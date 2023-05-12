It’s hard to say what leads a listener to consider a band’s sound “mature.” It might be the subject matter of the songwriting, the musicality, the heavy undertones of an album or an indescribable demeanor when a group takes the stage.
The songwriting, instrumental composition and intimate care put into the production process are intrinsic signs of a group’s mentality — the culmination of their experiences and the execution of their vision being byproducts of the whole.
But if one were to try and identify the source of a band’s sound, it would be difficult to argue against one idea — vulnerability.
In other words, Wynona has it figured out.
The Laramie-based alternative band has had six years to refine and realign its sound since its debut album, “Rest Is History,” released in 2017. The differences in the group’s music between then and now are nuanced, the improvements subtle, but the band sounds born anew on their sophomore follow-up, “Great Big Room,” which became available across all major streaming platforms today.
Among other events that have occurred between the two albums are the death of a band member, lineup changes, graduation from college and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which have influenced the band’s latest effort.
The album marks a personal evolution for Rob Joyce, lead singer/guitarist and primary songwriter for Wynona, who spoke to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday about the strides the band has made to get to where it is today.
“I had a long time to reflect on what I was doing with my life,” Joyce said. “There are parts of it that are relational, like how my relationships with friends and family have changed over time. My own relationship with mental health and dealing with anxiety and things throughout my life, that’s a big part of the record.
“The title is kind of putting all that in this box, or a room, and evaluating it as a time and place.”
The art of songwriting is only as effective as the songwriter is honest. This, aside from his refined vocal performance on the new album (there’s more confidence to his wispy delivery), is possibly the most significant musical stride Joyce made over the past six years.
“I think the lyrics in this album are a lot more impactful,” Joyce said. “I think I’ve just gotten better at writing; it’s something that I have been working on. The song (“Great Big Room”), in particular, is definitely just facing that stuff, reflecting on how your own emotions and the way you deal with them impacts other people.
“Just asking other folks to be in that room with you is uncomfortable sometimes. I think that theme carries throughout all the songs.”
“Great Big Room” is Wynona at its most concise execution yet, and, in many ways, it’s a far cry from their first effort.
There’s still plenty that Joyce can appreciate about “Rest Is History,” but there’s a lot he could stand to change upon revisiting the project. Production could have been tighter and song structures refined to better encapsulate one simplified theme or idea, rather than a conglomeration of several concepts.
Fine-tuning has resulted in a band that, for maybe the first time, sounds like themselves, with co-members Larson Lind, Connor Novotny and Curtis Harnish finding a healthy balance in contributing creatively to Wynona’s output.
“I think we’re all feeling really comfortable in our spaces. To me, that means that whatever our individual influences, (authenticity) has come out in this record, and that’s a good place to be,” he said. “When we play live, I can feel that translating to everyone knowing, ‘They wrote this part. They know what they’re doing, and they’re not trying to like sound like this drummer or this song that they really like.’”
As for songwriting, Joyce came to realize that he didn’t need “poetic and flowery” language laced with metaphors and personification — he, and Wynona, needed to strip things back and trust in the emotion of their performance.
Initial impressions are best pulled from the lead single and title track, “Great Big Room,” where Joyce exposes his struggle with anxiety and how his behavior affects others over a synthesizer reminiscent of a darker new-wave song.
“Sometimes I see that light inside your eyes
“You care, it’s too much to bare when I’m feeling like
“I walked into this great big room, afraid I’ll never really leave
“Or see that old part of my soul that finds it so easy to be.”
Themes throughout the album extend beyond an exploration of anxiety and depression. The instrumentation also shows a diverse range of capabilities from the band, with songs like “Something New” and “Time Runs Together” displays surprising restraint for a band that had previously dabbled with dissonant explosions of guitar.
“Tired Words” is a simple and contained track written to be catchy, almost poking fun at its own melodramatic malaise. The song plays like an established alt-radio hit, with Joyce immediately ensnaring the listener with the melodic opening line, “I feel like I could sleep for 17 years.”
A track like “The Lighthouse” slows things down, while “Separate Ways” slaps the listener with an unexplored dissonance of searing single notes and a downbeat drum beat that show the band’s range by creating a dreary, post-hardcore atmosphere.
Though “Great Big Room” has been released, Joyce and the rest of the band don’t intend to wait another six years before their next album. The band is currently concluding a string of regional shows, including a performance tonight at the Ruffed Up Duck Saloon in Laramie.
More shows are coming, which means more time and more experience will lead the band farther down the path that they’ve begun to pave for themselves, growing ever closer to the future they envision for Wynona.
“I really love this new record,” Joyce said. “I’m really excited to see where we can keep pushing into. I don’t think that growth has stopped at all. And all the songs that I’m most proud of on this record were the most recently written ones, so I’m just interested in continuing the process with this band and see where it goes.”