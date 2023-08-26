College football is almost here!

University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley looks to hand the ball off during a game against Brigham Young on Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah. The Cowboys will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in War Memorial Stadium next Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

 Associated Press

Cheyenne and Laramie County

Cheyenne Regional Airport "5K on the Runway"

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Will Carpenter at 307-633-3135.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus