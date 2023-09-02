Cheyenne and Laramie County
VFW Craft Show and Flea Market
Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans at this recurring flea market featuring local jewelry, crocheted items, baked items, leather and other unique crafts. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Open Jam Night
Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Free. Open for all skill levels of musicians ages 16 and older. Jam Night is a safe space for musicians to come learn and build their skills with likeminded individuals. Drums, amps and keys will be provided. Any other instruments will need to be brought with you. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Positive Aging: "The Royal Tenenbaums"
Sept. 8, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Join the library for a screening of "The Royal Tenenbaums" (R, 2001). An all-star cast portrays the eccentrically genius, yet dysfunctional, family of Royal Tenenbaum. Refreshments and movie theater popcorn will be provided. Optional chair yoga at the start of the event and discussion to follow the movie. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner
Sept. 8, 5:30-9:30 p.m. $20-$75. Nothing gets you closer to our heritage than a real cowboy dinner and a home-grown rodeo. 3LazyR Chuck Wagon will be fixin' up some home cooking, made the old-fashioned way. Then, mosey over to the rodeo arena to cheer on our hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway. 307-778-3133
Cheyenne Hispanic Festival 2023
Sept. 8-9, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Experience a celebration of hispanic history, art, dance, food and culture at this event. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. CheyenneHispanicFestival307@gmail.com
CFD Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m. $75. Showcases individuals, livestock and organizations who made distinctive contributions to Cheyenne Frontier Days. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Cristela Alonzo @ the Civic Center
Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. Stand-up comedian Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom. She also hosts her own podcast, and recently released a special on Netflix. Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Arts & Aviation Center Open House
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An event celebrating the completion of the historic airport fountain restoration and an open house at the Historic Airport Terminal. This Arts Cheyenne event offers an opportunity to engage Cheyenne citizens on ideas for the future of the terminal while learning about Cheyenne’s rich aviation history. Historic Airport Terminal, 300 E. Eighth Ave. 307-222-4091
Watercolor Workshop
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 cash or checks. Local artist Lynn Jones will lead a watercolor class. Location provided upon sign up. Call 307-365-3259 to reserve a spot.
Capital City Car and Bike Club Car Show
Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. A car show being held at the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Check out the unique cars of Cheyenne while enjoying live food, vendors and hispanic culture. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-920-1307
Board Game Cafe
Sept. 9, noon-4 p.m. Drop in to The Commons and stay as long as you like to learn new games, revisit old ones. Kyle from Olympus Games & Comics will lead a game of One Night Werewolf. and volunteers will be available to help with other games. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STRIDE Cornhole Tournament & Fundraiser
Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $60 per team. Free to watch. A cornhole tournament to raise money for STRIDE Learning Center. Join Blue Raven Brewery for cornhole, a silent auction, food and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
The Selena Experience
Sept. 9, 6 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. show. To attend a Los Chicos del 512 performance is the closest you can get to a live Selena concert. For the past nine years, they have performed not only across the United States, but also in Mexico and Japan. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Local Music Showcase — Metal Band Night
Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Suicide Awareness & Prevention Resource Fair
Sept. 10, 1-3 p.m. September is Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month, and Laramie County Library System is partnering with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Laramie County School District 1, Grace for 2 Brothers, Volunteers of America, Wyoming Equality, and Wyoming Lifeline (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) to promote suicide prevention awareness. Stop in and learn about the community organizations working to reduce this mental health crisis. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Greek Festival 2023
Sept. 15, 4-10 p.m.; Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. What started as a modest bazaar at the Greek Orthodox Church has become a cultural staple in Cheyenne. The Greek Festival returns to Cheyenne, once again bringing the vibrant Greek culture to life at the Frontier Park Exhibition Hall. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Ave.
A Story of Injustice, presented by Sam Mihara
Sept. 15, 7-8:15 p.m. Sam Mihara, survivor of the Heart Mountain internment camp, discusses Japanese-American internment during World War II, lessons learned from this mass injustice and how those lessons apply today. Mihara is a board member of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation and an award-winning national speaker. Copies of his biography, "Blindsided: The Life and Times of Sam Mihara," will be available for purchase and signing. This event is presented in cooperation with Wyoming State Archives and has been made possible through the support of Wyoming Humanities. Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St. 307-634-3561
Three Dog Night @ the Civic Center
Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. From 1969 to 1974, few other groups achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Thee Dog Night, with hits like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come), "Joy to the World" and "One." Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Heirlooms & Blooms Harvest Market
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. An expanded indoor/outdoor market at the Botanic Gardens, featuring local and regional crafts. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra's 65th Annual Gala
Sept. 16, 5 p.m. $125. An evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the 2023-24 season. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Black tie optional. Little America Grand Ballroom, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Culture Blindspots Series
Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Alan O'Hasi, author of the memoir "Beyond Heart Mountain," will give a presentation at this installment of the series of cultural talks hosted by St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Outside of his experience evading a Japanese internment camp during World War II, O’Hashi documents the overt and quiet racism pervasive in Wyoming and throughout the United States following the war. St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Ongoing
Creativity Center September Show
Through Sept. 30. Free. An art show focused on the up and coming artists that residents have probably seen around town. This is by no means everyone, but instead a sampling of those who are working in our community, making art on the side and learning to show and sell their work. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
[self]PORTRAIT Art Show
Through Oct. 31. A multi-artist invitational show running from the September ArtWalk through October. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Relative Theatrics presents "Mission Abort"
Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Additional 2 p.m. performance on Sept. 2. $40, $25, $15. Ages 18+. "Mission Abort" is the story of the human being behind the choice. Written in 2017, this explosive one-woman play is humorous and approachable. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St.
