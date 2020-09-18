A prince, a dinosaur and two star-crossed lovers walk into a room – that’s one way to sum up “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ latest production is often marketed as “all 37 plays in 97 minutes,” which director Audrey Mayfield said isn’t entirely true.
“They’re all mentioned in the show, but not necessarily acted out,” she said, adding that it’s a funnier and more digestive way to consume the Bard of Avon’s work. “You can have five-hour Shakespeare, or you can have 10-minute Shakespeare and kind of still get the same plot, and so I’ve always been a fan of the latter.”
The show features three actors, and this production is double casted in case of a COVID-19-related actor dropout. Mayfield also decided against using understudies because of the heavy memorization required of every actor (“it would be really unfair” to have someone work that hard on so many lines and not be guaranteed a performance, she said).
A small cast was attractive to the CLTP team when choosing pandemic-era shows, Mayfield said, because it’s easier to social distance a few actors through intentional blocking. She also thought it was perfect for this anxiety-inducing time because it tells traditional stories that many people are familiar with, but in the style of a madcap comedy.
“I really think when you have things such as this pandemic, humor is an outlet,” she said. “It makes it kind of bearable.”
The script leaves plenty of room for improv, so Mayfield said they’ve also incorporated several coronavirus jokes to comment on the elephant in the room while still keeping the mood lighthearted.
Cast member Brandi O’Brien loves the improvisational aspect of the show, especially because this is only her second time performing in a CLTP show. She made her debut with the theater company a couple months ago in the 64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama, which was her first time acting since high school.
She enjoys the show’s simple set, chaotic costume changes and fast-paced tempo, but O’Brien’s favorite part is dragging the kind of literature she detested as a teenager.
“I’m not a big Shakespeare person, I only read it in high school when I was forced to, so it’s been really fun to revisit it in an irreverent way,” she said. “It’s fun to mock it.”
In light of current public health concerns, actors will wear face shields during the performance, and everyone who walks through the Mary Godfrey Playhouse doors is required to wear a mask. Although it’s for the best, O’Brien said it’s been difficult as an actor because in rehearsals they usually wear masks, rather than the shields, so it’s hard to read and react to the facial expressions of the other actors.
Because the play mixes Shakespearean language with modern dialect, O’Brien said one of the other biggest challenges is switching between the two, sometimes mid-sentence. There’s also a scene that is done backward, which required a complete shift in mindset (along with plenty of repetition).
Although it hasn’t been an easy show to jump back into performing with, O’Brien said she’s thankful to share the stage with fellow cast members Sequoia Nelson and Nancy Stange, who are always giving her advice on how to improve.
Mayfield said the show is fun to direct because of its chaotic nature – the actors are running around so much, they’re getting a full workout – but a few of the most wild aspects of the script had to be tamed due to COVID-19. One of those elements is audience interaction. In a pre-pandemic world, the actors would be climbing over the chairs and touching people in the audience, but in this slightly altered version, they’ll instead get in the faces of a few carefully planted, pre-selected friends of CLTP.
Because of the fast pace of the play, Mayfield added that costume changes and props are key to following which Shakespeare play is being depicted at what time. It takes a great deal of organization backstage to get it right – each actor plays at least six characters throughout the show – so she’s thankful to have a great crew and talented costume and prop designer Margie McLaughlin.
Mayfield is proud of the growth of her casts and their ability to adapt during a period when the entire arts and entertainment sector is in flux. She said she’s also grateful to live in a state where socially distanced performances are permitted, and is excited to offer people of all backgrounds a chance to experience Shakespeare like many of them probably never have before.
“Just being here, being in the theater, and being able to create and be with actors is a positive,” she said. “It takes very special actors to pull off Shakespeare in this way. … (Audience members) who just know who Shakespeare is will come and be entertained. Someone who is a Shakespeare scholar will be really entertained and understand some of the nuances and the jokes that are in the script.”
“If you love Shakespeare, it’s a different take on it. If you hate Shakespeare, you can come make fun of it!” O’Brien added. “Just don’t come in too serious.”