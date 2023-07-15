NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
BBQ chicken, wild rice, Brussels sprouts, pears
Tuesday
Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit
Wednesday
Ham & beans, carrots, corn bread, peaches
Thursday
Pork chops, baked potato, green beans, applesauce
Friday
Chili Rellenos, lettuce, tomato, beans, mixed fruit, butterscotch pudding
Saturday
Ham & cheese wraps, tater tots, green beans, apple
Sunday
Egg salad sandwich, chips, mixed veggies, applesauce
