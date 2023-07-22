NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Tuna casserole, peas, pineapple
Tuesday
Baked chicken, white rice, corn, grapes
Wednesday
Sack lunch, sandwiches, lettuce/tomato, chips, celery, cookie
Thursday
Lasagna, spinach, pears, garlic bread
Friday
Chili dogs, potato salad, green beans, bananas
Saturday
Chicken fried steak, mash potatoes, potatoes, broccoli, apricot
Sunday
Chicken nuggets, potato salad, green beans, pear
