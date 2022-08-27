Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Aug. 27, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
End of Summer Foam Party
– Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-noon. Summer is over, and it’s time to go back to school. Join the library for outdoor games and sipping on lemonade as we enjoy the last rays of summer with a foam party. Performance Park, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
University of Wyoming Football Fest
– Aug. 27, 2-6 p.m. Prepare your best University of Wyoming football cheer, don your brown and gold, and get ready for game day at the library. Join fellow fans to watch the first game of the season as the Cowboys take on Illinois. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
New Frontier Cheyenne Gun and Western Collectibles Show Auction
– Aug. 27, 4 p.m. This year’s auction includes antique Native American and cowboy items, Old West memorabilia and eight special items worn on-screen by famous (now deceased) actor John Wayne. Laramie County Events Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Edge Fest 2022
– Aug. 27, 5-11 p.m. Experience Tones & I, Claire Rosinkranz and Joe P at the seventh installment of this free outdoor music festival. There will be food and drink on site, as well. Civic Commons Park, Bent Avenue and 20th Street. info@edgefest.com
Tales Together
– Aug. 30-31, 10:15-10:45 a.m. An interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Aug. 31, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Sept. 2, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front the Clay Paper Scissors, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 3, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Sept. 3, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crochet items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053.
Labor Day Pig Roast
– Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m. Free. American Legion Post 6 is sponsoring a free pig roast that is open to the public. There will be barbecue pork, hot dogs and hamburgers with fixings. American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway. 307-256-4138
Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Meeting
– Sept. 6, 7 p.m. Guest speaker Angela McPherson of Cheyenne will give a trunk show of art quilts. She will have an emphasis on the use of many mediums to create an art quilt, and will also talk about a class she will be teaching to create an art quilt on Oct. 15. First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. info@chquilters.org
Spanish Storytime (Hora de cuentos en español)
– Sept. 7, 6-7 p.m. In collaboration with the Hispanic Heritage Celebration, the library will be presenting a special Spanish Storytime. Come enjoy stories, songs, snacks and a craft, all in Spanish. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
– Sept. 7, 6-7 p.m. En colaboración con La Celebración de la Herencia Hispana, presentaremos una hora de cuentos en español. Disfrute de cuentos especiales, canciones, meriendas y manualidades – ¡todo en español! Biblioteca del condado de Laramie, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Capital City Car and Bike Club: Show and Shine
– Sept. 8, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a free car show at the library before the club’s big event at the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival on Sept. 10. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
The Purple Society Meeting
– Sept. 8, 6-7 p.m. Join members of the LBGTQ+ and allies community. This group meets to chat about LGBTQ+ related issues, work on crafts and enjoy some snacks in a safe environment. This group seeks to offer understanding, support and acceptance. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Nonprofits: Introduction to Proposal Writing
– Sept. 8, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Are you new to proposal writing or wanting a quick refresher? This class will provide participants with an introductory overview of the nonprofit proposal writing process. RSVP for this event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Jam Night
– Sept. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
La Noche de Celebracion
– Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $10. La Noche de Celebración will highlight Hispanic heritage as a kick-off to the weekend-long Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Cheyenne Civic Center, 2101 O’Neil Ave. 307-637-6363
Comedy Night at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laughter is good for the soul. Get your giggles on at this 90-minute comedy show featuring two awesome comedians. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Sept. 10, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Buzzing Bees.” This Family Day is dedicated to our favorite little pollinators. Learn how bees take nectar and make it into honey, explore the world of beekeeping and find out how to make your garden more pollinator friendly. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
{h3 class=”wcs-class__title wcs-modal-call h1” title=”The Race: Musical Story Time and Instrument Petting Zoo”}Musical Story Time and Instrument Petting Zoo{/h3}
– Sept. 10, 11 a.m. The CSO Brass Quintet will perform with master storyteller Aaron Sommers. Activities presented in partnership with Delta Kappa Gamma’s Upsilon Chapter and WyoMusic. Paul Smith Children’s Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-778-8561
Hispanic Festival
– Sept. 10, 12-8 p.m. Free. Celebrate Hispanic culture with educational exhibits, games, mariachis, art exhibits, live music, food and craft vendors, piñatas and other kid-friendly activities, food, beer, 50/50 raffle, drawings and a car show. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-275-425
Silent Movie Night at the Atlas
– Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. $10. Cheyenne Little Theater Players will host a screening of the silent film “Nosferatu,” with live musical accompaniment by Dave Neimann. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Poetry Open Mic @ The Hawthorn Tree
– Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m. Free. Each poet gets five minutes to read, but occasionally go two rounds, so bring extra poems. Arrive five minutes early to sign up. The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St. 307-369-4446
Guided Play
– Sept. 12, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week, they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Block Party.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Material + Metaphor
– Sept. 12-Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Start Your Own Business
– Sept. 13, 6-7 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of starting a business in Wyoming. Experts will cover business models and plans, the feasibility of business ideas, legal structure and regulations and the reality of start-up financing. RSVP for this event at lclsonline.org/calendar/. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Senior Health Fair
– Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. An event featuring food and prizes where people can learn more about local senior health care resources. Primrose Retirement Community, 1530 Dorothy Lane. 307-634-1530
Arts in the Parks
– Sept. 15-18, park hours. The Wyoming Arts Council partners with Wyoming State Parks to hold various arts activities in parks across the state. Plein Air in the Parks is an annual event that pairs talented artists with beautiful locations. This painting competition is open to artists of all ages and offers cash awards. Curt Gowdy State Park, 1264 Granite Springs Road. 307-777-7742
2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival
– Sept. 16-17. A yearly celebration of Greek culture. Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall, Eighth Street and Dey Avenue. 307-635-5929
Positive Aging
– Sept. 16, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a screening of “Something’s Gotta Give” (2003, rated PG-13), a romantic comedy about an aging womanizer who finds himself falling for the mother of his young girlfriend during a trip to the Hamptons. Starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. There will be a free discussion afterward. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CFD Hall of Fame Introduction
– Sept. 16, 5 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame showcases individuals, livestock and organizations whose distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days have helped grow a dream into the “Daddy of ‘em All.” CFD Headquarters, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
64th Annual Symphony Gala
– Sept. 17, 5 p.m. An evening to kick off the new season. The event includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Guided Play
– Sept. 19, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week, they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Big Art.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Guitar Workshop with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Internationally renowned guitarist Pierre Bensusan will offer a workshop for adult and teen guitar players at any level. While he plays and composes in DADGAD tuning, the workshop will be open to all guitarists, whatever tuning they use. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Guitar Concert with Pierre Bensusan
– Sept. 20, 7-9:15 p.m. French-Algerian acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. He is the winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album, Encore and the Rose d’Or at the Montreux Festival, for his debut album at age 17 and has been voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine Reader’s Poll. Presented in partnership with Cheyenne Guitar Society. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Joe Gato @ Cheyenne Civic Center
– Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Joe Gatto, a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and co-star for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers,” will give a performance. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 23, 7:30-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Brandt Tobler @ The Lincoln
– Sept. 23, 8-11 p.m. $35. Stand-up comedian Brandt Tobler is coming home to Cheyenne for a night of comedy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Sept. 23-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9; dinner theater Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day
– Sept. 24, 8-9 a.m.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 7-9 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne are showing their appreciation for the community with a day of family friendly events. There will be a rock wall, bouncy house, 20-foot slide, free face painting, free balloon animals, street magic, $5 pony rides (at the 15th Street Stables) and other activities with local law enforcement and military organizations. There will also be Oktoberfest vendors and activities happening at the Depot Plaza, including the Downtown Mini-Golf Tournament. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-772-7266
Library Harvest Festival
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Children and families. Come join us for our second annual Harvest Festival. There will be fall-inspired games, crafts and treats for the whole family to enjoy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Black Tooth’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-11 p.m. A block party with live music, food, games and beer specials. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Guided Play
– Sept. 26, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Parachute Play.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Blind Date with a Book: Banned Books Edition
– Sept. 26-Oct. 1, library hours. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. During this week, we will be highlighting historically banned and challenged books. Try out our Blind Date with a Book! Fill out the “rate your date” card and be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
High Plains Arboretum with Local Horticulturist Jessica Fries
– Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. Did you know that Cheyenne was home to one of America’s most important research centers for trees and plants? Hear about this and more cool facts as local author and Children’s Village horticulturist Jessica Friis discusses her book “High Plains Arboretum,” written in collaboration with Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Book Discussion Group
– Sept. 29, 6–7:30 p.m. Transition from summer to fall and join us for a September book group discussion of “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson. This novel’s story unfolds through a series of letters written between two strangers who’ve bonded over their mutual obsession with the life and death of Tollund Man, one of Denmark’s famous bog bodies. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
A Sissy in Wyoming
– Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m. Free, reservation required. Inspired by the remarkable life story of Wyoming educator, peace activist and crossdresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a Playwright’s Reading of “A Sissy in Wyoming” will be presented by dramatist and historian Gregory Hinton. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
– Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Free. The opening performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Air.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
K. Flay @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 15, 8 p.m. The two-time Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and rapper makes her return to Cheyenne after performing at Edge Fest 2021. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
CSO presents “Arabian Nights”
– Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with “Arabian Nights.” The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world “Bugatti” and “Hustle” will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ the Civic Center
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Ongoing
