It’s hard to say what leads a listener to consider a band’s sound “mature.” It might be the subject matter of the songwriting, the musicality, the heavy undertones of an album or an indescribable demeanor when a group takes the stage.

The songwriting, instrumental composition and intimate care put into the production process are intrinsic signs of a group’s mentality — the culmination of their experiences and the execution of their vision being byproducts of the whole.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

