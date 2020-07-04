Use these to get rid of critters in your house
Herbalists often use the plant extracts of valerian and catnip as a sedative to help people induce sleep. Valerian is like catnip in that it attracts both cats as well as rats. The Pied Piper was said to have used valerian in the 13th century to get rats to follow him out of the town of Hamelin. The herb valerian has been used throughout history to lure the rodents away from dwellings.
– Courtesy Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, www.botanic.org
Experience bull riding like never before
Get your taste of the Wild West with Chad Berger Bucking Bulls at arguably the world’s first drive-in bull riding event at 7 p.m. July 17 and 18 at The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch (51 I-25 Frontage Road). Reserve a table at the arena or the screen, or you can park your car and watch the rodeo on the big screen: drive-in style. Call 346-258-3744 or visit www.bluepigpresents.com for more info.
Enjoy Western art in a new location
This Loveland, Colorado-based art show is making its way north of the border this year. The New Frontier Western Show & Auction will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 17-19 at Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. Admission is free to this 10th anniversary show, whose auction portion will still have a large assortment of high-quality and rare pieces of Western Americana such as cowboy and cowgirl posters, books, photographs, firearms and more. Bid on-site or online. For out-of-town guests who wish to stay on-site, the Little America Hotel and Resort has extended an extended group rate. Call 913-406-8057 for more info.
Get a slice of the south with this local band
Cheyenne’s own Southern Fryed has grown to be one of the Rocky Mountain region’s most popular country acts. See what all the hype is about and enjoy an evening of Texas-style red dirt country and southern rock at this show. Doors open at 7:30, concert at 8 p.m. Friday, July 24. Admission is $25, and drinks and a limited menu will be available throughout the show. Dinner reservations encouraged. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. This event takes place at The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. Call 307-432-0022 or visit www.themetdowntown.com to buy tickets.