety of media and subject matter are invited to participate in this two-part exhibition showcasing the breadth of Wyoming’s artwork. The exhibition is split into two parts, and both parts are shown in Cheyenne and Pinedale. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Art & Antiques @ Blue Door
– Through July 30. An eclectic mix of original art and genuine antiques from artists Vanda Edington, Win Ratz and Tracy Duck. Stop by on June 3 and July 1 to meet the artists. Blue Door Arts, 1608 Capitol Ave. 229-546-5183
Cheyenne Artist Guild July Show
– Through July 30. This month’s theme is “Summer Love,” with artworks featuring fairs, rodeos, beaches, outdoor recreation, pets and the like. The show also features 5x7 Southwest miniatures. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
”Summer Collective” Ceramic Art Show @ LCCC
– Through July 31, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. This show features different interpretations of the same medium from artists with LCCC connections. An opening reception will be held on July 1 from 5-7 p.m. Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-778-5222
Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition
– Through Aug. 14, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Presented by the Wyoming State Museum, this exhibit compiles 66 different pieces of artwork from artists around the state of Wyoming. Wyoming State Capitol basement extension, 200 W. 24th St. 307-777-7220
Summer Reading Challenge 2022
– Through Aug. 15. Read for prizes in the Laramie County Library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. With ticket drawings, level prizes, completion prizes and activities throughout the summer, there is no better time to dive in to the ocean-themed challenge. Visit LaramieCountyLibrary.org/SRC2022 to begin this year’s summer reading voyage. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Habitat: Artist’ Books
– Through Aug. 21. Curated by University of Wyoming art professor Mark Ritchie, this year’s iteration of Laramie County Library’s annual book arts exhibit features collaborative work by artists and writers from Wyoming, Wales and around the United States. Each artist/writer pairing was challenged with creating a broadside or folio to include text interpreting habitat. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Americans and the Holocaust exhibit
– Through Aug. 28. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Fort Fetterman Kite Festival
– June 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bring your own kite or buy one on location. Fort Fetterman staff will be on hand to assist in flying your kite and with games. This is part of Fetterman Days. Fort Fetterman Historic Site, 752 WY-93, Douglas. 307-358-2864
The Front Range
Cyrano De Bergerac @ the Lincoln Center
– Through July 23, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. $27. Full of wordplay and swordplay, as well as the most famous nose in history, Cyrano de Bergerac is a night of love, mistaken identity and romantic tragedy under the stars. Walk in, bike in or drive in! Featuring nightly food trucks. The Park at Columbine Health Services, 947 Worthington Circle. 970-221-6730