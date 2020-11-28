December means winter will officially be here and we are facing a couple of very cold and snowy months in Wyoming. As darkness falls in December, the brilliant stars of the Summer Triangle (Altair, Vega and Deneb) are still visible midway up in the western sky and a few hours later you’ll notice Cygnus standing upright above the western horizon. You can obviously see why parts of Cygnus are called the Northern Cross. The bottom star of the Northern Cross is Alberio; a beautiful telescopic double star showing contrasting colors of gold and blue. High in the sky is the Great Square of Pegasus with the Andromeda Galaxy nearby. If you can spot the Andromeda Galaxy with the naked eye, you are looking at an object over two million light years from Earth. Facing east, you will see several winter treasures. Pleiades is a small glowing cluster of stars that look like a shimmering tiny dipper. Below Pleiades you’ll find a fiery red star known as Aldebaran and a golden star to its left known as Capella. The best known constellation of winter is Orion and you’ll easily pick out the three brilliant stars marking Orion’s belt along the eastern horizon. The brilliant star Sirius rises later in the evening below Orion’s belt. If you are somewhere really dark, you’ll the see the MilkyWay over the eastern horizon stretching overhead and ending on the western horizon.
During these cold months of December, January and February, the winter evening skies look brighter and sharper. I’ve heard people attribute this to the air being crisper and clearer because of our cold weather. In reality it is because we are looking into the nearby spiral arm of our Milky Way Galaxy. The sun belongs to this spiral arm, and because we are close to this spiral arm where there are several gigantic stars, we see more bright stars at this time of the year than any other season.
The bright planets Jupiter and Saturn can be found to the southwest. They start December a little over 2 degrees apart. Keep watching these two gas giant planets as they get closer to each other until their spectacular conjunction on Dec. 21 when they are only 0.1 degree apart, which is roughly 1/5th the diameter of a full moon. This conjunction will be the planets closest conjunction since 1623 and they won’t be this close again until 2080. Jupiter and Saturn pair up in the sky roughly every 20 years. The two planets are so close for this conjunction they are both visible in the same field of view in small telescopes! You can catch Jupiter and Saturn above a crescent moon on Dec. 16 about an hour after sunset.
The Geminid meteor shower is one of the best and most reliable meteor showers, peaking this year on the evening of Dec. 13 going in to the morning of Dec. 14. There will be no interference from the moon this year. The best time to try and observe meteors is after 11 p.m. on Dec. 13 through the early morning hours of Dec. 14. The radiant of the Geminds is highest at 1 a.m. when you might be lucky enough to see up to 100 meteors an hour – even though not all of them will be very bright. The Geminids can have some very bright meteors and can be seen from Dec. 4-17.
This time of year the sun rises and sets a little bit further south each day, and we notice daylight continues to get shorter while nights get longer until the first day of winter. Winter in the northern hemisphere (and in our time zone specifically) arrives this year at 3:05 a.m. on Dec. 21 when the sun reaches its farthest point south of the celestial equator. Although this is the technically the shortest day of the year because it has the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year, it doesn’t seem that way to some people. It depends if you are an early riser or not. More people observe sunsets than sunrises and at mid-northern latitudes the earliest sunsets occur the first week of December then slowly get later by a few minutes each week. The latest sunrises don’t occur until the beginning of January. So depending on what time of day you notice the sunrise or sunset it can vary what days seem to be the shortest to you. All I know is right now I seem to drive to and from work with the sun in my face and it’s too low in the sky to block out with a visor.
The end of December also offers you a beautiful celestial dazzling star to ring in the New Year. Sirius is the brightest star in our night sky and reaches it highest point in the sky at midnight on New Year’s Eve. If you go out at midnight and face due south you’ll find a dazzling brilliant star about 1/3 way up in the sky from the horizon. Many of us watch a brilliant, shining ball fall at midnight to usher in the New Year but how cool is it that we have a brilliant, shining star in the sky to mark the beginning of a New Year as well! Not to worry if you miss seeing Sirius at midnight on New Year’s Eve; you can catch it at pretty much the same spot at midnight the first week of January as well.