NEW YORK — Hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg and groundbreaking Latin music superstar Gloria Estefan highlight a diverse list of new inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

They’re part of a seven-member 2023 class that also includes Harlem-born R&B producer Teddy Riley, Electric Light Orchestra co-founder Jeff Lynne and Nigerian-born British singer-songwriter Sade, organizers announced Wednesday.

