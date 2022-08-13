A superhero comedy for families with more than a few genuine laughs, “Secret Headquarters’” superpowers are in the way it plays to its target audience.

It doesn’t pander to teens – ahem, young adults – but rather it meets them where they’re at, and it’s made with warmth rather than cynicism. That makes it stand out among contemporaries that are either too cool or too out of touch to realize how to talk to kids.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus