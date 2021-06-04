As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions loosen, several organizations have decided to host in-person summer camp experiences. Below are several experiences for Laramie County children to act, canoe, garden and play their way through this summer.
2021 YMCA Summer Day Camp
When: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (optional pre camp is 7-8:30 a.m. and optional post camp is 4-6 p.m.) Monday-Friday, June 7-Aug. TK
Where: Cheyenne Family YMCA, 1426 E. Lincolnway
Cost: Full-time rate is $520 per month for YMCA members and $620 per month for participants. Part-time rate (either 7 a.m.-noon or noon-5 p.m.) is $370 per month for YMCA members and $470 per month for participants. The current registration fee (post May 31) is $150.
Phone: 307-634-9622
Online: https://tinyurl.com/cheyenneymcacamp
This summer, your child in kindergarten through sixth grade can enjoy a wide range of activities through the Cheyenne Family YMCA Day Camp, including art instruction, LEGO building, an introduction to martial arts, a performance art workshop and the chance to help maintain the YMCA’s pollinator garden. Group field trips will also be a part of each week. Camp tuition is due the first of each month. Automatic payments can be set up. Your membership must be current and in good standing all three months of summer to receive the member rate.
Summer Rec Camp 2021
When: 6:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. June 7-Aug. 13
Where: Pioneer Park Center, 1331 Talbot Court, for kindergarten through third grade, and Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd., for children in fourth through sixth grade (tentative based on COVID-19 guidelines)
Cost: $1,300 per child ($200 deposit applies to this balance) and a $35 administrative/equipment fee (non-refundable)
Phone: 307-773-1032
Online: www.cheyennerec.org/latchkey-childcare/
At this city-run recreation camp, your children can enjoy engaging daily activities including games, exercise and artistic (theatrical and musical) experiences. Campers also go on local field trips weekly (but due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, field trips are limited). Cost also includes a morning and afternoon snack and juice and Summer Rec Camp shirt. A copy of your child’s immunization records are due at the time of registration, as well as a $200 deposit per child.
2021 Children’s Cowkid Camp
When: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 14-18
Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave.
Cost: $200 for museum members, $230 for non-museum members
Phone: 307-778-1416
Online: www.cfdrodeo.com/event/kids-pioneer-camp/
The CFD Old West Museum is presenting a week-long, fun-filled, full-day educational summer camp for children ages 5-12. Participants will learn about the Old West via cowboys, ranchers, art projects and more. Fees include art supplies and snacks (but please bring your own sack lunch). Pre-registration is required.
LCCC SEEK: Summer Educational Experiences for Kids
When: June 14-18 (SEEK), July 6-9 (Fit Kids Camp) and July 12-16 (SEEK)
Where: Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive.
Cost: $249 per week for June SEEK classes, $224 for four days of Fit Kids Camp and $249 per week for July SEEK classes
Phone:
307-778-1236
Online: www.lccc.wy.edu/workforce/lifeEnrichment
Summer Educational Experience for Kids (SEEK) is a unique summer experience designed to challenge local young people. Its goal is to stimulate creativity through hands-on programs and activities in arts and sciences for students ages 5-12. Classes are designed for specific age groups. SEEK is open to all children who wish to discover and develop their talents.
Youth Summer Stock 2021
When: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 5-9 (performances July 9-10); July 12-16 (performances July 16-17); or July 19-23 (performances July 23-24)
Where: Mary Godfrey Playhouse, 2706 E. Pershing Blvd.
Cost: $150 for the week, and includes four tickets per student for each performance. A deposit of $50 is required to hold your registration.
Phone: 307-638-6543
Online: www.cheyennelittletheatre.org/yss
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players is excited to offer students in grades 7-12 (the younger age group’s session is already full) a modified version of the Youth Summer Stock Program for the summer of 2021. Each subsection is limited to 15 participants, and each group of 15 will produce a one-act play. All participants and staff will be required to wear a mask and complete a daily health screening. Registration deadline is June 11.
2021 Western Art Camp
When: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 9-13
Where: Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave.
Cost: $200 for museum members, $230 for non-museum members
Phone: 307-778-1416
Online: www.cfdrodeo.com/event/kids-western-art-camp/
The CFD Old West Museum is presenting a week-long, fun-filled, full-day educational summer camp for children ages 5-12. Kids will learn the basics of western and folk art through a variety of projects under the guidance of local artists. The group will be broken down by age to make sure the projects are fun and age appropriate. Fees include art supplies and snacks (but please bring your own sack lunch). Pre-registration is required.
WindRiders Adventure Camp
When: July 17-24
Where: Bit-O-Wyo Ranch, 470 Happy Jack Road
Cost: $1,800
Phone: 303-941-9693
Online: www.windriderscamp.com
Get your adventure on at this sleep-away camp on an authentic Wyoming horse ranch. This co-ed, all-inclusive, overnight camp experience includes canoeing, archery, theater, hiking, art, horseback riding, leadership training and empowerment sessions for campers age 8-12 (but additional opportunities for children outside that age range are being considered, so contact the owner to learn more).
Note: Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Summer Adventure Camp is filling up, but you can call to get on the waitlist at 307-778-6674