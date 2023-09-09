Cheyenne and Laramie County
Arts & Aviation Center Open House
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An event celebrating the completion of the historic airport fountain restoration and an open house at the Historic Airport Terminal. This Arts Cheyenne event offers an opportunity to engage Cheyenne citizens on ideas for the future of the terminal while learning about Cheyenne’s rich aviation history. Historic Airport Terminal, 300 E. Eighth Ave. 307-222-4091
Watercolor Workshop
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $10 cash or checks. Local artist Lynn Jones will lead a watercolor class. Location provided upon sign up. Call 307-365-3259 to reserve a spot.
Cheyenne Hispanic Festival 2023
Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Experience a celebration of hispanic history, art, dance, food and culture at this event. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. CheyenneHispanicFestival307@gmail.com
Capital City Car and Bike Club Car Show
Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. A car show being held at the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival. Check out the unique cars of Cheyenne while enjoying live food, vendors and hispanic culture. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. 307-920-1307
Board Game Cafe
Sept. 9, noon-4 p.m. Drop in to The Commons and stay as long as you like to learn new games, revisit old ones. Kyle from Olympus Games & Comics will lead a game of One Night Werewolf. and volunteers will be available to help with other games. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
STRIDE Cornhole Tournament & Fundraiser
Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $60 per team. Free to watch. A cornhole tournament to raise money for STRIDE Learning Center. Join Blue Raven Brewery for cornhole, a silent auction, food and drinks. Blue Raven Brewery, 209 E. 18th St. 307-369-1978
The Selena Experience
Sept. 9, 6 p.m. doors; 7 p.m. show. To attend a Los Chicos del 512 performance is the closest you can get to a live Selena concert. For the past nine years, they have performed not only across the United States, but also in Mexico and Japan. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4670
Local Music Showcase — Metal Band Night
Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $5. The Lincoln Cheyenne’s new series features local musicians of all genres with the opportunity to play on a state-of-the-art stage with professional sound and lighting systems. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Suicide Awareness & Prevention Resource Fair
Sept. 10, 1-3 p.m. September is Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month, and Laramie County Library System is partnering with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Laramie County School District 1, Grace for 2 Brothers, Volunteers of America, Wyoming Equality, and Wyoming Lifeline (988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) to promote suicide prevention awareness. Stop in and learn about the community organizations working to reduce this mental health crisis. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561
Cowgirls of the West Luncheon
Sept. 11, 11:30 a.m. Reservations $25. The program will be Cindy Kenyon, from Lander, presenting a family story by pictures from her great-grandparents. Call 307-632-2814 by Sept. 8 for reservations. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Open Jam Night
Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Free. The Lincoln Theatre is hosting its monthly Open Jam Night. Musicians are encouraged to bring their guitar, bass, etc. and come jam with other local musicians! Backline provided. A full bar will be available for those who just want to come and watch. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028
Cheyenne Greek Festival 2023
Sept. 15, 4-10 p.m.; Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. What started as a modest bazaar at the Greek Orthodox Church has become a cultural staple in Cheyenne. The Greek Festival returns to Cheyenne, once again bringing the vibrant Greek culture to life. Frontier Park Exhibition Hall, 1312 W. Eighth Ave.
A Story of Injustice, presented by Sam Mihara
Sept. 15, 7-8:15 p.m. Sam Mihara, survivor of the Heart Mountain internment camp, discusses Japanese-American internment during World War II, lessons learned from this mass injustice and how those lessons apply today. Mihara is a board member of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation and an award-winning national speaker. Copies of his biography, "Blindsided: The Life and Times of Sam Mihara," will be available for purchase and signing. This event is presented in cooperation with Wyoming State Archives and has been made possible through the support of Wyoming Humanities. Capitol Extension Auditorium, 200 W. 24th St. 307-634-3561
Three Dog Night @ the Civic Center
Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. From 1969 to 1974, few other groups achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Thee Dog Night, with hits like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come), "Joy to the World" and "One." Cheyenne Civic Center, 520 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Cheyenne Audubon Field Trip
Sept. 16, leave at 8 a.m. The Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society will take a field trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch, an oasis of bird migration in southeast Wyoming. Leave from Lions Park parking lot at the Children's Village. Call Grant Frost, 307-343-2024, to register.
