Cheyenne and Laramie County
11th Annual Cajun Fest
– Sept. 23, 5:30 p.m. $60. In honor of National Recovery Month, local nonprofit and community recovery organization Recover Wyoming is hosting the Cajun Fest recovery celebration and fundraiser. The event includes a catered Cajun dinner, live and silent auctions, organization updates, recovery speaker and performance by comedian-in-recovery Andy Gold. ANB Bank Leadership Center at Laramie County Community College, Clay Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan
– Sept. 23, 7:30-11 p.m. $20. Come laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Brandt Tobler @ The Lincoln
– Sept. 23, 8-11 p.m. $35. Stand-up comedian Brandt Tobler is coming home to Cheyenne for a night of comedy. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
– Sept. 23-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-9; dinner theater Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players are putting on a rendition of the Broadway and big-screen hit musical. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 24, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day
– Sept. 24, 8-9 a.m.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; 7-9 p.m. The Downtown Development Authority and Visit Cheyenne are showing their appreciation for the community with a day of family friendly events. There will be a rock wall, bouncy house, 20-foot slide, free face painting, free balloon animals, street magic, $5 pony rides (at the 15th Street Stables) and other activities with local law enforcement and military organizations. There will also be Oktoberfest vendors and activities happening at the Depot Plaza, including the Downtown Mini-Golf Tournament. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. 307-772-7266
Community Paint-by-Numbers Mural
– Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Magpie Creations is teaming up with the Cheyenne DDA and Eclectic Elephant Antiques for Community Appreciation Day. Join other Wyomingites to paint a turquoise elephant, a pink pronghorn and an orange jackalope anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Eclectic Elephant 112 W. 18th St. 307-638-2588
Downtown Putt Putt Tournament
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. $100 per person. A 18-hole miniature golf tournament through downtown Cheyenne that raises money for the Historic Cheyenne Depot and to support the local business community. Various locations, downtown Cheyenne. kaylan@cheyennedepotmuseum.org
Blue Raven Brewery Chili Cook-off
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. In support of Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day and the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Wine to Water charity organizations, Blue Raven Brewery is hosting a chili cook-off, a corn hole tournament, various raffles and auctions throughout the day. Live music will also be on-site, and two food trailers will roll in after the cook-off ends. The event is family friendly. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
6th Annual “End of the Trail” Kite Festival
– Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Watch semi-pro kite fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. There will be Large Kites, Stunt Kites, Sport Kites and Single Line Kite Flying. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. Free kites will be given to the first 100 kids age 14 and under. Pine Bluffs Recreation Center, 1200 S. Beech Ave., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3301
Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-8 p.m. This year’s event is taking on a “Hop-toberfest” theme with the combination of Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s traditionally hop-forward offerings alongside Prost Brewing’s traditional Germanic lager biers, so no doubt the event will have something for the purists and the modern craft lovers alike. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Plaza. kdoyle@bisonbev.com
Library Harvest Festival
– Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Children and families. Come join us for our second annual Harvest Festival. There will be fall-inspired games, crafts and treats for the whole family to enjoy. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Charity Chili Cookoff & Cornhole Tourney
– Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. In support of Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day, Blue Raven Brewery is hosting a fundraiser for two organizations with a chili cookoff, a cornhole tournament, and various raffles and auctions throughout the day. Live music will also be on site, as well as two food trailers following the conclusion of the cookoff. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Black Tooth’s 3rd Annual Oktoberfest
– Sept. 24, noon-11 p.m. A block party with live music, food, games and beer specials. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Cultural Blind Spot Series
– Sept. 25, 2 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church extends an invitation to its third and final conversation in the Cultural Blind Spots series. Cherokee Brown and Lilly Zuniga, both Native Americans, who work with the Arapaho and Shoshone tribes on the Wind River Reservation, will be the presenters. Their focus will primarily on the Indian Residential Schools, our Episcopal Church involvement in the Wind River Reservation, and reactions to the newly released report from the federal government and what it might mean to our Episcopal community. Parish Hall, 1908 Central Ave. 307-221-6212
SWCS presents Freddie Marquez
– Sept. 25, 2:30 p.m. Free. In his Cheyenne debut, singer Freddie Marquez will perform familiar, family-friendly favorites for all ages. He will be joined by his band, The Midnight Ryders, for part of the program. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Guided Play
– Sept. 26, 10-11:45 a.m. The library invites families to come play. Each week they will feature a different playscape in the Early Literacy Center, along with suggestions of how to engage your child in guided play. This week’s theme is “Parachute Play.” Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Blind Date with a Book: Banned Books Edition
