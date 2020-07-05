Monday

Chili Burger, french fries, mixed veggies, garden salad, fruit jello

Tuesday

Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, roll, mandarin orange

Wednesday

Biscuit with sausage gravy, egg bake, garden salad, peaches

Thursday

Beef stew with carrots and potatoes, salad bar, biscuit, chocolate pudding

Friday

Super nachos with ground beef, refried beans, cheese and tomato, apple slices

Saturday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, mixed fruit

Sunday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, garden salad, garlic bread, orange

comments powered by Disqus