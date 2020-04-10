Not much has changed in the world since Richard Johnson hosted his last virtual festival – i.e. we’re still in the middle of a devastating global pandemic – but it’s clear from the excitement in his voice as he speaks about this new event that he’s never been a bigger believer in the power of art.
“When I went on each page, and some of them had over 1,300 views – wow,” he said, reflecting on the success of the Cheyenne 15 Minutes of Fame virtual festival March 28. “We had over 1,000 people view these videos … in Cheyenne, for a local musician, that was unheard of. Typically it’s like 30-40.”
He was also happy that the event went off without any major technical issues. There were a couple people in the more rural areas of Laramie County who had a hard time tuning in, he said, but after a quick lesson on how Facebook Live works, Johnson was able to get them up and running again.
The event received so much positive feedback that Johnson, along with his team of Josh Gonzales and Mike Morris, decided to create a new festival.
“The governor announced that closures were happening until the 17th of April (now April 30), and I was like ‘Oh crap, I thought this was a one-and-done.’ But so many of the artists had said they’d be interested in playing in another one, so I asked if they wanted to do it again.”
Because he learned a great deal about the logistics of organizing the lineup and getting everyone set up on Facebook Live the first time – and because it’s completely free to host – Johnson knew it would be fairly easy to organize a new festival. But it was his Arts Cheyenne board members who encouraged him to push the idea even further – instead of a music festival, why not an arts festival featuring all sorts of acts?
The result is Here’s The 411 Virtual Artistic Festival, named after the date it’s taking place, April 11, at the suggestion of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr.
Fellow board member and contemporary wildlife painter Stevie Knox reached out to Johnson about the idea of adding some sort of Art Battle-like element to the event, but the pair decided it would be best to start with a single speed painting segment and see how it goes. The trial will prove whether Knox can finish a completely original painting in 15 minutes.
“I guess I’m just lucky enough to be the first painter involved,” Knox said. “I’m going to try to keep it from being so boring that it looks like watching paint dry. I’m not exactly sure what I’ll be painting yet. By no means am I an expert in speed painting, so a slot of 15 minutes is nerve-wracking, but we’ll have some fun.”
Art Cheyenne is an arts group that focuses on all artistic mediums, not just music or visual arts, so Knox said it was important to his colleagues that Johnson find as much variety as possible. He managed to snag acts ranging from culinary demonstrations to fire dancing, so Johnson is pretty pleased with the lineup.
That fire dancer is Amanda Atkinson, owner of Love of the Earth LCC. Atkinson said she found fire dancing through hula hooping, a form of exercise that helped her lose 70 pounds and gain a deep-rooted spirituality in the first year she started.
“I started hula-hooping in 2007 – it started as a thing I was terrible at and became a personal vendetta, ‘I will make that hoop mine,’” she recalled with a laugh. “The hoop, for me, is significant because it was the beginning of my self-transformation.”
About a year into her hooping journey, Atkinson went to a workshop in Boulder, Colorado, where she was exposed to fire hooping, and she’s been hooked ever since. (In fact, she started the Wyoming hoop enthusiasts group WYO Hoops For Life with Cally Chavez, who’s also on the festival lineup with her family group, The Guardians.)
For her set – starts at 8 p.m., so the sun will be down and viewers can experience the fire in all its glowing glory – Atkinson will head outside and don fire-resistant kevlar sleeves. She’ll light a kevlar wick on the outside of her hoops covered in kerosene, which ensures the fire only burns until the gas is gone, and show off the skills she’s been perfecting for the past 13 years.
“Safety first, kids!” she noted as an important message to anyone who plans to tune in with their families. “Don’t light things on fire without proper safety equipment and a spotter!”
Adrianna True’s theater group, True Troupe, is also participating in the festival, where they’ll perform a brief scripted stage reading of the group’s upcoming show, “Adults.” The plan is for a few members to get together outside to film several feet apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
She’s looking forward to not only the exposure the performance will provide the group, but the opportunity to reunite via the members’ favorite medium: theater.
“We took some time to sit and have all our members take a break, which, in a way, was kind of nice and in a way kind of sucked because we’re used to being around each other,” True said of their initial response to COVID-19. “But we’re getting back into Zoom meetings and things like that, so we decided that this would be something we could be a part of … to let people know we’re still here and doing things.”
Knox said events like the festival are just one way for community members to engage with local artists right now.
“Go check out their social media, go check out their websites,” he said. “Those artists who are really taking a hit on their livelihood, they probably need people to purchase pieces of artwork. I personally have been buying small pieces of art. It’s not a fortune, but I think every bit helps. Musicians would love you to buy an album or merchandise … all those things we normally do, but it’s so much more important to do right now when we can’t get out in the world.”
Asked why events like this are important to offer amid a pandemic, Atkinson offered a passionate reply.
“In one word, hope,” she said. “Because when our structure and stability falls apart under our feet, for all our generations, everything we’ve known to be standard in our life is being shaken up and pulled apart, and having these community events is that thread of hope. (They’re) helping people see that even amid change, trial and tribulation, that’s where creativity is born.”
This virtual festival can help bind residents together as a community, she said, but it also presents artists with a valuable opportunity.
“It also gives us artists purpose because as an artist our only purpose is to inspire,” she said. “I know for myself, when I don’t have the ability to help other people, it’s hard to stay in a positive mindset … it reminds us why we create.”