“Football is my stupid. That’s what I do for a few hours on a weekend in the fall to forget how much I hate myself. I don’t want to think about breast cancer while I’m watching football to get away from all this.”
This joke from comic Doug Stanhope’s ninth stand-up comedy album, “Beer Hall Putsch,” is the perfect example of how he isn’t afraid to push the limit of what’s acceptable to say as a comedian.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has somewhat changed Stanhope’s approach.
“That’s the problem is, I don’t know other people’s experiences with COVID,” he said on a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We’ve all been in a world that, and I talk about it [onstage], for most people, the only outside information you’re getting is fTwitter and cable news, and that’s not good for your mental health, much less accuracy.”
Stanhope, whose career has included everything from hosting “Girls Gone Wild: America Uncovered” to winning the Strathmore Press Award for his week-long run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, didn’t return to live comedy performances until this week, and he admitted it feels like he’s starting all over again.
But even though he’s feeling a little rusty, the seasoned TV, movie and stage performer is finding his groove again now that he’s back on the road touring, and is having a good time with the chaotic audiences who he compared to “children being let out into the sun for the first time.”
Asked if he’s performed in Wyoming before, he remembered the exact day – April 17, 1993, two days before the end of the Waco siege.
“I remember sitting in the hotel lounge I had played, watching it on TV, so that’s the last time,” he said. “Our car broke down, and we didn’t have money for a second night in a hotel, so the bartender there let us stay in her trailer – me and the other comic – and she had some outrageous number of pets, like 13 cats, seven dogs and a pig.”
He doesn’t remember much about the audience at that last Cheyenne show, but he does remember that he’d only been doing comedy for a little while, and said if they laughed at any of his jokes, “they were being charitable.”
Since that first Cheyenne performance, Stanhope has recorded 10 comedy albums, co-hosted two seasons of “The Man Show” on Comedy Central with Joe Rogan, and written several books, including “Fun With Pedophiles: The Best of Baiting,” “Digging Up Mother: A Love Story” and “This Is Not Fame: A ‘From What I Re-Memoir.’”
He also has his own podcast, which is one of the few things – along with enjoying the first time in three decades that he slept in the same bed every night – that kept him busy throughout 2020 and 2021.
“I’ve owned this house for 16 years, and it’s the first time I knew where all my shit was organized – I’m a Tupperware drawer (expletive) domestic goddess,” he joked. “I really enjoyed just being a homeowner.”
That was until he received his COVID-19 vaccination, and his mentality quickly changed from enjoying his downtime to needing to get back to work, no excuses.
Since then, he’s continued to jot down notes that might make good jokes or stories to tell onstage, and he’s happy to finally have open venues where he can work them out.
“I’ve tried to compile all those, so it’s like doing a crossword puzzle,” he said. “My notes are my clues, and I have to figure out what fits in with each. … The material I was doing that I know worked [pre-pandemic], I have to go back and listen to it just to see.”
He sees this Cheyenne show as a part of his experimental phase of returning to live comedy, but he has no doubt that his Wyoming audience will be on board.
“I look forward to getting there,” he said. “Just because I haven’t been there since I was sleeping with a pig.”