Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.