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 2, 5:30 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
Chancey Williams @ The Cowboy
Sept. 2, 9 p.m. Hometown artist Chancey Williams will perform following the Cowboys game. The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. cowboysaloon@gmail.com
Laradise Lane Concert
Sept. 7, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from Laramie's own Wynona. Hosted on "Laradise Lane." Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas. publicartlaramie@gmail.com
Wyoming Archaeology Fair
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Wyoming Archaeology Fair showcases Wyoming's rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day. It provides unique fun and hands-on learning experiences for all ages, including flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, hide painting, soapstone carving and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 9, 2 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Portland State Vikings in the second game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
Laradise Lane Concert
Sept. 14, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from Laramie's own The Dollhouse. Hosted on "Laradise Lane." Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas. publicartlaramie@gmail.com
Higher Ground Fair
Sept. 15-17. The Higher Ground Fair celebrates rural Rocky Mountain living - the traditional to the innovative - with the goal of a better future for all of us. There will be animals, quilt shows, artisan marketplaces, outdoor living, presenters and speakers, llama and alpaca shows, social action, live music, a kids adventure zone, beer and wine garden, agriculture and ranching, food court, workshops and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. info@highergroundfair.org
Laradise Lane Concert
Sept. 20, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from Cheyenne's own Jason Lenyer Buchanan & The Short Timers. Hosted on "Laradise Lane." Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas.
WyoFolk Project Live
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. $25. A live performance by the musicians of the WyoFolk Project, a compilation album of 14 Wyoming artists, released last year. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Fort Collins, Colorado
Bas Bleu Theatre presents "Native Gardens"
Sept. 8-Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; on 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $30. In the suburbs of Washington, D.C., high-powered lawyer Pablo Del Valle and his pregnant, doctoral candidate wife Tania, have just purchased their dream home. Next-door neighbors and long-time residents Frank and Virginia welcome them with open arms until Tania and Pablo set to work on building a fence and discover that their property line is 2 feet into Frank’s beloved garden. Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Fight The Stigma Music Festival
Sept. 9, noon. $20 suggested. Blast N Scrap, Cowbell Collective and KRFC 88.9 proudly announce the inaugural "Fight the Stigma" Music Festival. Visit the Lyric for a day of powerful musical performances, inspiring stories, interactive activities and a special mocktail selection. Through the universal language of music, this festival aims to break down barriers, challenge stigmas, and foster a sense of community support for those affected by addiction or mental health challenges. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Loveland, Colorado
Candlelight Dinner Theater presents "The Little Mermaid"
Through Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Tickets include dinner. Candlelight, 4747 Marketplace Drive. 970-744-3747
Loveland Oktoberfest
Sept. 16. Bands will be playing throughout Oktoberfest, so dust off that dirndl and lederhosen and come enjoy a pint of some of the finest German beer Northern Colorado has to offer. Authentic German food, beer and live music will give you the experience that you’re having a pint in Dusseldorf. Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave. 970-624-6045
Denver
Jelly Roll @ Fiddler's Green
Sept. 3, 7 p.m. Outright genre-bending singer/songwriter/rapper Jelly Roll has quietly been building a remarkable career, under the radar and on his own terms. He will be joined by Yelawolf and Struggle Jennings. Fiddler's Green Amphitheater, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 303-220-7000
Maisie Peters @ the Ogden
Sept. 7, 8 p.m. Maisie Hannah Peters is an English singer and songwriter. After gaining popularity on YouTube, Peters signed with Atlantic Records and released the EPs "Dressed Too Nice for a Jacket" and "It's Your Bed Babe, It's Your Funeral." Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
Youth Lagoon @ Bluebird
Sept. 9, 9 p.m. Trevor Powers (Youth Lagoon) returned to the spotlight with 2023's "Heaven is a Junkyard" after years on hiatus. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
King Krule @ the Ogden
Sept. 15, 9 p.m. The English singer, songwriter, rapper and producer returns to touring with his long-awaited 2023 release, "Space Heavy." Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
High Plains Comedy Festival
Sept. 21-23. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the festival features a mix of local and national comics performing in venues throughout the city – with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway. Various locations, downtown Denver. highplainscomedyfestival.com
Great American Beer Festival
Sept. 21-23. An absolutely massive beer competition, with national craft breweries aplenty. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. greatamericanbeerfestival.com
George Clanton @ the Gothic
Sept. 24, 9 p.m. George Clanton is a multidiscipline artist best known as the founder of 100% Electronica. A musician in his own right, Clanton's name has been synonymous with the popular cult genre vaporwave from as early as 2012. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
Miss Rhythm – The Legend of Ruth Brown
Through Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. performances on Sundays. This intimate cabaret experience explores the life and times of R&B legend Ruth Brown through story and song, accompanied by a five-piece jazz band. The Garner Galleria Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. 303-893-4100
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters