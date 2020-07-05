Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Located at 2101 Thomes Ave.

  • Fitness Class, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m.
  • Shakespeare Session, Monday, 6 p.m.
  • Yoga, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
  • Texas Hold’em, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
  • Afternoon Movie, Tuesday, 2 p.m.
  • Matter of Balance, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.
  • Ice Cream Social, Wednesday, 1 p.m.
  • Bingo, Friday, 1 p.m. (Up to 36 People on first come,
  • first serve basis)
  • Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m.-noon
  • Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
