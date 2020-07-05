Vance and Angela Streyle of Cheyenne are pleased to announce the recent engagement of their daughter, Shaina Grace, to Royce Daniel Fertig, son of Ray and Catherine Fertig of Cheyenne.
The bride-to-be is a 2011 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and earned her associate’s degree in early childhood education from Laramie County Community College. Shaina has traveled extensively in support of Christian missions and worked at Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne.
The groom-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Cheyenne East High School, and a 2014 graduate of the University of Wyoming with a bachelor degree in business economics. He has worked in Washington, D.C., Denver and Laramie as a construction project manager and estimator, and is currently employed with 5R Construction in Cheyenne.
A fall wedding is planned.