Short film shot in Sheridan highlights Wyoming beauty, equine therapy program

Somewhere between 11% and 30% of combat veterans experience PTSD, depending on which war they fought in. A new short film shows how one Sheridan-based therapy program works to help these former soldiers.
CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy sessions aim to reduce emotional reactivity, anxiety and depression, as well as improve coping, relationship and communication skills for all participants. Actor/filmmaker James Brown III said his new film, “Early Light,” offers a 24-hour glimpse into the program through the perspective of two Wyomingites who turn to the healing powers of horses to battle their PTSD.
“It’s something really interesting, to have a story about these two men who are going through treatment for PTSD for very different reasons – one is a war vet, and the other has been through life trauma,” Brown said. “There’s something interesting about having them completely isolated from a big city, distraction, major tech, and somewhere where they have to sit in their feelings and whatever the circumstances or the catalyst of this PTSD was.”
Brown jumped on the project as soon as co-producer Sean Patrick Higgins, who wrote the film, pitched it to him in January 2019. He has a psychology background and many family members in the military, so Brown said he was drawn to the theme of veteran mental health and intrigued by a story set in a place as unique as Wyoming.
They immediately began editing Higgins’ first draft and went through several additional drafts before they felt ready for the next step. Higgins is a graduate of the University of Wyoming, so he had some background on what a story set in Wyoming should read like. But in the editing process, they also added associate producer William J. Dunn to the team, who is a horse wrangler in Wyoming. He brought a much-needed local perspective to the story, which the filmmakers decided to film entirely on location in the Equality State.
From that January through June 2019, Brown said it was full-steam ahead: in six months, they got funding, connected with CHAPS, put together a creative team and shot the entire 16-minute short film.
Because Brown and Higgins are both Los Angeles-based actors themselves, they’re well connected in the industry and had plenty of actors in mind by the second draft. Higgins also wrote the lead character, Allen, to be played by himself, which Brown said made it easy to follow the original vision.
Shooting the entire film on the CHAPS ranch and in the Bighorn Mountains was important to the filmmakers because not many movies are shot in the Cowboy State, and they wanted the story to feel as authentic as possible.
“We also wanted to be able to physically show the wide open space, show the mountains, show that isolation of Allen’s character,” Brown added. “And then also to have this interesting opposition in our female lead being a Black woman in Wyoming adds some layer to her story. We plan on shooting a feature-length version of the film, too, and in that, we’ll get to know how she ends up in Wyoming.”
They only had a few days before they started shooting to come out and scout specific locations, but Brown said that was still enough time to help understand the space and the feel of the region. One of the trickiest scenes they filmed was a sunrise shot atop the Bighorns. They only had about 10 minutes of light to work with, but they made it happen, and it was just one of many instances in which they had to work with their natural surroundings in order to capture Wyoming’s true beauty.
Another challenge, Brown added, was working with horses. Even with wranglers on hand, it’s never easy to work with animals who have their own mind and personality, so it took them a while to find the right horse to be their lead.
He also learned a great deal from those horses.
“I learned a horse has a 50-foot radius around their heart in which if you or another animal enter into that radius, a horse can actually sense the emotion and the tone of that person or animal,” Brown said. “If a patient steps into that radius, (horses) can acknowledge where that person is emotionally – are they having a good day? Are they sad, mad? So what’s interesting that I found is a horse will welcome someone into their space if they’re sad.”
The six-month process of creating the film ended with a final phase of editing that overlapped with the first month of the pandemic, which Brown said was actually helpful because they were able to power through and finish the film from their respective homes.
Timing also played a factor in the film’s importance, Brown added, because like most nonprofits, CHAPS is really struggling to find enough funding during the pandemic. His hope is that people who see the film will understand how powerful equine therapy can be for anyone dealing with physical or mental health problems and will be moved enough to donate.
In addition to helping some deserving people out, Brown said the film is rewarding because it helped him grow as a producer.
“It helped me realize what aspects of producing I love and what I don’t,” he said. “I’m more interested in producing when I’m doing so with a large studio, so some of the more detailed decisions I don’t need to say yes or no to … I’m more interested in the larger picture of it all.”