You know an interview is going to be fun when the first few minutes is just the interviewee trying to get to know the journalist.
That’s exactly what happened during our recent phone conversation with singer, songwriter and actor Lyle Lovett, who’s headed to Wyoming with his acoustic group to perform Thursday at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
After Lovett asked yours truly where she went to school, where she was from, etc., some common ground emerged: Lovett studied journalism at Texas A&M University, where he wrote for the student paper and learned that journalism was most definitely not his calling (but gained a respect for those in the media industry nonetheless).
Four Grammy Awards, one Texas State Musician title and 14 albums later, it’s clear that writing and performing music was his calling, not writing articles, and he’s never looked back.
You’ve played in Cheyenne before, correct? What do you like about playing here?
Yes, we’ve played at the Cheyenne Civic Center before, and you know, it’s interesting to me, your people. My audiences are pretty consistent from one side of the country to another. It takes people with a certain sensibility to want to listen to my songs, and audiences are friendly and engaging everywhere we play. Sometimes out West, though, they can be a little more vocal, which I particularly enjoy. I’ve always felt welcomed in Wyoming, and we’ve probably played Cheyenne more than anywhere else in Wyoming.
I’ve worked for years with John Hagen, who’s from Casper, and that’s one reason I’m at home in Wyoming. I’m usually there with a native, but he called about 10 days before the tour started and said he got his ruptured ear drum repaired, so he opted to do that instead of come on tour with us. This will be my first time playing in Wyoming without John, but it’s nice touching his home base when we’re there. Those wide open spaces – there’s something about the lay of the land that affects the way you feel and you think.
How does your upbringing outside Houston help you connect with Wyomingites?
Yes, there are commonalities. I come from a farming family – both my parents worked in town, but grandfather was a farmer, and I did farm work growing up. There’s something about the independent feeling of the people in Wyoming, the self-sufficient, independent and responsible nature of people that reminds me of how I grew up. Hardworking, too – that all reminds me of home.
A lot of genres are thrown out when describing your music. How would you describe your sound?
I’ve always been well supported by the folks I’ve been in business with. They’ve always supported my creative approach, which is really just to write songs across the board in terms of musical genres. My parents had country records, and jazz and blues records, and I listened to them all, and I never felt the need to pick only one style because some lyrical ideas suit themselves to one kind of music better than another, so I just kind of let this one idea determine where the song goes musically. I don’t start out in my mind thinking, “I want to write a blues or country song,” I let the lyrical idea shape the musical part of it. It’s really people who don’t listen to country music who think of me as country.
Why do you think you never felt the need to fit into a specific musical box?
Living in Houston, it’s a big media market, and we had all kinds of music to listen to, so my musical taste is a reflection of my exposure to the modern world. I grew up liking all kinds of music, never felt the need to declare an allegiance to one style. When I was in high school, I had friends who played acoustic guitar like I did, and we listened and appreciated songs that were acoustic guitar driven. I graduated in 1975, and in that time, artists who played acoustic guitar were pop artists like James Taylor. You could listen to a pop song on the radio and hear the acoustic guitar as the main part of the arrangement.
How has the music industry’s take on labels changed since you started in 1986?
I think things are more open than they used to be. I think the borders have come down in a way, and different genres have incorporated aspects of one another. You hear that in country music, you know, a lot of modern country music you hear on the radio is rock ‘n’ roll or pop, so you do hear that. We don’t live in a world anymore where we’re not exposed to everything, so it’s really difficult to not be affected by everything you hear and not want to reflect that, I think. So it’s not as though we know only one thing, and in the early days, people would be isolated geographically from one another and would learn what was closest to them, which makes for a wonderful experience.
As I travel across the country, one of the things I love is regional differences, but they’ve become fewer and fewer.
I sound like an old guy when I say it, but we’ve lost something when we’ve lost our regional differences; that’s one thing I love about being out West.
In Wyoming, in particular, when you’re in Wyoming, you know you’re in Wyoming. If nothing else, you notice there’s a little more space between people, and I think it gives people a chance to relate to each other in an open way and perhaps a more friendly way.
My uncle talks about how crowded it’s become in Houston, where we live, and he says, “You put too many chickens in a chicken coop, and see what happens.”