David Soules has a secret bucket list of dream acts he’s always wanted to book. He’s already checked two off the list locally – Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers – but there’s a few more he’s hoping to snag for the venue he’s about to start managing:
The Lincoln.
Soules most recently served as booking manager for the city of Cheyenne from August 2017 until this March. As a longtime fan of historic theaters, he was thrilled by the opportunity to schedule the first live events in decades at the theater-turned-movie house that multi-business owners Jon and Renee Jelinek bought last year.
In August, the Jelineks started a crowdfunding campaign to renovate the space, and construction has been underway since last fall. As the interior starts to come together, the natural next step was to hire someone with extensive booking experience.
“I’m most looking forward to helping them get it running from the ground up,” Soules said by phone. “I’m really happy that Jon and Renee are both music lovers like myself, and I hope the staff we get are, too.”
Soules’ background in booking goes back to more than a decade ago, when the Casper native was based in Chicago and working as the lighting director for the show “Sesame Street Live!” He moved back to Wyoming in 2010 after taking a job as theater manager of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, a position he held for a little less than seven years.
Throughout that period, Soules said, he helped restore and develop the historic Gryphon Theater, bringing in big acts such as Mumford & Sons, Tech N9ne and Gregory Alan Isakov.
In 2017, his wife got a job in Cheyenne, so the family moved to the capital city, and he got his most recent job with the city.
“I loved working with the people at the city of Cheyenne,” he said. “What we did there over the past couple years really changed the culture of the Civic Center and the city (such as) with Fridays on the Plaza, and I’ve offered to assist with booking in the future and to sit on committees.”
What was appealing to him about The Lincoln, however, is all the shows he could book there that he couldn’t at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Soules said he and his team with the city usually had to stick to headline acts and other shows they knew would sell well to their older demographic. They were using government funds, so they were careful to only book performances that would satisfy a demand from the community while also making money.
At The Lincoln, the possibilities feel somewhat endless. Rap, hip-hop, burlesque – why not?
“Being a private venue versus a public venue – the capacity is about 1,200-1,400, so about the same size as the Civic Center – I think it will just lend itself to more rock concerts and shows I enjoy,” Soules said by phone. “Getting back to an independent – you get a little more flexibility with what you can book, and the operating costs are a little bit lower, so you can bring in lesser-known shows, maybe take a risk on something that doesn’t have a huge following, but there might be some interest in.”
Other than the freedom of working for an independent venue, Soules noted the intimacy of the theater and its sound and lighting systems as several other aspects of working for The Lincoln that are most exciting. His background is in lighting production, so Soules said he knows a good production quality when he sees one, and The Lincoln’s will be unlike any other music venue in the state.
“We are so thrilled that the timing lined up perfectly for Dave to join our team here,” said The Lincoln co-founder Renee Jelinek. “He is the perfect person for this position. He brings experience in all aspects of operating a venue like this, and complements our skills really well. We are happy to be able to have hired someone local for this position, as well ... He has done amazing things for the city of Cheyenne already, so we can’t wait to see what he is able to do at The Lincoln.”
He officially assumes his position – the name of which was up for debate during our interview, but is now listed as venue manager on his LinkedIn page – this month, and Soules said he’s already helped out with everything from picking sound and lighting equipment to setting up email and Adobe accounts.
He doesn’t want to talk in terms of any certainties yet because everything was paused after live events were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the plan is to work closely with the Jelineks, along with employees at Live Nation and AEG, to hopefully attract several acts already passing through Denver and the rest of the Front Range this summer (or later, if the ban on large events remains for several more months) to add a stop in Cheyenne.
“(The pandemic is) kind of a mixed blessing (for the venue), I think, because there was a rush to try to get the venue up and running by early May, and that’s been pushed back,” Soules said. “It’s a mixed thing. We want to get it up and running and cover operating costs as soon as possible, but this gives us a little more time to do some planning and construction and get everything in place … I guess the big takeaway is that we didn’t have to cancel anything.”
Several other venues in town already cater to country acts, Soules noted, so when the space is finally up and running, he and the Jelineks are hoping to host more genres that don’t often come to Cheyenne, such as EDM and more modern rock, rather than mainly classic rock.
Another goal is to schedule a mix of national headliners, little-known acts and local bands. Soules said he wants to support local promoters such as Hamilton Byrd with Blue Pig Presents, but also book as many local bands as possible to open for larger acts. These actions will hopefully provide a financial boost to the local music scene, rather than just the large concert promotion companies that represent national touring acts.
And the gesture isn’t going unnoticed.
“The single best asset (The Lincoln team) acquired is David Soules,” said Byrd. “That guy wears so many different damn hats – talent buyer, venue manager, light designers, grant writer, mentor – the list goes on. He’s a wealth of knowledge, a trusted friend, a skilled communicator and probably the best-networked person I know.”
Byrd went on to say that he’s appreciated Soules ever since his days in Laramie, when they worked on several Gryphon Theatre shows together, and he looks forward to partnering on several soon-to-be-released events.
“I would like to support local musicians as much as possible and pay them a decent amount, not just for exposure – pay them for their worth and time and all the effort they put in,” he continued. “That’s the neat thing about this career path I’ve taken is I can book the bands I want to bring – I don’t know every band in the world, and I’m always trying to listen and discover new music, and if there’s enough people telling me to book a band, we’re going to do it.”