The typical murder mystery, for all of its twists and turns, often follows a familiar format on the community theater stage.
Through no fault of its own, the “whodunit” is structured and classified by a series of literary tropes, like the inclusion of a mysterious death, red herrings and a detective tasked with solving said mystery.
But it’s a testament to the versatility of the genre, and the talent of the cast and crew, when a theater production can present a “whodunit” that feels undeniably fresh — as Cheyenne Little Theatre Players have done with their upcoming performance of “Accomplice.”
“There’s some scenes that you don’t typically see with Agatha Christie,” Julia Preston-Fulton said at the Historic Atlas Theatre on Wednesday night. “It’s darker, there’s a bit more humor to it. I don’t want to use this term, but I can’t think of anything else, I don’t want to say ‘boring,’ but it’s faster-paced to me.”
The story follows two couples as they confront murder and adultery on a weekend retreat in Dartmoor, England. Full of misdirection and trickery, the story aims to keep the audience guessing as to what will happen next, instilling laughter throughout the show.
The production contains only four actors — an unusually small cast for a murder mystery — meaning that the performances must be particularly dynamic. Preston-Fulton and Jay Batson, who is sitting next to her during the interview, portray a married couple, and much of the performance revolves around their rapport.
Dry British humor runs dense throughout the production, making the show worth multiple rewatches in order to catch every joke and piece of foreshadowing. The actors themselves continue to stumble across jokes they previously didn’t recognize upon first reading.
“It’s a lot of pontificating, so the memorization has been very interesting,” Preston-Fulton said. “It’s a classic situation where sometimes lines are, ‘What?’, ‘Who?’ and ‘No.’ So, unless you’re really paying attention to where you are, that (can be confusing).
“The big thing that I tell people when they ask about the show,” Batson said, “I let them know it’s a dark comedy/murder mystery in 1970s England, and once you think you know what’s going on, you’re wrong.”
Both Batson and Preston-Fulton are veterans of CLTP, both as actors and directors, but “Accomplice” gives them an opportunity to practice several theater forms that are rarely put to stage in Cheyenne.
This play is one of the few times that a CLTP performance contains strictly adult themes, barring youth from attending the performance. Audience members should be aware that “Accomplice” contains strong language, sexual themes, violence and, in an especially rare occurrence, partial nudity.
Though rehearsing “intimacy scenes” was a new experience for the entire cast, the process was enlightening and educational. To make sure that actors were comfortable and that the scenes were executed safely, CLTP brought in a professional intimacy coach from Colorado.
“One of the things we say at the theater is ‘Safe and Always,’ and so we even have caveats in the show that if (the actors) are not comfortable, (we have) other ways that we can do things,” director Brad Goodman said.
On the first day of intimacy practice, the coach helped actors establish boundaries as to where they’re comfortable being touched — getting specific enough that actors all agreed the inside of the ear was off limits. If actors are uncomfortable working an intimate scene down the line, the crew have backup scenes that will just as easily progress the story.
But with a cast of experienced actors, the uncharted territory of “Accomplice” has been a worthwhile exploration. No matter how many productions these actors have appeared in, they’re learning something completely new, and that doesn’t come around often.
“Theater is meant to push you outside your comfort zone,” Goodman said. “I believe that’s exactly what this show does, and that’s one of the other reasons why I’m very, very thrilled with it.”