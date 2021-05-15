Steely Dead to bring its unique blend of Steely Dan and Grateful Dead to The Lincoln

Certain music is better off experienced alone in your room, while other music is undoubtedly best enjoyed in a crowd of sweaty, swaying concertgoers.
Colorado-based tribute band Steely Dead – who will play May 22 at The Lincoln – falls more into the latter category, if anything just because of how these songs have been traditionally enjoyed. Steely Dead is a self-described “sonic fusion of the Grateful Dead and Steely Dan,” and bandmates Dave Herbert and Dylan Teifer agree that the catalogs of these two groups are more compatible than they might seem.
“We look for certain songs from both of their catalogs that share certain qualities, whether they be in the same key, or they might have the same groove, or they might share some kind of lyrical theme,” Teifer said. “We’ve found that there’s a lot in common between these two bands, even though the one band is kind of the epitome of studio perfection and the other band represents the live show.”
This “art project,” as Herbert called it, was on a roll and coming off a successful California and Oregon tour when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. The bandmates played a few gigs in March 2020 before nationwide lockdowns canceled their remaining dates, then Steely Dead went a full year before sharing the stage again at a traditional live show.
But that didn’t stop them from playing music. Herbert used his newfound free time to build a home studio, complete with both a live rig and recording rig, and Teifer spent his time performing on livestreams with his housemates.
The members of Steely Dead also formed a “pod” of sorts after the first few months of the pandemic and got together in Herbert’s new studio to keep their playing fine-tuned. That helped them prepare for a series of outdoor shows that weren’t necessarily Steely Dead performances (it wasn’t the whole band, and they weren’t just playing their usual repertoire), but allowed them to keep doing what they love.
They stayed pretty busy throughout the past year, but the bandmates were still unsurprisingly thrilled to make their formal return to traditional in-person live shows March 19 at Cactus Jacks in Phoenix.
“For me, it was like riding a bike,” Teifer said of that show. “Just getting back on stage with the fellows felt really natural and exciting.”
Herbert admitted he always experiences at least some apprehension and anxiety before any show, because playing Steely Dan music is harder than playing other music. But once the group played the first few notes of its Phoenix setlist, the sound came out just fine.
“I’ve done socially distanced shows, and I’ve done the livestreaming. They’re great because it always gives us a chance to play, but there’s nothing that can replace an engaged audience,” he added. “As a matter of fact, there’s certain gigs that I have refused to take because I just don’t want to do them until it’s full capacity again.”
Neither of them has a good guess for what kind of crowd they’ll get in Cheyenne because they’ve never played the capital city with Steely Dead, but the trend tends to lean toward the latter half of their name.
“I would say our audience is still more on the Grateful Dead side, but I think we still get Steely Dan fans, as well,” Herbert said.
“Yes, with their arms folded in the back of the venue,” Teifer added with a laugh.