...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM MDT Saturday. There will
be a lull in strong winds from late this afternoon through late
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425,
426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts greater
than 50 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and west of
Interstate 25.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, very low relative humidity, and warm temperatures
can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
A hundred years ago, that’s the advice great-great-grandma might have whispered. A lady always moves quietly and demurely, but purposefully, uses discretion in her costume, never raises her voice, and never, ever allows too much of her leg to show. Knees together, but covered. And if great-great-grandma could read ”Skirts” by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, wow, would she be surprised.
Many hundred years ago, everybody wore a skirt, though it wasn’t called a skirt then. It was a toga, kilt, tunic, robe that could be embellished to reflect one’s status; it was mostly unisex and quite egalitarian. Then came the Middle Ages, and a double-standard in fashion: men’s clothing allowed more showing off, while women were deemed immodest for doing the same.
As years passed, women wore whatever they wanted, as long as it was a gown or dress. Even well into the last century, pants-wearing in public was generally frowned upon.
Today, says Chrisman-Campbell, many women still choose skirts, though great-great-Grandma might’ve worn a flowy silk dress from designer Mariano Fortuny that harked back to togas and Grecian goddesses. If she played tennis, she may have started out in long dresses that caught in her heels as she dove for a ball, until 1919, when tennis pro Suzanne Lenglen stepped onto the court in a calf-length sleeveless dress.
Coco Chanel introduced women to the anytime LBD (“little black dress”), which could be embellished up or down, while Elsa Schiaparelli did the same with the wrap dress. Hollywood made the strapless gown glamorous, and teenagers made it popular. Marilyn Monroe put the “naked dress” in the gossip columns.
Hemlines have gone up, thanks, in part, to Mary Quant, and they went down, thanks to a mini backlash and the “prairie look.” They swept the ground in everyday wear before settling into a whatever-works-for-you length. And now, says Chrisman-Campbell, we’ve come full circle and “pants are no longer the only option for men, either.”
Lift “Skirts,” and you may notice that leg-baring attire isn’t the only thing you’ll learn about. Chrisman-Campbell is more expansive, with the story of several styles of dresses, designers, a good bit of cultural history and, to some extent, women’s history. Those things widen what could have been a hemmed-in story.
Still, despite that this book is chock-full of little-known information for the average fashionista, and what’s here is interesting, you might wonder about what’s not included. Big-closet owners may notice holes in the narrative here or there; there’s not much about some rather influential fashions and too much about others, and a lot about specific designers that the average reader might not recognize. Moreover, the impact of it all on society and women’s rights sometimes seems frustratingly brief.
The reader who makes fashion a passion may find this book too shallow in its coverage and missing a few stitches overall. The reader who loves clothes and wants a lively, fun and light read, though, will think that “Skirts” is the bee’s knees.