– Sept. 26-Oct. 1, library hours. Banned Books Week is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. During this week, we will be highlighting historically banned and challenged books. Try out our Blind Date with a Book! Fill out the “rate your date” card and be entered into a drawing for a Barnes & Noble gift card. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main Street. 307-547-2249
High Plains Arboretum with Local Horticulturist Jessica Fries
– Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m. Did you know that Cheyenne was home to one of America’s most important research centers for trees and plants? Hear about this and more cool facts as local author and Children’s Village horticulturist Jessica Friis discusses her book “High Plains Arboretum,” written in collaboration with Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Sept. 28, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Empty Bowl Cheyenne
– Sept. 29, 5-6:30 p.m. $15. A fundraiser for Volunteers of America’s services. Enjoy gourmet soups while donating to those in need. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Book Discussion Group
– Sept. 29, 6–7:30 p.m. Transition from summer to fall and join us for a September book group discussion of “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson. This novel’s story unfolds through a series of letters written between two strangers who’ve bonded over their mutual obsession with the life and death of Tollund Man, one of Denmark’s famous bog bodies. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cheyenne Street Railway Frightseeing Tours
– Sept. 30-Oct. 31; 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday. $15. Join The Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley for the annual Frightseeing Tours – a brush with the underworld right here in Cheyenne. From gruesome murders to unexplainable phenomena, this 70-minute tour will leave you wondering what is imagined and what history is truly real. Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133
Nightmare on 17th Street Haunted House
– Sept. 30-Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. $15 at the door, $10 if in costume. Age 8 and older. The Knights of Pythias annual Nightmare on 17th Street haunted house returns. Halloween will feature a “Blackout Night,” where guests must navigate through the dark with glow sticks. Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312-1/2 W. 17th St. 307-214-0322
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 1, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
VFW Craft and Flea Market Show
– Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053
Grace For 2 Brothers Craft Fair
– Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Grace For 2 Brothers are partnering up to celebrate autumn with a craft and nonprofit fair. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Wyoming State Museum Family Day
– Oct. 1, 10 a.m-2 p.m. This month’s theme is “Creepy Critters.” Learn all about the weird and creepy animals that live among us. The museum will have something for everyone in the family, from crafts and games to educational talks from museum staff. Plus, you’ll see live insects from the CSU Bug Zoo, meet a University of Wyoming entomologist, and more. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Hispanic Genealogy
– Oct. 1, 3-4:30 p.m. This class will help you get started with genealogical research, both on the internet and in print resources, to find your Hispanic ancestors in the U.S., Mexico and Central and South America. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
A Sissy in Wyoming
– Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m. Free, reservation required. Inspired by the remarkable life story of Wyoming educator, peace activist and crossdresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, a Playwright’s Reading of “A Sissy in Wyoming” will be presented by dramatist and historian Gregory Hinton. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
C.J. Box Book Signing: ‘The Treasure State’
– Oct. 4, 6-8 p.m. Listen to C.J. Box as he reads excerpts from and answers questions about his newest Cassie Dewell novel, “Treasure State.” Barnes & Noble will have a limited number of books available to purchase in the Willow Room before and during the event. Box will sign books in the Cottonwood Room after his talk. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Open Mic Night at Blue Raven
– Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m. A musical open mic night, presented in collaboration with Wyoming Wave Studios. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk
– Oct. 7, 5 p.m. Free. The Cheyenne Artwalk is a monthly event that highlights a local gallery or studio on the first Friday of every month. This month, look for the mobile ArtHaus unit parked out front of Art @ The Hynds, along with food trucks and live music. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
All City Children’s Chorus Concert
– Oct. 8, 4 p.m. Free. The opening performance of All City’s 47th season, titled “Air.” Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building Auditorium, 2810 House Ave. 307-771-2275
{h3 class=”p1”}Cheyenne Farmers Market{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}– Oct. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
11th Sankofa Heritage MAAFA Education Conference
– Oct. 8, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Frederick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming, reappearing by popular demand, will speak on “Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism,” as well as other presenters: Nate Breen: Charter School Premise-Hillsdale College’s Academies; James Peebles: “Notorious Negrophobic Books That Escaped Public Banning.” Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. 307-635-7094
Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase
– Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was established to honor the traditional and living cultures of the first people to live on this land. Join the Wyoming State Museum for an artist showcase, a collaborative event put on by the museum and Wyoming Arts Council. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
The Great Cheyenne Bed Race
