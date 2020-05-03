Real musicians can make music with whatever they have in front of them, wherever they are. We’ve all sat next to one at a gathering that turned into their own personal jam session, lap drums and all.
However, those same musicians are currently being asked to adapt like never before without the chance to perform for live (in-person) audiences. In response, local bands such as Southern Fryed are finding ways to spread their music while also supporting their community.
On March 27, the red dirt country band played its first of four (soon to be five) livestreamed shows at local businesses to bring awareness to said businesses’ services that remain available, such as curbside and delivery – an idea that had been brewing before the COVID-19 pandemic ever hit Wyoming.
“Before all this went down, we had been talking about streaming some of our live shows to kind of reach more fans out there who can’t attend because they live in another state or city or just couldn’t make it,” said frontman Russ Brown. “And then when this pandemic came about, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s think about doing some livestreams because we had a bunch of shows canceled on us.”
The decision was based on both a want and a need to connect with fans and followers, Brown added. Southern Fryed’s five members – Keith Guille, Mitch Thomas, Tim Howard, Andy Woods and Brown – wanted to offer a show to the people who would have been at their canceled spring performances, but they also wanted to do something that would have a positive effect beyond the joy of live music.
By utilizing now-(nearly)empty bars and restaurants as venues for Facebook Live performances, the group is able to simultaneously promote its music and the business where they’re playing, giving shoutouts to current deals or new ordering practices. At the same time, the band has its Paypal and Venmo accounts (along with a link to their merchandise site) listed next to the video feed as a “virtual tip jar.”
“If fans enjoy what they’re hearing, they can pitch in a little,” Brown said. “They throw some money in there, and then (often) order some curbside or delivery from where we’re performing at.”
So far, the concept is working. After shows at The Outlaw Saloon, The Office Bar and Grill, Dog Haus and Sanford’s, every business has reported a spike in sales the day of the performance, and some people have been tipping – which Brown said is particularly helpful to band members because without the tour dates they originally had scheduled for this spring and early summer, it’ll be hard to pay some of their bills.
Southern Fryed’s last traditional concert was March 14 at the Sundance in Fort Collins, Colorado, so it’s been nearly two months since they played for a group of people they could reach out and engage with. Brown admits he never expected to have to play to a room of only people working in a kitchen, but he and the other members overcome this challenge by hyping each other up and reminding themselves they’re still playing for plenty of people, they’re just on the other side of a computer screen in their own homes.
They also find it comforting that playing for a crowd on social media means they get feedback in real time.
“What’s been kind of neat is the drummer and keyboardist watch the feed and they see comments go through, so after a few songs, we’ll respond to those comments through the camera,” Brown said. “It’s kind of cool to get that different type of interaction with them, a real-time interaction, instead of waiting to go on a break or before or after a show to talk to them.”
The band continues to think of new ways to keep their audiences engaged, Brown added, and they’re making the best of the current situation by using this time off the touring circuit to write new material and continue to rehearse, constantly bettering themselves as musicians.
Much of this new material is being debuted during the livestream concerts, which gives fans an added incentive to tune in.
“We’re focusing on really making good, productive use of the time we have on our hands now to really put some good music together. So that way, when we get back to doing live shows again, the shows will completely change,” Brown said. “The show they’re going to see the next time they see us live will be completely different.”
And he means that in the best way possible. He thinks all musicians, in fact, will be more ready to perform than ever before once we’re allowed to gather in front of stages again.
“We just look forward to being back and seeing everybody live,” Brown said. “These concerts that bands will be putting out when we go back on the road will be big parties – some of the best concerts people have ever heard.”