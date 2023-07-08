NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Chef salad, ham, turkey, chicken noodle, soup, apricots, crackers
Tuesday
French dip, steak fries, carrot/celery, sticks, peaches
Wednesday
Sausage biscuit, egg bake, green beans, pineapple, vanilla pudding
Thursday
Grilled ham & cheese sandwich, broccoli soup, apples
Friday
Patty melt, grilled onions, tater tots, broccoli, cherries
Saturday
Spaghetti, meat sauce, corn, oranges, garlic bread
Sunday
Sloppy joes, green beans, cheese steaks, oranges