– Oct. 8, 1-6 p.m. Get yer racin’ beds ready, Wyomingites. The Great Cheyenne Bed Race raises money for a local Wyoming charity through sponsors, raffle prizes and race entry fees. Teams of five racers build a bed on wheels and drag-race to win. Email or message the Blue Raven team to register. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
Christmas House 2022 Wreath Decorating Competition
– Oct. 9, 2-2:30 p.m. Join the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne in the Cheyenne Depot Lobby as members decorate 18- to 24-inch wreaths on-site. Designed ahead of time (Christmas-themed or Everything But Christmas-themed), the participants will assemble their wreaths and judges will select a winner based on creativity, construction and appeal. Wreaths will be offered for sale at Christmas House, so attendees will get a glimpse of Christmas House 2022. Historic Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St. 307-634-6639
The Citizen & The Constitution
– Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Free. Constitutional expert David Adler will lead a lively conversation about the Constitution, the Founders’ goals in creating a constitutional republic and the importance of rule of law. The event will include questions and input from local high school students participating in the “We the People” program. The audiences will also have an opportunity to take part in a Q&A session with Adler during the event. Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-721-9243
CFD Old West Museum Costume Bingo
– Oct. 13, 6-8:30 p.m. $10. The Bingo Night fundraiser is back with a Halloween twist. Join the Old West Museum for a night of costumes, games, prizes, drinks and snacks. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Menopause The Musical @ Civic Center
– Oct. 13. Tickets on sale Sept. 19. A musical celebrating women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived “the change.” The award-winning production is celebrating 20 years of female empowerment. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6363
Open Jam Night
– Oct. 13, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc., and come jam with other local musicians. Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic
– Oct. 14, 8:15-10:15 p.m. $25-$50. Based on the character from the hit program “Trailer Park Boys,” Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic brings non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up, a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite “Trailer Park Boys” cast member. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
SWCS presents Todd Dereemer and Friends
– Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $20. Cheyenne guitarist/singer/songwriter Todd Dereemer, along with a few of his fellow musicians, will perform Dereemer’s original music and other tunes during this first concert of the Southeast Wyoming Concert Series. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. 307-214-7076
Halloween Cookie Decorating Party
– Oct. 16, 12-2 p.m. $24. Ages 4 and older. Kates Cookie Shed will provide four per person cookies for a decorating event featuring music, pictures and drinks. Reserve a spot by texting number of participants to 307-220-1474. The Louise Event Venue, 110 E. 17th St. 307-220-1474
Lunch and Learn
– Oct. 21, noon. Join Maestro William Intriligator and guest pianist Sara Buechner for an informal and entertaining discussion including musical insights about the upcoming concert. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-778-8561
Wyoming Wave x Ernie November Benefit Show
– Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Donation required. Ernie November and Wyoming Wave is teaming up for a suicide prevention show, with all proceeds going to Grace For 2 Brothers. Wyoming Wave will bring a flurry of wordsmiths to Ernie November for their first full blown hip-hop show. Features some of Cheyenne’s hardest working artists, such as Bone-C, Young Fredrick, Savage Green, Ali3nation, Pocketbook Prophet and VanteSlayedIt. Ernie November, 217 W. Lincolnway. 307-632-6867
Halloween Harvest Market 2022
– Oct. 22-25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors offering unique and handmade items, Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival Games. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672
Local Author Celebration
– Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet your favorite local authors or find a new one. Authors from around the region will gather in the library to sell and sign books. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
2022 Boo Ball
– Oct. 22, 6-11 p.m. An annual 21+ costume party hosted by Leadership Cheyenne, with all proceeds being donated to local beautification projects for downtown Cheyenne. This year’s theme is “Roaring ‘20s.” Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive. 307-421-7261
CSO presents ‘Arabian Nights’
– Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. $10-$50. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra opens its 2022-23 season with “Arabian Nights.” The audience will experience Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. Plus, pianist Sara Buechner will performs Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561
Ace Hood @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 22, 8 p.m. The rapper that brought the world “Bugatti” and “Hustle” will give a performance. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
St. Paul’s Fall Turkey Dinner
– Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 for adults. Proceeds from this community dinner benefit the St. Paul Catholic Church scholarship fund. Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3761
Kendall Street Company w/Tenth Mountain Division
– Oct. 23, 7-9 p.m. $12. Kendall Street Company is a jam-alt rock band based out of Charlottesville, Virginia. From late-night jam sessions at the University of Virginia to main stages at venues and festivals throughout the country, Kendall Street Company has entered a world of jazz-grass infused psychedelic music. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Tom Segura @ the Civic Center
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. One of the biggest names in stand-up comedy. Segura has four Netflix specials under his belt – “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Wheel of Fortune Live!
– Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Starting at $35. A live recreation of the hit game show. Take a spin to solve the puzzles in person. Guests can try out to go on stage and play at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes. This is not a broadcast event. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
CFD Old West Museum Paranormal Tours
– Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Things are getting spooky at the museum. Experience a science-focused paranormal tour with Haunting Across America. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290
Chronicles & MC Wonder present: Halloween
– Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Celebrate our favorite spooky day with a collaboration between Cheyenne Makers + Creatives and Chronicles Distilling. More details coming soon. Cheyenne Makers and Creatives, 500 W. 15th St. makersandcreatives@gmail.com
Le Cirque @ The Lincoln
– Oct. 29, 7 p.m. The Wyoming Equality’s Allies and Advocates Ball will an evening filled with sensational, seductively beautiful performances, wondrous sideshow entertainment and fundraising to support inclusivity in our communities. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Ongoing
Cheyenne Artists Guild Art Show
– Through Sept. 30, Wednesday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. The theme of this month’s art show is “Sapphire,” which includes local artwork with a blue color scheme. Cheyenne Artists Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263
Material + Metaphor
– Through Oct. 12, library hours. Leah Hardy, the metalsmithing professor at the University of Wyoming, tells intricate sculptural stories using metaphor and a vast array of materials. Enjoy this fascinating exhibit displayed on the first floor in the entrance gallery and elevator display cases. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
UW Cowboys Football Game
– Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. Watch as the Cowboys take on the San Jose State Spartans. War Memorial Stadium, Laramie. 307-766-7220
A Night of Doom
– Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Donations required. Smiley Face Villains Presents is putting on a night of heavy metal performances from Lord Velvet, Burning Sister, Fell Harvest and Chemo. Ruffed Up Duck Saloon, 310 S. Fifth St. 307-745-5501
Fort Collins, Colorado
Marc Maron @ Lincoln Center
– Sept. 23, 7 p.m. Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials, including “More Later” (2015), “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and 2020’s “End Times Fun,” which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
20th ArtWear Fashion Show
– Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. The ArtWear Biennial is dedicated to highlighting wearable art. ArtWear’s goal is to present innovative and wearable artwork of the highest quality and provide a forum to explore unique materials and techniques. This event is a fundraiser for The Lincoln Center’s Visual Arts Program. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Vincent Neil Emerson @ Aggie Theatre
– Oct. 12, 7 p.m. $15. Country singer Vincent Neil Emerson is a torchbearer of the Texas songwriter tradition. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave. 970-482-8300
Parsons Dance
– Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. $33. Known for its energized, athletic and joyous style, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for creating and performing contemporary American dance. The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
A Culture Preserved (in the Black Experience) Art Show
– Through Oct. 16, museum hours. $5. This exhibit addresses how Black culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs and aspirations, which define a people’s identity. By bringing together the past and the present, the old meets the new in the Black artistic world. Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, Colorado. 970-482-2787
Elf The Musical
– Nov. 18-20, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fort Collins Children’s Theatre presents a musical rendition of the Christmas classic, “Elf.” The Lincoln Center Performance Hall, 417 W. Magnolia St. 970-221-6730
Boulder, Colorado
Anthony Doerr @ Boulder Theater
– Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m.; doors at 5:30 p.m. The author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “All the Light We Cannot See,” and most recently “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” will hold a book reading. Boulder Theater, 2042 14th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-786-7030
Street Wise Mural Festival
– Sept 29-Oct. 2. A festival where 39 artists are painting large-scale murals all over town in the span of just a few days. Downtown Boulder, various locations. hello@streetwisearts.org
black midi @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 3, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Painfully unique experimental/math-rock outfit from London, black midi, is touring their most recent album “Hellfire,” with support from rapper Quelle Chris. Fox Theater, 1135 13th Street, Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Viagra Boys and shame @ Fox Theatre
– Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m.; doors at 7:30 p.m. $22-$25. Don’t let the name fool you, Viagra Boys are a sextet of classically trained jazz musicians playing off-kilter post-punk rock. shame are on the forefront of the newest wave of post-punk out of London England. Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder, Colorado. 303-447-0095
Denver
Arlo Parks @ Mission Ballroom
– Sept. 23, 8 p.m. Luscious, expressive vignettes pepper the poetic lyrics of this artist’s indie pop songs. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Colorado Tattoo Convention & Expo
– Sept. 30-Oct. 1, noon-10 p.m.; Oct. 2, noon-7 p.m. A tattoo festival, fashion show and car show. National Western Expo Hall, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver. 720-481-5690
Amyl and The Sniffers @ The Ogden
– Oct. 1, 8 p.m. This Melbourne, Australia punk-rock outfit is quickly gaining critical acclaim for their relentless energy and lovable angst. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 303-832-1874
The Mars Volta @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 11, 8 p.m. $65-$120. A performance from the critically acclaimed alternative rock duo. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Carly Rae Jepsen @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 12, 8 p.m. Known for “Call Me, Maybe,” this pop singer has a much deeper catalogue that’s won her multiple Grammy awards. $1 from every ticket sold at this concert will be donated to The Ally Coalition, which supports homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
Marcus King @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 18, 7 p.m. $36.75-$75. Twenty-five-year-old guitar phenom and songwriter Marcus King will perform with his fusion of country and blues rock. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. 720-577-6884
TURNSTILE @ Mission Ballroom
– Oct. 27, 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. From the moment they hit the ground a decade ago, TURNSTILE have never stopped moving forward with aggressive punk fusion.
