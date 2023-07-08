Cheyenne and Laramie County
Ninth Annual Wyoming International Film Festival
July 8-9, various times. With 154 films from 22 countries, Wyoming's flagship film festival continues to grow. Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium and Pathfinder Building, Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. contact@wyoiff.com
Chillville
July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The library invites children with sensory needs and their families to take advantage of Chillville. This special area will have items such as fidget devices, bubbles, a sound machine and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The WY Market
July 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A new pop-up vendor market featuring over 50 local artisans. There will be live music and beer served by Accomplice Beer Company. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. thewymarket@gmail.com
Paint with Pets
July 8, 1-3 p.m. $42. Paint and hang around cats in this partnered event with Flydragon Design Art Studio. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
The Awakening Empath w/Courtney Walsh
July 8, 2-4 p.m. $55 (cash only). Feel like you have always been a bit intuitive/psychic, but never knew how to consciously identify and develop your gifts? Come play. In this class, you will explore how to nurture and deepen your energy awareness, replenish when you feel bombarded or depleted, and how to tune into your highest and best self/timeline in a nonjudgmental, low pressure and fun way. Twinkle Twinkle Little Store, 3344 Ridge Road. 307-514-0344
Tumbledown Shack Trio @ Blue Raven
July 8, 5-8 p.m. Free. A night of Grateful Dead covers. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Venom Inc. @ The Lincoln
July 8, 7 p.m. A seasoned and punishing heavy metal trio featuring former members of British black metal pioneers Venom, the band is credited as the original inventors and founders of Black Metal. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Women's Connection
July 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m. $17. Brunch includes a talk by Cleta Elder, from Rock Springs, who will speak about beauty and life challenges. Mike Kassel will also give a presentation on Strong Women in Wyoming History. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. Reserve a spot by calling Collette Johnson at 307-214-0874 before the event.
Purple Society
July 11, 6-7 p.m. Teens. Come and join fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ and Allies community. We will meet to chat about LGBTQIA+ related issues, interact with fun activities, and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. All are welcome. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Succulent Rock Garden Workshop
July 13, 6-8 p.m. $60. BYOB. Local artist Cleversclay will lead a workshop on designing desert landscapes with succulents and cacti. Sunshine Plant Co., 600 W. 17th St. 307-514-0028
Open Jam Night
July 13, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and up. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
67th Old Fashioned Melodrama
July 13-16; July 20-30; Aug. 3-6, 7 p.m. 2 p.m. shows on Sundays. Additional 9 p.m. performances on July 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. The long-running vaudeville homage returns for Cheyenne Frontier Days celebrations. A variety/comedy show with Old West themes. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
CultureX: The Culture Expo
July 13-16, various times. This annual festival is a haven of alternative arts with the 4-Ever West Tattoo Fest, Paint Slingers, live music, Capital City Car and Bike Club Show, Pinup Contest, Tattoo Rodeo and more. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne.
Positive Aging: "Top Gun: Maverick"
July 14, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thirty years have passed since Maverick lost his flight partner, Goose. Maverick must now face some of the most gut-wrenching aspects of his personal and professional life as he aims to stay in the pilot’s seat for the United States Navy. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Fridays on the Plaza
July 14, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. Alt-pop group 3OH!3 takes the stage in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. They're joined by Air Traffic Controller. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour
July 14-15, 7:30 p.m. See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action. Intermountain Speedway, 4820 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-630-6574
Dueling Pianos @ The Metropolitan
July 14, 8 p.m. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cats on Mats
July 15, 10-11 a.m. $20. Toni Brannan, certified yoga instructor from Blossom Yoga, will lead a beginner yoga session. Catz N Coffee Connections, 615 W. 20th St. 307-369-4181
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
July 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This month's theme is "Dino Day." Look up at the museum's “field of dinos” to see how tall (and small) some of your favorite dinosaurs were, explore a tunnel through time, meet experts from Fossil Butte National Monument and check out the brand new Prehistoric Wyoming exhibit. Plus, make dino-themed crafts, and “say cheese” in the photo booth. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
DIY Terrarium Bar Pop-Up @ Culture X
July 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunshine Plant Co. will host a pop-up DIY workshop amidst the bustle of Cheyenne's popular alternative arts festival. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-514-0028
Moody's Rock Stop Ribbon Cutting and Block Party
July 15, 1-5 p.m. Ivan Moody, lead singer of Five Finger Death Punch, is throwing a block party to celebrate the opening of both his gas station and rehab facility in Cheyenne. Features live music and food trucks. Moody's Rock Stop, 901 W. Pershing Blvd.
Fridays on the Plaza - Extended
July 15, 5:30 p.m.; headliner at 7:30 p.m. R&B singer IYAZ takes the stage for this special "Fridays" performance in the heart of downtown Cheyenne. He's joined by Yun of Cali Swag District and Mann. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square.
