Cheyenne and Laramie County
20th Anniversary of 9/11
– Sept. 11, 6:30 a.m. Gov. Mark Gordon will join other state officials in marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and honoring the victims of that day. Recognition of wreaths begins at 7:40 a.m., and moments of silence will be held to coincide with the timing of the plane crashes 20 years ago. Includes performances by the Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus and the Wyoming Fire Services Combined Pipes and Drums from Casper and Lander. State Capitol.
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 11, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Structure Pruning Classes
– Sept. 11, 9-11 a.m., The Pointe gazebo park, and 12:30-2:30 p.m., Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. The Laramie County Conservation District will offer free structure pruning classes, but class size will be limited. RSVP to info@lccdnet.org or 307-772-2600.
Free! Wild West Air Show
– Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come celebrate 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne with a day of aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food, drinks and more. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. Wyoming Air National Guard, 217 Dell Range Blvd.
Historic Ranch Tour Series: Davissa Ranch
– Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $50 (and include a picnic lunch on the ranch property). The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is continuing its work to create programs that focus on Western culture and ranch life. This ranch tour will feature a presentation on the history of Laramie County ranches, ranch life and the ranch’s connection with Cheyenne Frontier Days. These tours include a picnic lunch on the property. Davissa Ranch, but meet at the CFD Old West Museum (for a trolley ride to the ranch), 4610 Carey Ave. jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org
Free! Heirlooms and Blooms Harvest Market
– Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Don’t wait for the chill of the holiday season to start your gift shopping. Head to this expanded indoor/outdoor market at the most bountiful time of year at the Gardens. This two-day event will have a variety of regionally made gifts from artists and craftsmen selling everything from home decor and woodworking to dog treats and baked goods. Make it an outing for the whole family and enjoy a bite to eat from food vendors, along with several kids activities. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Free! Cheyenne Bonsai Society Meeting/Program
– Sept. 11, 10 a.m. The Cheyenne Bonsai Society meets every second Saturday in the classroom of the Paul Smith Children’s Village. Meetings are open to anyone with an interest in bonsai, regardless of experience. September’s topic will be preparing trees for a show. For more information, contact Jessica Friis at jfriis@cheyennecity.org Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Kindermusik
– Sept. 11, 10:15-11 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park to sing, sway, laugh and play with skilled educator Laura Sutton. In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 2-5. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cars, Cigars and Guitars Car Show
– Sept. 11, 3-8 p.m. $100 per person, includes grounds access, car show, entertainment, cigars, live music, and food and beverage. Raising funds for Girls on the Run, COMEA, Skills USA, K9’s For Mobility and Unaccompanied Students Initiative, the event is a volunteer effort by Cheyenne AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211. carscigarsguitars.com
Free! Wild West Air Show
– Sept. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Come celebrate 101 years of aviation in Cheyenne with a day of aerial demonstrations, static aircraft displays, food, drinks and more. Parking will be at the JAX parking lot with free transportation over to the Wyoming Air National Guard base. Wyoming Air National Guard, 217 Dell Range Blvd.
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon/Program
– Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m. $25 with a reservation, $30 at the door. Cheryl Tuck-Smith will provide attendees with the history of her Uncle Harry’s ranch. Mr. Harry Farthing was the first Farthing ranch in Laramie County. Cheryl and her sister, Teema, still retain a portion of the ranch. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Reservations to Jeanne at 307-632-6589
Tales Together
– Sept. 14, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Flight
– Sept. 14, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group, for grades 6-8, will meet on Zoom to review the first half of the graphic novel on Sept. 14 and the second half on Sept. 28. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. This month’s novel is “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Reflections on a Family Reunion
– Sept. 14, 7 p.m. So you are asked to organize a family reunion – now what do you do? Join Cheyenne Genealogical & Historical Society members for this free, educational program. Kristine Smith, a genealogist and president of CGHS, will share her ideas on planning a family reunion and show how she incorporated some of her family history into the program to share with relatives. Attendees are asked to wear masks, and social distancing will be encouraged, Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Clayton Ryan and The Singing Mountain
– Sept. 14, 8 p.m. Born in the high plains of Arizona, raised on the Iowa prairie, and steeped in the rugged, kind hearts of the Midwest, Clayton Ryan has found a unique voice that celebrates the American life in real terms. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Flight
– Sept. 15, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tales Together
– Sept. 16, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Flight
– Sept. 16, 4 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Family NASA Night
– Sept. 16, 7-8:30 p.m. On Oct. 31, NASA is planning the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. Come learn more about the telescope and what makes it so amazing. The group will do some fun interactive space projects and even have the chance to view Neptune while it’s the closest to our planet that it will be all year! You can drop in any time throughout the event or stay for the whole time. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Storytime and Craft
– Sept. 17, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Recover Wyoming’s 10th Annual Cajun Fest
– Sept. 17, 5:30 p.m. mingle, 6 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. comedy performance, 8:30 p.m. live auction. $60. Support Recover Wyoming’s programs and services at this annual fundraiser. This dinner-and-a-show features Mark Lundholm, a comic and motivational speaker who has performed in all 50 states and 10 foreign countries. Lundholm has appeared on Comedy Central, CBS and NBC, and has written and performed his own one-man show off-Broadway in New York City. ANB Bank Leadership Center, Laramie County Community College Clay Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
Johnny & The Mongrels Concert
– Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Fort Collins, Colorado-based band that focused on “funk-filled heart and a deep bayou soul.” The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Dueling Pianos
– Sept. 17, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 18, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Flight
– Sept. 18, 1 p.m. For school-aged children, build and test several flying objects. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
63rd Annual Symphony Gala
– Sept. 18, 5 p.m. cocktail hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner. $125. Join the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra for an evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the new season. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Grand Ballroom at Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Dueling Pianos
– Sept. 18, doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $20. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. There will be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21-and-older event. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Ultimate Girls Night Out
– Sept. 20, 8 p.m. $20 advance purchase general admission, $28 at the door, $40 VIP seating. Tickets available at the bar or through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Tales Together
– Sept. 21, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 21, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 21, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Photographic Tour of Costa Rica
– Sept. 21, 7 p.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites the public to a free, in-person program featuring photographer Pete Arnold and his tour of Costa Rica, especially the birds. Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., and via Zoom online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84971819760.
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Sept. 21, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 22, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Tales Together
– Sept. 23, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Free! Tussie Mussies
– Sept. 23, 4 p.m. For children of all ages. Make your own miniature flower bouquet to take home. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Storytime and Craft
– Sept. 24, 11 a.m. For pre-school aged children. Stories and projects are based on a weekly theme. Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
2020-21 CFD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
– Sept. 24, 5 p.m. $50 for museum members, $75 for non-museum members. The CFD Old West Museum is excited to celebrate each of the following inductees’ contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days: Scott Binning, Monte Blue, Del Peterson, Kristie Peterson, French Flash “Bozo” Hawk, The Schrader Family and Tom Watson. Come listen to their stories and memories of CFD. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. 307-778-7243.
Virtual Know It All Club: Potterhead Trivia After Hours
– Sept. 24, 6:30-8 p.m. Time to team up and go toe-to-toe with those who know all about You-Know-Who and the Boy Who Lived! Think you’re smarter than Hermione? Faster than a Nimbus 2000? More conniving than a Gaunt? Think you know it all? Then join our Know It All Club and assemble your team or go it alone for this night of challenging trivia. And when we say challenging, we mean Professor McGonagall would be proud! RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot in this magical competition and receive your Zoom link! Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
The Trujillo Company, Elektric Animals and Angelus Arrare Concert
– Sept. 24, 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by Denver three-piece rock group The Trujillo Company. Denver-based alternative rock band Elektric Animals and Cheyenne’s own Angelus Arrare, formerly known as Sunnydale High, will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com