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Laramie County Library is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that examines the motives, pressures and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II
– Through Aug. 28, library hours. Smithsonian poster exhibition traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during World War II and the people who survived it. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
7220’ Music Fest
– Aug. 27, 3-10 p.m. $20. A music festival to raise money for Albany County Search and Rescue and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. There will be street vendors, food trucks and music. Bond’s Brewing Company, 411 S. Second St. 307-460-3385
307 Film Festival
– Aug. 27-28. $49 for weekend pass. A festival that celebrates films and filmmakers from across Wyoming, the United States and internationally. Studio City UW, 2422 Grand Ave. 307-460-1598
Fort Collins, Colorado
Off the Shelf: Contemporary Book Arts in Colorado
–Through Dec. 18, museum hours. Free. This exhibit features artists that innovate and defy our conceptual framework of the book and its contents. The artist book, a medium spanning the public and private sphere of creators and viewers, reflects on issues intimate and grand. Colorado State University Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, 1400 Remington Street, Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-491-1989
World’s Biggest Pizza Party
– Aug. 27, noon-4 p.m. Fort Collins pizza maker Project Pizza Co. is hosting an event to beat the world record for the world’s biggest pizza party. There will be six pizza trucks making pizzas, a DJ and a celebration for pizza lovers in Fort Collins. City Park Fort Collins, 1500 W. Mulberry St. info@projectpizzaco.com
Three Dog Night @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 12, 6 p.m. Live at The Gardens Summer Concert Series. Stewart Copeland’s “Police Deranged for Orchestra” is a high-energy orchestral evening celebrating the work of former member of “The Police,” Stewart Copeland, and focuses on the rise of his career in music that has spanned over four decades. The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Ave. 970-221-6730
Marc Maron @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials, including “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and 2020’s “End Times Fun,” which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
20th ArtWear Fashion Show
– Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. The ArtWear Biennial is dedicated to highlighting wearable art. ArtWear’s goal is to present innovative and wearable artwork of the highest quality and provide a forum to explore unique materials and techniques. This event is a fundraiser for The Lincoln Center’s Visual Arts Program. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Parsons Dance
– Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. $33. Known for its energized, athletic and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
A Culture Preserved (in the Black Experience) Art Show
– Through Oct. 16, museum hours. $5. This exhibit addresses how Black culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs and aspirations, which define a people’s identity. By bringing together the past and the present, the old meets the new in the Black artistic world. Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-482-2787
Greeley, Colorado
”Weird Al” Yankovic @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. $52-$89. For only second time in his career, the legendary satirist and five-time Grammy winner will host an intimate evening of non-parody music. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
David Brighton’s Space Oddity @ Union Colony Civic Center
– Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. $28-$53. A journey through David Bowie’s storied career by Brighton and the Space Oddity Band. Union Colony Civic Center, 701 10th Ave., Greeley, Colorado. 970-356-5000
Boulder, Colorado
Hiatus Kaiyote @ Boulder Theater
– Aug. 31, 8 p.m. $39.50-$40. A performance by Melbourne-based, genre-transcending alternative band Hiatus Kaiyote. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
Melvins @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 16, 8 p.m; doors at 7 p.m. $25-$27.50. The Melvins are one of biggest names to rise out of the Seattle grunge scene. Catch their slow, sludge-metal style in this performance. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Marcus Mumford @ Fox Theater
– Sept. 19, 8 p.m. $45-$50. On his first ever solo tour, the founder and lead singer of folk band Mumford and Sons will perform with special guest Danielle Ponder. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Anthony Doerr @ Boulder Theater
– Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. The author of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” and most recently “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” will hold a book reading. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
black midi @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Painfully unique experimental/math-rock outfit from London, black midi, is touring their most recent album “Hellfire,” with support from rapper Quelle Chris. Fox Theater, 1135 13th Street, Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Viagra Boys and shame @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $22-$25. Don’t let the name fool you, Viagra Boys are a sextet of classically trained jazz musicians playing off-kilter post-punk rock. shame are on the forefront of the newest wave of post-punk out of London England. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Denver
My Morning Jacket @ Red Rocks
– Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from alternative-rock band My Morning Jacket. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
Nine Inch Nails @ Red Rocks
– Sept. 2-3, 7:30 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. A two-night performance from critically acclaimed industrial/electronic/metal band fronted by Trent Reznor. Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, Colorado. 720-865-2494
Courtney Barnett & Japanese Breakfast @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 3, 5 p.m.; doors at 4 p.m. $52-$124. Courtney Barnett, as a part of her “Here and There Festival Series,” is stopping in Denver with indie outfit Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab and Bedouine. Barnett is coming off the release of her third studio album, “Things Take Time, Take Time.” Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Echo & The Bunnymen @ The Ogden
– Sept. 4, 9 p.m.; doors at 7 p.m. Legendary Liverpool band Echo & the Bunnymen are announcing their return to the U.S. for a tour in support of their 12th studio album and first since 2009, “Meteorites.” Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave, Denver. 303-832-1874
Meow Wolf Convergiversary
– Sept. 17, 10 a.m.; 21+ night party at 9 p.m. Day party $15, night party $99. A block party celebrating the one year anniversary of Meow Wolf. Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st Street, Denver. 866-636-9969
To submit an item to the events calendar, email ToDo@wyomingnews.com or call WTE features editor Niki Kottmann at 307-633-3135.