Heirlooms & Blooms Harvest Market
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. An expanded indoor/outdoor market at the Botanic Gardens, featuring local and regional crafts. Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6458
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra's 65th Annual Gala
Sept. 16, 5 p.m. $125. An evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the 2023-24 season. The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment and silent and live auctions. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. Black tie optional. Little America Grand Ballroom, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-778-8561
Cultural Blindspots Series
Sept. 17, 2 p.m. Alan O'Hasi, author of the memoir "Beyond Heart Mountain," will give a presentation at this installment of the series of cultural talks hosted by St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Outside of his experience evading a Japanese internment camp during World War II, O’Hashi documents the overt and quiet racism pervasive in Wyoming and throughout the United States following the war. St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. 307-634-7709
Cheyenne Audubon Program
Sept. 19, 7 p.m. This month's program, "Fences make good neighbors and better riparian pastures," will cover the process of protecting Lodgepole Creek in Laramie County. Speaker Jeff Geyer will walk through the project, highlighting goals, successes, lessons learned and the future of the project. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Nuestra Herencia: Hispanic Heritage in the Rocky Mountains
Sept. 22, 3:30-6:30 p.m. A celebration of Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month and Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring food from El Gran Pastor Taqueria, dance performances from Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol and a lecture about "The Aspen Archives." Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. 307-777-7022
Dancing with the Stars
Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. A local "Dancing with the Stars" competition to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Parkway. 307-633-4670
Rob Schneider: The Narcissist Confessions
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. $34-$118. Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his worldwide stand-up tour. Cheyenne Civic Center, 210 W. 20th St. 307-637-6200
Dueling Pianos @ the Met
Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. $20. Laugh and sing along in an evening of musical entertainment by two dueling pianists directed by audience request. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
Sept. 23. The annual festival of German culture and beer, lot's of beer. Presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing and Prost Brewing Co. Cheyenne Depot Plaza, 1 Depot Square. kdoyle@bisonbev.com
Black Tooth Oktoberfest Party
Sept. 23. Street party, food trucks, games, steins and lots of Black Tooth brews. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Craig Johnson at the library
Sept. 23, 2-3:30 p.m. Spend an afternoon with Craig Johnson. The author will share excerpts from his newest novel, "The Longmire Defense," and then answer questions. Stick around after the question-and-answer session for a book signing. Barnes & Noble will have a limited number of Longmire books available to purchase in the Willow Room starting at 1 p.m. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
Ongoing
Creativity Center September Show
Through Sept. 30. Free. An art show focused on the up and coming artists that residents have probably seen around town. This is by no means everyone, but instead a sampling of those who are working in our community, making art on the side and learning to show and sell their work. Cheyenne Creativity Center, 1620 Thomes Ave. 307-222-4091
Tuesday Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through Oct. 3, 3-6 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. JC Penney Parking Lot, Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
[self]PORTRAIT Art Show
Through Oct. 31. A multi-artist invitational show running from the September ArtWalk through October. Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039
Cheyenne Farmers Market
Every Saturday through Oct. 14, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. A weekly farmers market featuring local fruits, vegetables, meat, condiments, produce, crafts and goods. Parking lots B and C, Frontier Park.
Laramie and Greater Wyoming
Wyoming Archaeology Fair
Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Wyoming Archaeology Fair showcases Wyoming's rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day. It provides unique fun and hands-on learning experiences for all ages, including flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, hide painting, soapstone carving and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road.
University of Wyoming Football
Sept. 9, 2 p.m. The Cowboys take on the Portland State Vikings in the second game of the season. War Memorial Stadium.