Ice Wars International
July 15, 7 p.m. $45-$95. The international ice fighting league will make its U.S. debut in Cheyenne. Similar to hockey fighting, competitors will take to the ice in the Outlaw Saloon for two, one-minute rounds of slugfest. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. 307-635-7552
Ongoing
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Cheyenne Slow Roll
Every Wednesday through Aug. 23, 6 p.m. A bike-riding group with a different theme every week. Visit their Facebook page (facebook.com/CheyenneSlowRoll/) or website (cheyenneslowroll.org/events) to keep up on the different themes. Meet at Big Boy Steam Engine in Holliday Park, 1705 Morrie Ave. CheyenneSlowRoll@gmail.com
Rita Lowell Photography
Through July 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Rita Lowell’s passion for photography started on a cross-country road trip with her family when she was 14. Since then, she has been living life through the lens of a camera. The focus of this exhibit is on Cheyenne and the magnificent time she’s had sharing some of her favorite photographs of the area and our amazing community. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 South Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Gunslingers Show
Through July 29, noon and 6 p.m. Performances at noon on Sundays. Free. The Cheyenne Gunslingers are a volunteer group of performers who reenact Wild West shootouts in the false front frontier town. West 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue, downtown Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Artists Guild
Through July 31. This month's show features 50 artists focusing on the theme of "Wild Frontier Art." Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Laramie Brewfest
July 8, 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the summer season in Laramie by relaxing in the heart of downtown while tasting and discovering the area’s craft brews. For the past 15 years, downtown Laramie’s Brewfest has been an annual summertime event that has hosted over 2,000 participants sampling beers, listening to live music and connecting with local vendors. Join the Laramie community in celebrating the awards and accomplishments of the seven local brewing companies southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado have come to cherish. South First Street, downtown Laramie. 307-760-3355
Laramie Jubilee Days Parade
July 8, 9:30 a.m. The purpose of the annual Laramie Jubilee Days Parade is to further the promotion and celebration of Wyoming’s statehood. All entrants will develop an entry that promotes the purpose and the theme of the Laramie Jubilee Days Parade. This year's theme is "Wyoming's Pioneering Spirit." Albany County Fairgrounds, 301 S. Third St.
53rd Huck Finn Fishing Derby
July 15, registration at 7 a.m.; fishing at 8 a.m. Kids ages 13 and under can fish and prizes will be awarded for 4 different age groups: 5 and under, 6-7, 8-10, 11-13. Each group will have a prize for first fish caught, smallest fish, largest fish and first to reach the limit. LaPrele Park, 23rd and Spring Creek. 307-742-2379
4th Annual Eagle Classic Car and Bike Show
July 15, 10 a.m. Open to the public. A car show sponsored by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club 3493. 126 East Lyon St., Laramie. 307-742-2473
Liquid Sky: Dark Side of the Moon
July 29, 7 p.m. $5. Enjoy the classic album from Pink Floyd in 5.1 surround sound as the 4K resolution planetarium sky melts and becomes a canvas of color, patterns and movement with our cutting-edge music visualization software and live video jockey talent. University of Wyoming Planetarium, North 10th and East Fremont streets. 307-766-6506
Fort Collins, Colorado
Bike Prom
July 15, 8 p.m. Treat yourself to some groovy tunes with DJ Specific Heat, followed by live music from headliner West Side Joe and the Men of Soul. It promises to be a loud-n-proud full-on dance party. Special guest Mayor Arndt will crown the Best Dressed, there will be silent auction items, a photo booth and more. You can also plan to join us at Odell Brewing at 5 p.m. to rally for a pre-party group bike ride to the Lyric where you’ll be greeted like the royalty that you are. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
Orange Pulp
July 15, noon-4 p.m. $5 music cover; Vintage Village is free. A live music and vintage clothing event occurring every Saturday through Aug. 5. The Coast, 254 Linden St. 720-480-4222
X @ Washington's
July 20, 7 p.m. $25. Legendary Los Angeles punk band, X, will perform. Washington's, 132 Laporte Ave. 970-232-9525
Double Wide @ the Aggie
July 21, 8 p.m. A '90s country music party, courtesy of the best cover band in the business. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
New Worst Fest
July 22, 2 p.m. $20. A raucous and irreverent outdoor festival that music lovers of Northern Colorado enjoy during the summer. Get ready to rock, laugh, check out art from local vendors, enjoy some good food/drinks and hang. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-484-7898
MFA Thesis Exhibition 2023
Through July 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Thesis Exhibition marks the culmination of a three-year degree program in the visual arts that fosters individual research and creative studio practice. Students in the program focus on a particular area of study and complete a mature body of work in their chosen field. Artwork is situated within the discourse of contemporary art practice. Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, University Center for the Arts, 1400 Remington St. 970-491-1989
Denver
Fall Out Boy @ Fiddler's Green
July 9, 6:30 p.m. Legendary pop-punk band Fall Out Boy will perform in Denver. Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Craig Robinson @ Comedy Works
July 12-15, various times. Stand-up comedian Craig Robinson, best known for his role as Derryl Philbin on "The Office," will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Colorado Is For Lovers Festival
July 22, 1 p.m. This year's pop-punk lineup features Alkaline Trio, The Story So Far, PUP, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and more. Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, 6350, Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Tim Dillon @ Comedy Works
July 27-29, various times. Stand-up comedian Tim Dillon will perform several sets. Comedy Works, 5345 Landmark Place. 720-274-6800
Underground Music Showcase
July 28-30. A massive festival featuring underground artists from across the country, be they pop, punk, rock, folk, metal, rap or whatever genre. Various locations, Downtown Denver. hello@undergroundmusicshowcase.com
Parliament Funkadelic & George Clinton @ the Ogden
Aug. 2, 8 p.m. Recording both as Parliament and Funkadelic, George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the ’70s, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-’60s acid heroes: Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Ghost Canyon Fest
Aug. 12-13, 6 p.m. Two days of noise, post and punk bands from around the block and country. Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway. 303-733-0230