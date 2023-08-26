NOTE: Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the dining room of the Laramie County Senior Center.
Monday
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears
Tuesday
Liver and onions, steak fries, peas, peaches
Wednesday
Sausage biscuit egg bake, sausage links, hashbrowns, orange
Thursday
Goulash, elbow noodles, green beans, pineapples
Friday
Pork chops, scallop potato, zucchini, peaches
Saturday
Chicken nuggets, potato salad, green beans, pears
Sunday
Tuna salad sandwich, chicken noodle soup, peaches, crackers
