Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend special events this week. Please RSVP to 307-635-2435 for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Located at 2101 Thomes Ave.
- Fitness Class, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Monday and Wednesday, 2 p.m.
- Shakespeare Session, Monday, 6 p.m.
- Yoga, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Texas Hold’em, Tuesday, 1 p.m.
- Matter of Balance, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.
- Birthday party Bingo, Wednesday, 1 p.m. (Up to 36 people allowed on a first come, first serve basis)
- Bingo, Friday, 1 p.m. (Up to 36 people allowed on a first come, first serve basis)
- Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and weekends, 8 a.m.-noon
- Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.