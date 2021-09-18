How an arts organization treats its performers says a lot about its values. And anyone who’s been in the lineup for a Cheyenne Concert Association season knows its leaders value hospitality.
Whenever time permits, President Dorothy Gould and board member Rita Basom treat that month’s artist to a home-cooked meal before their performance. Breaking bread with the out-of-towners is the women’s preferred way to make them feel welcome, but many chairs at Gould and Basom’s dinner tables were empty last year.
Like all arts organizations, Cheyenne Concert Association’s season was cut short in March 2020. But the duo is happy to announce CCA is back for a jam-packed 2021-22 season.
“Beginning in 1934, the Cheyenne Concert Association brought high-quality performances to the community at affordable prices, and that continued right up until the spring of 2020,” Basom said. “COVID-19 derailed the [last] season … but we have not given up on presenting the performing arts in Cheyenne!”
CCA is a nonprofit, completely volunteer-run organization that aims to provide Laramie County with a variety of quality, affordable entertainment. Typically those entertaining outings are confined to concerts, but this season’s lineup also includes a comedian/magician to keep things light in an era when everyone could use a laugh.
All events are scheduled through partner Allied Concert Services, a Plymouth, Minnesota-based booking company that connects venues with artists. Gould said as soon as the Allied artists got the green light to perform earlier this year, she quickly booked CCA’s whole lineup.
This season, one of Gould and Basom’s main focuses is the return of CCA’s outreach events with local music students. Whether it’s a special concert just for the children or an opportunity to perform with the traveling artist at the public concert, the duo is always looking for ways to educate and inspire young musicians and concertgoers.
“We’re committed to reaching out to the schools to try to involve the next generation,” Basom said. “Because if you don’t train people to attend the live events, they won’t. So we’re kind of hoping to train the next generation of audience members. … some of those kids would never see something like this if it wasn’t brought into the schools.”
“And the other thing that’s really neat about it is we’ve got several of the schools to get the kids … to play a song or two, just to show off our local talent,” Gould added. “You’d be amazed how talented young people are here. … It makes me very proud to see.”
Just like in previous seasons, Gould said that through a partnership with five concert groups in neighboring states, season ticket holders can present a ticket from any CCA show for free admission at a concert at Loveland, Colorado’s Roberta L. Price Auditorium; Fort Morgan, Colorado’s Glenn Miller Auditorium; Holyoke, Colorado’s Holyoke High School Auditorium and Kimball, Nebraska’s Harry E. McNees Auditorium.