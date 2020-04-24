Craving a soundtrack to your sadness during this social distancing period? We’ve got you, just click here.
“Dancing On My Own” by Robyn
Body Talk Pt. 1
Who hasn’t spent at least a couple afternoons of quarantine by dancing around their living room? This pop hit off the Swedish songstress Robyn’s fifth studio album got enough people grooving to be nominated for a 2011 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.
“Don’t Stand So Close To Me” by The Police
Zenyatta Mondatta
Even the fuzz are practicing social distancing these days. Enjoy the iconic band’s 1980 classic or watch the April 9 YouTube video for which Jimmy Fallon and his “Tonight Show” Band, The Roots, recorded a social distancing remix.
“Kiss Me Thru The Phone” by Soulja Boy
iSouljaBoyTellem
Whether you’re a hip-hop/rap fan or not, you probably caught yourself bopping your head to this on the car radio at some point during 2008. Crank it loud for those unable to be with their loved ones during this pandemic.
“U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer
Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em
Here’s another hip-hop/rap banger that inspired a generation – though this one’s influence spilled over into not only dance culture, but fashion (i.e. “hammer pants,” or “parachute pants”). Slip into your lowest-riding trousers and celebrate staying away from others.
“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd
Wish You Were Here
The title track for the ninth studio album by the English rock band was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. Turn it up loud and think about the people you miss most while social distancing.
“Looking for Space” by John Denver
Windsong
Like the last song on our list, this country tune was released in 1975. It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s easy listening chart not long after said release, Denver’s seventh to top that chart, so kick back and hit play.
“In My Room” by The Beach Boys
Surfer Girl
This 1963 radio smash remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 11 weeks, peaking at No. 23 the year it was released. Close your bedroom door, close your eyes and turn this on while pretending you’re on a tropical island far away.
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” by David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
No Zip Code
Who better to reassure us during this turbulent time than two of country’s brightest stars? The song reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay chart, becoming Murphy’s first No.1 since 1995’s “Dust on the Bottle.”
“Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony featuring Ty Dolla $ign
7/27
This dream team won best collaboration at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2016 American Music Awards for this sizzling pop anthem. Don’t put it on when you’re actually working, though, because the urge to dance will be too distracting.
“Loca” by Shakira featuring El Cata
Sale el Sol
Feel like you’re going crazy? Lean into the madness and dance along to the song that earned Colombia’s most famous emigrant a nomination for Top Latin Song at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. We’re not judging – it’s OK if your hips lie.
“Blue Skies” by Willie Nelson
Stardust
Wish you could go camping at Curt Gowdy State Park, or hiking in one of Wyoming’s majestic national parks? Nelson is here to remind you that brighter, recreation-filled days lie ahead, and Mother Nature will still be around when this is all over.
“Bad Bad News” by Leon Bridges
Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand / Bad Bad News
Unlike the last song, this R&B/soul jam doesn’t appear optimistic, but the lyrics “But I made a good, good thing out of bad, bad news” sends a positive message that we could all use right now.
“Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa
Future Nostalgia
This is a heartbreaking period of history we’re living through, but this new pop hit will make you want to forget your sorrows and dance the night away (it’s also full of COVID-19-friendly lyrics like “I should’ve stayed at home.”).
“Lonely” by Akon
Trouble
The hip-hopper most known for the explicit “Smack That” proved he has a sensitive side with this heartfelt (yet surprisingly upbeat) breakup song. Ignore the annoying cartoon voice in the chorus and think about those you can’t wait to hang out with when this is all over.
“Stay Happy” by Broken Social Scene
Hug of Thunder
The title track off this alternative/indie band’s most recent studio album will transport you to a galaxy far, far away, where pandemics are nonexistent. This one is best enjoyed with your eyes closed and toe tapping.