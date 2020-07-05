Monday
Chili Burger, french fries, mixed veggies, garden salad, fruit jello
Tuesday
Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, roll, mandarin orange
Wednesday
Biscuit with sausage gravy, egg bake, garden salad, peaches
Thursday
Beef stew with carrots and potatoes, salad bar, biscuit, chocolate pudding
Friday
Super nachos with ground beef, refried beans, cheese and tomato, apple slices
Saturday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, mixed fruit
Sunday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, peas, garden salad, garlic bread, orange