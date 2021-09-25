Cheyenne and Laramie County
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Sept. 25, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Birdwatching at Wyoming Hereford Ranch
– Sept. 25, 8 a.m. The Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society invites birdwatchers of all skill levels to join them for a free field trip at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch, beginning at the ranch’s office (white stucco building with red metal roof). Participants may leave at any time. Register by calling Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, and leaving your name and phone number so that you will be contacted in case of any changes. 1100 Hereford Ranch Road
Recycled Treasures Sale
– Sept. 25, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. United Methodist Women hold their annual church-wide sale to benefit missions both locally and globally. Masks are encouraged. First United Methodist Church, Allison Hall, 18th Street and Warren Avenue. 307-632-1410
Free! Bonsai Show at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens
– Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to the public, bonsai trees on display are presented by the Cheyenne Bonsai Society. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Desert Diamond at Alf’s
– Sept. 25, 3-7 p.m. A gathering to celebrate September birthdays. There will be food trucks onsite and no cover charge. Alf’s Pub & Package Liquor, 1622 E. 19th St. 307-635-3717
Suzy Bogguss Concert at The Lincoln
– Sept. 25, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. From $25. Grammy award-winning country artist Suzy Bogguss and her band will perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from last year. All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
CLTP’s “Mamma Mia”
– Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and military, $16 for students (ages 13 and up), and $12 for children 12 and under. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players presents this smash-hit musical, set to the soundtrack of one of the world’s most iconic pop bands, ABBA. Follow a young girl named Sophie who dreams of the perfect wedding with her father giving her away at the altar – she just has to figure out which of the three possibilities is actually her biological dad. Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd. www.cheyennelittletheatre.org
Cheyenne Concert Association Presents “Waking Up in America”
– Sept. 26, 4 p.m. $5 student, $20 adult, $50 family. Tickets available via phone or walk up on day of event. Enjoy this American songbook with international flair. Central High School Auditorium, 5500 Education Drive. www.cheyenneconcert.org. 307-214-7076
Tales Together
– Sept. 28, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Sept. 28, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Play Catch
– Sept. 28, 4 p.m. For children of all ages, bring your favorite ball (or use one of ours) and play catch! Paul Smith Children’s Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349
Free! Virtual Graphic Novel Club
– Sept. 28, 6-7 p.m. Graphic Novel Club will meet twice during the month of September. The group, for grades 6-8, will meet on Zoom to review the first half of the graphic novel on Sept. 14 and the second half on Sept. 28. Participants can pick up their graphic novel to check out on the second floor of the library or via the library’s curbside pick-up service. This month’s novel is “New Kid” by Jerry Craft. RSVP at lclsonline.org/calendar to reserve your spot. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Comedy Show Featuring Alex Hooper
– Sept. 28, doors at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $10. The “America’s Got Talent” comedian will be showcasing his hilarious comedy with a one-night-only show. Tickets are available at the door or through www.DillingersWyo.com. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Jo Koy
– Sept. 29, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $47-$167. One of America’s best stand-up comics is coming to Cheyenne during this rescheduled tour, which celebrates how far his career has come since his modest beginning performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Tales Together
– Sept. 30, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us outside the library’s west entrance at Performance Park for an interactive early literacy class for preschool children and their caregivers. Practice new skills incorporating books, songs, rhymes, movement and more! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For ages 18 months to 5 years old. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Teen Mystery Night
– Sept. 30, 4-6 p.m. The cracks in the foundation lead to a body; is it the man who has been missing for five years? And is it an accident ... or murder? Join your fellow detectives at the Burns Branch Library to solve the mystery “The Cracks in the Wall.” You must investigate the crime scenes and examine evidence to solve the case. Detectives who correctly solve the case will be entered in a prize drawing. Space and time is limited, so sign up at the Burns Branch Library for your 20-minute time slot to solve the mystery! For grades 6-12. Burns Branch Library, 112 Main St., Burns
Midnight West Fest
– Oct 1, 7 p.m. Enjoy three days of independent film celebration! Friday night will kick off with live music, followed by an evening of comedy submissions. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of The Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
”Nightmare on 17th Street” Haunted House
– Oct. 1-2, 7-11 p.m. $10, $5 if you come in costume. Military discount with military ID. Are you ready to get your scare on? Please, no one under 8 years of age, pregnant ladies, or anyone with heart problems for your safety! Knights of Pythias Lodge, 312 1/2 West 17th Street. 307-214-0322
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 2, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! Family Day: Creepy Crawly Critters
– Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Wyoming State Museum hosts Creepy Crawly Critters, a Family Day celebrating snakes, spiders, bats and more. Visitors will get up close and personal to learn about the weird and creepy animals that live among us by participating in games and activities, seeing specimens up close and meeting real scientists who study creepy crawly critters. Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-630-2573
Midnight West Fest
– Oct. 2. Enjoy the second of three days of independent film celebration. Today starts with the movie “High Noon” for the drama and action submissions, rounding out with a live performance. From 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday is After Dark, set aside for horror and grindhouse fans. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of The Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
Midnight West Fest
– Oct. 3, 1 p.m. Enjoy the third of three days of independent film celebration. Today is family day, featuring G and PG-equivalent submissions, as well as interactive filmmaking workshops for ages 6-14. 15% of all ticket sales will be donated to Cheyenne Little Theatre Players for the upkeep and maintenance of The Historic Atlas Theatre. Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-631-5915
The Kingston Trio Concert
– Oct. 3, 6 p.m. $15-$53. Fans of legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover the group’s timeless music at this concert. In celebration of nearly 65 years of music, the famed folk group will perform its most beloved songs as part of the “Keep The Music Playing” national tour. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. www.cheyenneevents.org
Tuesday Farmers Market
– Oct. 5, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse locally grown/made eggs, cheese, kimchi, salsa and so much more. Frontier Mall parking lot, 1400 Dell Range Blvd. info@tuesdaymarket.org
Tuesday Night Comedy
– Oct. 5, doors at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m., featured acts at 9:15 p.m. and headliner at 10 p.m. $10. Come join in the fun every Tuesday to see the best stand-up comedians from Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins and Cheyenne. If you want to give it a shot before the professionals hit the stage, make sure to sign up for the open mic hour. Dillinger’s, 1601 Central Ave. 307-212-8402
Flipturn Concert
– Oct. 7, 8 p.m. $10. Enjoy this live performance by indie rock band flipturn from Fernandina Beach, Florida. Nashville/Santa Barbara-based indie rock band Haiva Ru will also perform. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
John Fullbright at The Chinook
- Oct. 9, doors at 7 p.m., show 8-11 p.m. $20. Grammy nominated singer-songwriter John Fullbright and his band will deliver an evening of Americana music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Frontage Rd. 307-302-0147
Cheyenne Farmers Market
– Oct. 9, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Local and regional vendors sell their produce, honey, jams, meat, bakery and specialty items, and much more. Proceeds benefit Community Action of Laramie County and its programs. B Parking Lot, Frontier Park, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-635-9291 or www.calc.net/farmers-market
Free! CFD Old West Museum Family Western Movie Night
– Oct. 9, 7-9 p.m. A celebration of Western culture and history. Tours will be held an hour before the showing, and will allow the audience to expand their knowledge outside of the stereotypical mysticism of the people of the American West. The stories of the cowboys and the West still engage the mind like few other things. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7202.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Free! 7{sup}th{/sup} Annual Wyoming Archaeology Fair
– Sept. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Open to the public. A celebration of all things archaeology. The fair provides fun and unique hands-on learning experiences for all ages, including flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, hide painting, soapstone carving and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-766-5366
Free! 5th Annual Pine Bluffs “End of the Tail” Kite Festival
– Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy watching Semi-Pro Kite Fliers from the American Kitefliers Association and the Rocky Mountain Kite Association. There will be Large Kites, Stunt Kites, Sport Kites and Single Line Kite Flying. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own kites to fly! Free kites will be given to the first 100 kids age 14 and under. 1200 S. Beech St., Pine Bluffs. pinebluffswy.gov
Wyoming Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition Reception
– Oct. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Open to the public. A reception for “When Things Dream: The Wyoming Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition, 2020 and 2021.” The Wyoming Arts Council’s Biennial Fellowship Exhibition offers Wyoming residents and visitors the opportunity to view outstanding artwork created by the Wyoming artists who were selected as Visual Arts Fellowship recipients. The exhibition is hosted every two years by major arts venues around the state. Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive, Casper. 307-256-0500
The Front Range
Front Range Glass Show & Sale
– Oct. 2-3; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $6. Featuring American-made glassware, pottery and dinnerware from 1880-1980. Quality dealers from across the U.S. Hourly door prizes. The Ranch Event Center Complex, Mckee Building, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland, Colorado. 319-939-3837
Great Colorado Air Show
– Oct. 16-17, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Saturday general admission sold out. Sunday general admission: $55 for 13 and older; $40 for ages 4-12; 3 and under free. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are coming to Colorado to headline the show, along with many other incredible aerial performances you won’t want to miss. Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Loveland, Colorado. GreatColoradoAirShow.com
Reformation Dance Company Presents “Dracula”
– Oct. 29-30, 7 p.m. each day. $5. Hypnotic, shocking and chillingly sensual, this is a story of danger and flight, of love and loss, of suspense and resolution, and of the extraordinary power of the senses. Costumes encouraged at weekend shows. Lakewood Cultural Center. 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado. 307-214-0198