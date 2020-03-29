I know. The world isn’t the most fun place right now. Many of us are working from home, some of us are taking care of kids whose spring break started way too early, and all of us are trying to navigate a new game called “How Many Shopping Trips Will It Take To Find Basic Necessities?”
But all hope is not lost. We have each other, we have nature, and we have this near-limitless resource called the internet that many of us have access to. It’s time to have some fun!
For those who miss outdoor activities
1) Get outside – but be smart about it.
There’s a reason several parks, including Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, closed this week. Sure, taking advantage of no National Park Service entrance fees sounds like a great idea, but crowding around some of nature’s most beautiful sites isn’t smart when there’s a global pandemic to worry about. Instead, think small for now. Try to take one 10- or 15-minute walk, run or bike ride around the block whenever the weather allows, and do it alone or with a small group of two or three. If you’re in a group, stay the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved distance of six feet apart, especially if you’re not living together. Try to avoid city parks where people might still be congregating, but if you go early enough in the morning or late enough in the day, it might be worth driving by to see if the crowds have died down.
2) Ride a roller coaster without leaving your living room.
I’m not the least bit ashamed to admit I’ve been doing this long before this pandemic. Me and virtual theme park rides go way back to elementary school, when I was a scared little fourth grader about to go on my first trip to Walt Disney World. (I’m devastatingly afraid of the unknown, so I needed a preview of these rides to see what I was getting into). Simply type “Ride-through – insert theme park name here” into YouTube and you’ll find a seemingly endless supply of POV rider videos showing you the full experience of that attraction. Some great accounts to check out on YouTube are SoCal Attractions 360, CoasterForce and World Of Theme Parks. (Editor’s note: Just FYI, no video will ever fully grasp the greatness that is Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, so skip that video and start saving your money to enjoy that ride in person.)
3) Say hi to the zoo animals.
Again, I was exposed to this phenomenon several years ago, and I have my animal-obsessed mother to thank for that. Several zoos across the nation and the world have adopted the practice of setting up webcams so anyone with internet access can see their animals, and now is the perfect time to show them some love while they’re not getting any in-person visitors. America’s most-visited zoo (according to Travel + Leisure), San Diego Zoo, has perhaps the best selection of cameras to choose from at https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams. You can hang out with penguins, pandas, baboons, polar bears, giraffes, koalas and more – just don’t be offended if they’re sleeping. You can check back in on them later.
For those trying to keep kids entertained:
1) Build a fort.
This probably sounds like the most unoriginal suggestion you’ve read in a long time, but come on. Think about all the good times to be had in a fort. And they’re free! Gather as many blankets as you can find, grab the least expensive chairs in your house and then get to work. Stacks of books make excellent weights to keep blankets in place from personal experience, but Buzzfeed Nifty’s YouTube video “How To Make The Coziest Blanket Fort Ever” takes it several steps further and suggests using binder clips, tape, clothespins, string and even wooden dowels (with brooms as an acceptable alternative) to elevate your fort game. They also lined their fort with pillows and couch cushions, the latter of which I’m upset for not thinking of myself.
2) Try learning a language – or at least some new words.
So this isn’t a good option for all families, but those who are sick of their homeschool curriculum can definitely switch things up by bringing a new language into the mix. I’m personally a big fan of the free app Duolingo (you’d think I’d be fluent after seven years of French classes, but I’m most definitely not, so I use this when I feel like a refresher), but my research concluded that this app is best suited for those over the age of 13. A quick Google search revealed many other online language-learning programs for younger kids, and the one that popped up the most was Little Pim. This online program contains programs for 12 languages and is made for children ages 0-6. The subscription costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, but you can also begin a free three-day trial anytime. Visit www.littlepim.com to learn more and to get a kickstart on teaching your kids to be smarter than you.
3) Use your imagination.
Sure, video games, board games and good, old-fashioned parlor games are always good ways to pass the time and have a laugh, but there’s something special about coming up with a game on the spot. Before I got into journalism, I was a babysitter, nanny, camp counselor and swim teacher, and my favorite way to get kids engaged was to present them with a mission. Sometimes the mission wasn’t fun – like getting them to tidy up their cabin or put their head underwater for the first time – but the way they got there always was. Need help disinfecting the house? Give everyone a wipe and tell them that a fairy/witch/wizard/etc. came by earlier and cast a spell when they weren’t looking. Everything they touched in the past hour will disappear before dinner if they don’t wipe it down, and voila! You’ve got a clean house. For something less magic and cleaning-based, come up with a story that incorporates all their favorite toys. Tell them their stuffed animals are even more sick of staying home than they are, because their toys never leave the house, so they need to put on a show for them in the living room to give them some extra entertainment. What’s cuter than a spontaneous talent show with an audience of stuffed animals?
For those in need of stress relief:
1) Give yoga a try.
It sounds cliche, because so many people are doing it, but it really can make a difference. The popular yoga app Down Dog is currently free until April 1, or you can go to YouTube and type in “yoga tutorials” for a sea of free videos. No yoga mat? No problem. Grab a clean towel (or two to layer on top of each other for extra thickness if you can) and spread it out on the floor. If you’re not in the mood to be active but want a similarly calming effect, download the app Headspace (there’s a great free version) and learn how to meditate. Sometimes all you need is 10 minutes of quiet reflection – while maintaining proper posture – to get you back on track.
2) Play some music and get moving.
Remember when you were an angsty teen and you’d run to your room in a fit, blast music, and just jump up and down? (Or scream into a pillow and write angry diary entries?) All of these are still good options, but there are also more productive adult versions of decompressing that involve moving. I’m biased because I grew up with the dance studio as my greatest escape, but the Nintendo game “Just Dance” is a great way to get off the couch, enjoy some upbeat music and release some endorphins. No video gaming console? Type “Just Dance” into YouTube (no, YouTube did not sponsor this article) and follow along to the same video you would see on your screen if you were playing the actual game. (Editor’s note: There are several kids versions on YouTube, as well, that have proven to be quite popular in my mom’s kindergarten classroom).
3) Make some lists, or just write in general.
This doesn’t work for everyone, but those of us desperately in need of some way to regain control can find some comfort in simply writing everything from a list of what essentials we need on our next grocery store venture or something less practical, but equally meaningful, such as a list of what we have to be grateful for right now. Writing our thoughts down in some sort of organized or purposeful fashion – whether that means making a list, journaling or even writing poetry – can help us regain an understanding of our current reality without overthinking it too much. It can also be an exercise in escape if you feel like making a list of more fun topics, like 10 cities you want to visit as soon as possible when we no longer need to social distance, or the 10 music artists you’re most looking forward to seeing live when they’re playing concerts again.