Laradise Lane Concert
Sept. 14, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from Laramie's own The Dollhouse. Hosted on "Laradise Lane." Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas. publicartlaramie@gmail.com
Biennial fellowship Exhibition Reception
Sept. 15, 5-7:30 p.m. The Wyoming Arts Council’s Biennial Fellowship Exhibition offers Wyoming residents and visitors the opportunity to view outstanding artwork created by the Wyoming artists who were selected as Visual Arts Fellowship recipients. The exhibition, running through Dec. 23, is hosted every two years by major arts venues around the state. University of Wyoming Art Museum, 2111 E. Willett Drive. 307-777-7742
Higher Ground Fair
Sept. 15-17. The Higher Ground Fair celebrates rural Rocky Mountain living - the traditional to the innovative - with the goal of a better future for all of us. There will be animals, quilt shows, artisan marketplaces, outdoor living, presenters and speakers, llama and alpaca shows, social action, live music, a kids adventure zone, beer and wine garden, agriculture and ranching, food court, workshops and more. Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. info@highergroundfair.org
Quilts Along the Platte
Sept. 15-17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday. Free. The Goshen County Quilters Guild will host a show featuring modern quilts of often spectacular designs with quilters using fabric as a palette to create magnificent works of modern art. Viewers can expect to see quilts in many sizes and styles, as well as some beautiful heirloom quilts that demonstrate the quilting skills of previous generations. Goshen County Fairgrounds, 7078 Fairgrounds Road, Torrington.
Laradise Lane Concert
Sept. 20, 6 p.m. The Laramie Public Art Coalition presents a live music performance from Cheyenne's own Jason Lenyer Buchanan & The Short Timers. Hosted on "Laradise Lane." Second Street, between Vision Clinic and Undercover Beds & Spas.
WyoFolk Project Live
Sept. 22, 7 p.m. $25. A live performance by the musicians of the WyoFolk Project, a compilation album of 14 Wyoming artists, released last year. The Gryphon Theatre, 710 E. Garfield St. 307-745-8000
Fort Collins, Colorado
Bas Bleu Theatre presents "Native Gardens"
Through Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; on 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $30. In the suburbs of Washington, D.C., high-powered lawyer Pablo Del Valle and his pregnant, doctoral candidate wife Tania, have just purchased their dream home. Next-door neighbors and long-time residents Frank and Virginia welcome them with open arms until Tania and Pablo set to work on building a fence and discover that their property line is 2 feet into Frank’s beloved garden. Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine St. 970-498-8949
Fight The Stigma Music Festival
Sept. 9, noon. $20 suggested. Blast N Scrap, Cowbell Collective and KRFC 88.9 proudly announce the inaugural "Fight the Stigma" Music Festival. Visit the Lyric for a day of powerful musical performances, inspiring stories, interactive activities and a special mocktail selection. Through the universal language of music, this festival aims to break down barriers, challenge stigmas, and foster a sense of community support for those affected by addiction or mental health challenges. The Lyric, 1209 N. College Ave. 970-426-6767
Loveland, Colorado
Candlelight Dinner Theater presents "The Little Mermaid"
Through Sept. 10, 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Additional 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Tickets include dinner. Candlelight, 4747 Marketplace Drive. 970-744-3747
Loveland Oktoberfest
Sept. 16. Bands will be playing throughout Oktoberfest, so dust off that dirndl and lederhosen and come enjoy a pint of some of the finest German beer Northern Colorado has to offer. Authentic German food, beer and live music will give you the experience that you’re having a pint in Dusseldorf. Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave. 970-624-6045
Denver
Youth Lagoon @ Bluebird
Sept. 9, 9 p.m. Trevor Powers (Youth Lagoon) returned to the spotlight with 2023's "Heaven is a Junkyard" after years on hiatus. The Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 303-377-1666
King Krule @ the Ogden
Sept. 15, 9 p.m. The English singer, songwriter, rapper and producer returns to touring with his long-awaited 2023 release, "Space Heavy." Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. 303-832-1874
High Plains Comedy Festival
Sept. 21-23. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the festival features a mix of local and national comics performing in venues throughout the city – with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway. Various locations, downtown Denver. highplainscomedyfestival.com
Great American Beer Festival
Sept. 21-23. An absolutely massive beer competition, with national craft breweries aplenty. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. greatamericanbeerfestival.com
George Clanton @ the Gothic
Sept. 24, 9 p.m. George Clanton is a multidiscipline artist best known as the founder of 100% Electronica. A musician in his own right, Clanton's name has been synonymous with the popular cult genre vaporwave from as early as 2012. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway. 303-789-9206
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters