Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church member Anna Papadopoulos, center, accepts a delivery of fresh souvlaki from volunteer Matthew Wallace, right, during the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival in the Frontier Days Exhibit Hall on Sept. 16, 2022.
Tradition is about keeping things as they once were. But sometimes, a change is in order.
Changes often come with the passing of a torch, especially when it comes to a beloved community event like the Cheyenne Greek Festival, hosted by the congregation at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Christian Church.
This year, Taylor Olson, a longtime member of the church and participant in the annual cultural celebration, decided to take the step into a leadership position with the Greek Festival. He will now serve as co-chair aside longtime organizer George Costopoulos.
“I started by taking naps on the floor during the event,” Olson said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been (there) my entire life. Even when I called my parents to tell them that I was going to be chairman this year, they said, ‘We’re not surprised at all. We knew that was coming at some point.’”
Olson is bringing some changes with him.
Relax. They’re good changes. Simple changes.
In a basic, but highly requested adjustment, organizers are doing away with a token/cash system. Now, attendees can purchase food and drinks by credit card, instead of exchanging cash for coins to make purchases.
Renovations to signage and the festival’s layout have steadily improved over the years, with help from the community. T
hey’ve also decided to allocate more funds gained from the festival to the local nonprofit Family Promise of Cheyenne, which provides temporary shelter to homeless families.
Otherwise, the Greek Festival will stick to the traditional food, drink, dance and general celebration that has made it a key community event for the city.
“Cheyenne has grown to love this event so much that we feel a bit of an obligation to keep it going forward for the people of Cheyenne,” Olson said. “We love to celebrate our heritage with them, and give them a chance to have that experience of being Greek for a day, where they can come in and have the Greek food and have the Greek desserts and experience the Greek dancing and the environment as a whole.”
Though younger, Olson knows that the tradition of the festival is crucial to its success. Making it more accessible to the masses with these small changes is just a way to ensure that the community event remains relevant in the future.
It’s more than an internal gathering of the lively Greek community centralized at Constantine & Helen — it’s a regional attraction, one that survived the pandemic shutdown and intends to live on.
“I have watched this my entire life, and I’ve been able to see the joy that (the event) provides the community of Cheyenne more than anything else,” Olson said. “I grew up in the dance group — I was a part of the Cheyenne Greek Dancers for years and years — and to see the joy that it provides the community is my internal driving factor, amongst many other things.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.