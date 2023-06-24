NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Ham & beans, green beans, peaches, cornbread
Tuesday
Pork chops, baked potato, corn, applesauce
Wednesday
Sloppy joe, macaroni salad, potato chips, watermelon
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, peaches
Friday
Beef tacos, lettuce, tomato, Spanish rice, orange
Saturday
Sloppy joe, french fries, carrot sticks, pears
Sunday
Tuna sandwich, chicken noodle soup, peaches, crackers
