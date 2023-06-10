NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, peas, apricots
Tuesday
Chicken strips, corn on the cob, steak fries, fruit cocktail
Wednesday
Pork chop, scalloped potatoes, corn, pears
Thursday
Beef stew, peas, peaches
Friday
Beef super nachos, lettuce, tomato, pinto beans, jello
Saturday
Hot dog, French fries, peas, plums
Sunday
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, apple pie
